Tsyplakov Hitting the Scoresheet

Max Tsyplakov leads the Islanders in assists (8) and hits (48) in first NHL season

Tsyplakov-White
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Max Tsplakov is making an impact in the early days of his NHL career.

The Russian winger leads the Islanders in both assists (8) and currently sits fourth on the team with 10 points through the first 16 games of his NHL career.

While the Islanders expected some skilled play from a player who scored 31 goals in the KHL last season, his physicality has been a boon for the Islanders. Tsyplakov currently leads the team with 48 hits and that physicality – along with a 6’3, 210 lbs. frame – has helped make a smooth adjustment to the NHL.

“He’s a big boy, strong,” Kyle Palmieri said. “You see it when he has the puck and then obviously when he doesn’t, he does a good job getting in on the forecheck and trying to turn over pucks to give ourselves time in the offensive zone. That’s part of the DNA of his game.”

While the KHL isn’t as physical of a league as the NHL, Head Coach Patrick Roy identified Tsyplakov’s physical play as an asset during the scouting process.

“That’s what we saw on video,” Roy said. “He was around the net, he was protecting the puck well, covering the D and when we spoke to him that’s exactly what I said, that’s the reason why we like him and why we think he could play on top lines for us right away.”

NYI@EDM: Palmieri scores goal against Stuart Skinner

Tsyplakov has stepped into a top-six role for the Islanders, skating with Palmieri and Brock Nelson on one of the most consistent lines this season. The chemistry has been building, with Tsyplakov finding Palmieri with a no-look backhand pass for a power-play goal in Buffalo on Nov. 1 – and Tsyplakov again finding Palmieri for a one-timer on a two-on-one rush against Edmonton on Tuesday. Palmieri said he was initially looking to drive the net himself for a rebound before seeing a little cut from Tsyplakov. The Russian has assisted on five of Palmieri’s team-leading seven goals this season.

“Seeing him in camp and the way he plays, we knew it could be a fit,” Palmieri said. Sometimes it takes time and other times, it comes together pretty quick.”

The Russian winger isn’t afraid to go one-on-one – or a occasionally one-on-two – with defensemen, to varying degrees of effectiveness. There have been turnovers, but also flashes of skill, like when he cut between two Sabres into the slot and beat Devon Levi for his second goal of the season, or turned seemingly nothing into a breakaway against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NYI@BUF: Palmieri scores PPG against Devon Levi

“He's gotten more comfortable every game and making plays and holding on to a puck,” Palmieri said. “I think he's just going to continue to get better as a player.”

The season is far from over, but Tsyplakov could become the first Islanders player not named Martin or Clutterbuck to lead the team in hits since Freddy Meyer in 2009-10 (178 hits). While a hit title isn’t the focus, it’s a nice byproduct of a heavy North American style game that’s making an impact for the Isles.

“He’s a big guy, solid out there, plays heavy down low and that’s probably his bread and butter down low in the offensive zone and getting pucks back,” Nelson said. “He uses his body to his advantage offensively and defensively, so for us, getting to know him more and more every day, it’s not a surprise, but he’s got a nice combination of size, grit and skill.

NYI@BUF: Tsyplakov scores goal against Devon Levi

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks

The Skinny: Oilers 4, Islanders 3 OT

Takeaways: Islanders Rally for Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Oilers

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 13

Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers

Isles Day to Day: Romanov Rejoins Practice in Edmonton

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 11, 2024

The Skinny: Devils 4, Islanders 3 OT

Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up One Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Devils 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils

Sutter Honored by Islanders Hall of Fame Induction

Islanders to Host Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 9 vs Devils

Islanders to Induct Brent Sutter into Hall of Fame

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Senators 2

Takeaways: Isles Beat Senators 4-2 in Full Team Effort

Isles Day to Day: Morning Skate Updates in Ottawa

Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 SO