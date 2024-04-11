Barlow ready for next opportunity

WINNIPEG – On Wednesday, Winnipeg Jet 2023 first round pick Colby Barlow took part of his first practice with the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre.

Barlow and the Owen Sound Attack had their season end on April 3 when the Saginaw Spirit finished them off in four games in the opening round of the OHL playoffs. The 19-year-old forward dealt with an upper body injury that kept him out for over a month and a half. But Barlow still managed to score 40 goals in just 50 games this season and has 118 career goals in 168 games.

“It had its ups and downs. I got injured there for a bit. But it was good, I learned a lot this year, battled through some adversity,” said Barlow.

“But excited to be here and start this new chapter for however long it is.”

Attack general manager Dale DeGray drafted Barlow eighth overall in the Ontario Hockey League draft in 2021. He has watched the Orillia product grow each year into the player that he is today and is confident that Barlow is ready for this next step.

“Obviously being our captain, he was certainly, he has always been a lead by example guy. He was injured a little bit this year, but he took the extra time when he was out to really focus on him and to get himself to a point where there was no hiccups coming back,” said DeGray.

“I know people will say ‘Well one year he got 46 (goals) and now he dropped to 40’. But when you figure it all out, it’s basically 46 after 46. That’s pretty darn impressive. He’s a true leader. I think he really took that upon himself this year to mature into that guy and to be accountable in all facets of the game. He was a guy that (Attack head coach) Darren Rumble relied on night in and night out.”

The Moose have five games left in their regular season and are nine points up on Chicago for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. They will host Iowa twice this weekend at Canada Life Centre and their magic number to clinch a playoff berth is four.

There are some familiar faces in the Moose dressing room as Barlow played with Moose regulars Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, Brad Lambert, Henri Nikkanen, Tyrel Bauer, Simon Lundmark and Thomas Milic at the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton in the fall.

“These guys they welcomed me right away when I walked into that room, every single one of them,” said Barlow.

“Like I said, it’s special and exciting to be here. Especially around playoff time, it’s just exciting times.”

While it is still unknown about what game or games Barlow will play in over the remaining five, he feels it’s special to be a part of the group.

“It’s exciting. Whenever that chance (his first pro game) may be, I’m just going to be ready for it as best as I can be,” said Barlow.

“Just do anything I can to help the team or contribute in any single kind of way I can.”

DeGray has a lot of connections to the Moose organization having played for them in 1996-98. He played for Moose GM Craig Heisinger, was a teammate of Moose assistant coach Eric Dubois and Jets associate coach Scott Arniel. Like Barlow, DeGray is excited about this opportunity.

“Colby being a first-round pick and having some of the people in Winnipeg that I know that I’ve played for before or played against in Chevy’s (Kevin Cheveldayoff) case. It’s awesome when you get to see that kids play for guys that I know, and you wish them nothing but success,” said DeGray.

“You just hope on my behalf it doesn’t happen sooner or too soon, right? This is their dream, it’s what they want, and this is the goal that you hope you can provide, and they get to do what they want and have some success doing it.”