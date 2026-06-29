Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Development Camp Day 1

New York Islanders Development Camp officially kicked off, as Isles prospects hit the ice for their first day of camp on Monday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center.
See below for attendance and check back for news.
Blue Group
Forwards
56 Tanner Adams
96 Benjamin Brunelle
73 Victor Eklund
71 Gabriel Frasca
65 Layne Gallacher
63 Danny Nelson
78 Tomas Poletin
82 Luca Romano
67 Gleb Veremyev
Defensemen
36 Isaiah George
83 Dennis Good Bogg
88 Malte Gustafsson
86 Michael Hagens
97 Ryan Healey
87 Thomas Machu
42 Jesse Pulkkinen
Goaltenders
1 Daniel Hauser
60 Josh Kotai