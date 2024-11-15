Eating well, training hard, and smiling with Gabriel Vilardi

Listen to the latest episode of GROUND CONTROL!

2425_GroundControl_Thumbnail_Vilardi
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

Eat well, train hard, smile!

Now in his second season in Winnipeg, Gabriel Vilardi is off to a great start with linemates Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, as their chemistry has helped propel the team to a 15-2-0 record!

This week on GROUND CONTROL, G gives us the inside scoop on why he added dark chocolate to his game day diet this year.

Host Jamie Thomas also looks back on junior hockey memories from his time in Windsor (Memorial Cup Champion, not a big deal) and his hometown Kingston Frontenacs.

Plus tune in for story on his love of Inter Milan, his new puppy, and much more!

