Zdeno Chara and Frans Nielsen to be Inducted to the IIHF Hall of Fame

Two former Islanders were named to the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame on Friday morning, as Zdeno Chara and Frans Nielsen will be inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

Chara’s 24-season, 1,680-game NHL career began when the Islanders drafted the 6’9” defenseman in the third round of the 1996 NHL Draft (56th overall). The Trencin, Slovakia native played four seasons on Long Island from the 1997-01 before he played four seasons for the Ottawa Senators (2001-06), 14 seasons with the Bruins (2006-20) – which included a Stanley Cup Championship in 2011 - and a one-season stint with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21.

Chara bookended his career with the Islanders, as he returned in 2021 for a 72-game slate and scored in the last game of the 2021-22 season on April 29, before he announced his retirement from the NHL. He accumulated 680 points (209G, 471A) along with 1493 blocked shots and 2022 hits in his lengthy career.

Internationally, Chara represented Slovakia at seven IIHF World Championships, taking home two silver medals, and three Olympic Games, including two where he served as team captain (2010, 2014).