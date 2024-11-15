Tsyplakov Hitting the Scoresheet

Max Tsplakov is making an impact in the early days of his NHL career.

The Russian winger leads the Islanders in both assists (8) and currently sits fourth on the team with 10 points through the first 16 games of his NHL career.

While the Islanders expected some skilled play from a player who scored 31 goals in the KHL last season, his physicality has been a boon for the Islanders. Tsyplakov currently leads the team with 48 hits and that physicality – along with a 6’3, 210 lbs. frame – has helped make a smooth adjustment to the NHL.

“He’s a big boy, strong,” Kyle Palmieri said. “You see it when he has the puck and then obviously when he doesn’t, he does a good job getting in on the forecheck and trying to turn over pucks to give ourselves time in the offensive zone. That’s part of the DNA of his game.”

While the KHL isn’t as physical of a league as the NHL, Head Coach Patrick Roy identified Tsyplakov’s physical play as an asset during the scouting process.

“That’s what we saw on video,” Roy said. “He was around the net, he was protecting the puck well, covering the D and when we spoke to him that’s exactly what I said, that’s the reason why we like him and why we think he could play on top lines for us right away.”