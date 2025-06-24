Zdeno Chara to be Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Zdeno Chara got his call to the hall on Tuesday, being named as part of the Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Chara’s career spanned 1,680 games and included 303 games with the Islanders, where he recorded 43 points (8G, 35A) and bookended his career on Long Island. The 6’9” defenseman in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft (56th overall) and played with the Isles from 1997-01 and played his last game at UBS Arena to conclude the 2021-22 season and his NHL career.

In addition to five seasons with the Islanders, Chara spent 14 years with the Boston Bruins (2006-20), four with the Ottawa Senators (2001-06) and a one-season stint with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21.

The Trencin, Slovakia native accumulated 680 points (209G, 471A) along with 1493 blocked shots and 2022 hits in his 24-year NHL career. Chara won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011 and earned the Norris Trophy in the 2008-09 season.

Chara becomes the ninth player in Islanders history to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, joining Denis Potvin (1991), Mike Bossy (1991), Billy Smith (1993), Bryan Trottier (1997), Clark Gillies (2002), Pat LaFontaine (2003), Roberto Luongo (2022) and Pierre Turgeon (2023). Former General Manager Bill Torrey (1995), former Head Coach Al Arbour (1996) and former Scout Jim Devellano (2010) have also been inducted into the Hall of Fame in the builder category.

Internationally, Chara represented Slovakia at seven IIHF World Championships, taking home two silver medals, and three Olympic Games, including two where he served as team captain (2010, 2014). Chara was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in January 2025.