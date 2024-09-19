Big opportunity for Heinola

WINNIPEG – It was business as usual for Ville Heinola over the summer in Finland.

"It was good. Pretty busy,” said Heinola.

“Training a lot. Working out. Fishing, of course. Golfing. It was a good summer."

The 23-year-old heads into this upcoming season with a huge opportunity in front of him. Brenden Dillon and Nate Schmidt have different addresses now and that means the log jam in the organization on defence has cleared up a little.

“Obviously, very excited. I've been waiting for this moment for a long time,” said Heinola.

“Been grinding out every single day just to be ready when I get the chance to be in the top six. That's my only goal this year and working towards it."

Dillon’s departure may be providing opportunity for Heinola, but the young defenceman will miss the 33-year-old around the room and on the ice. Dillon and fellow veteran blueliner Nate Schmidt provided a lot of support for Heinola over their time here in Winnipeg.

“I talked to them a lot. And we're all d-men, so it helps, too. I talked a lot with those guys, and I still talk a lot to Dilly,” said Heinola.

“It's just having someone there and you know you can say whatever you want, and they're going to understand and listen to you."

Heinola and Dillon were paired together throughout training camp and the preseason the last two years. In fact, Dillon was visibly upset after Heinola fractured his ankle last October during his postgame interview following the Jets preseason finale on home ice against Ottawa. The new Devils defenceman chatted with winnipegjets.com about the situation.

“I really respect and have a lot of time for him and how fun that bubbly personality seems to have. It just sucked that injuries happen in all facets of life and unfortunately for him, just happened at the wrong time, biggest opportunity for him,” said Dillon.

“An amazing training camp was getting some looks on the second power play and he just seemed to be running with it and an unfortunate turn in the corner. I’m sure a play that he has done a million times and next thing you know, there’s surgery and he’s out until January.”

The Finn didn’t play again until mid-January when he suited up for the Manitoba Moose. Heinola ended up with 27 points (10G, 17A) in 41 regular season games in the American Hockey League and added two assists in two playoff contests.

“It made me stronger mentally, for sure. Probably physically, as well,” said Heinola.

“It's never easy going through an injury and all the things that comes with it. But I think I handled it pretty well and am more ready now than I was last year."

Being mentally and physically stronger is great for the Jets 1st round pick from 2019 and the confidence gained from his performance last fall can only help.

"I felt like I played well there,” said Heinola.

“But it doesn't matter what I did last year or two years ago. What happens now matters, and that's what I'm focused on."

Dillon said he has been chatting with Heinola thiis summer and was happy to hear that the younger defenceman is healthy and looking forward to a positive successful year.

“Going to camps and seeing Ville and see him build his game and kind of grow his game. The sky is the limit when it comes to that ability to play in different situations. I think there is that adaptability for him to able to find that niche of how he’s going to be able to affect games,” said Dillon.

“You gotta find a way whether he’s playing on the left side, or the right side and I don’t know what Arnie (Scott Arniel) has in store for him. But just the willingness to fit whatever puzzle piece he needs to be there to make this Jets team and to be an everyday player.”

Heinola has worked hard over the past couple years to focus on the defensive side of his game.

“I've gotten better at, last year especially, and the year before. I feel like I can do it all. I know my strengths and I know what I'm good at. Of course, I want to do those things well,” said Heinola.

“But I feel like if I play my game, I don't really have to worry about those things. It's more like proving to (the coaches) that I can do those other things, too."