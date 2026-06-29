Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Development Camp Day 1

Attendance and news from day one of camp

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© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

By Tucker Terranova and Alexis Gross

New York Islanders Development Camp officially kicked off, as Isles prospects hit the ice for their first day of camp on Monday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center. 

See below for attendance and check back for news. 

Blue Group

Forwards

56 Tanner Adams
96 Benjamin Brunelle
73 Victor Eklund
71 Gabriel Frasca
65 Layne Gallacher
63 Danny Nelson
78 Tomas Poletin
82 Luca Romano
67 Gleb Veremyev

Defensemen

36 Isaiah George
83 Dennis Good Bogg
88 Malte Gustafsson
86 Michael Hagens
97 Ryan Healey 
87 Thomas Machu
42 Jesse Pulkkinen

Goaltenders

1 Daniel Hauser
60 Josh Kotai

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PHOTOS: Islanders 2026 Development Camp Day 1

Snapshots from the first day of New York Islanders 2026 Development Camp. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

DRAVECKY NOT IN ATTENDANCE

Vladimir Dravecky, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2026 NHL Draft (141st overall) is not at Islanders Development Camp due to passport complications.

Isles Prospects Arrive for 2026 Development Camp

White Group

Forwards

54 Kamil Bednarik
55 Cam Berg
93 Bobby Cowan
57 Cole Eiserman
98 Ryan Franks
95 Justin Kerr
89 Jacob Kvasnicka
94 Artyom Matyuk
72 Jesse Nurmi
76 Daniil Prokhorov

Defensemen

37 Kashawn Aitcheson
90 Lincoln Kuehne
80 Sam Laurila
84 Henry Nelson
39 Calle Odelius
46 Zach Schulz
47 Xavier Veilleux

Goaltenders

50 Sam Hillebrandt
79 Burke Hood

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