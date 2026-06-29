Islanders Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster

20 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders attending 2026 Islanders Development Camp

2526_106_DevCampRoster_1920x1080_Slide1
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced the club's roster for the 2026 development camp. The camp roster features 20 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders. See below for the full list.

Forwards

#
NAME
SHOOTS
BIRTHDAY
HOMETOWN
56
Tanner Adams
R
9/2/05
Northport, NY
54
Kamil Bednarik
L
5/26/06
Elk Grove Village, IL
55
Cameron Berg
L
1/29/02
West Fargo, ND
96
Benjamin Brunelle
L
6/7/05
Trois-Rivières, QC
93
Bobby Cowan
R
6/12/06
Edina, MN
57
Cole Eiserman
L
8/29/06
Newburyport, MA
73
Victor Eklund
L
10/3/06
Stockholm, SWE
59
Quinn Finley
L
8/8/04
Suamico, WI 
98
Ryan Franks
L
6/30/05
Roslyn, NY
71
Gabriel Frasca
L
2/18/06
Caledon, ON
65
Layne Gallacher
L
2/16/08
Brooklin, ON
95
Justin Kerr
R
1/8/04
Grand Rapids, MN
89
Jacob Kvasnicka
R
8/10/07
Burnsville, MN
94
Artyom Matyuk
L
11/2/07
Moscow, RUS
63
Danny Nelson
L
8/3/05
Maple Grove, MN
72
Jesse Nurmi
L
3/7/05
Valkeala, FIN
78
Tomas Poletin
L
4/30/07
Praha, CZE
76
Daniil Prokhorov
L
4/27/07
Krasnodar, RUS
82
Luca Romano
R
6/25/07
Toronto, ON
67
Gleb Veremyev
L
6/28/03
Sayreville, NJ

Defensemen

#
NAME
SHOOTS
BIRTHDAY
HOMETOWN
37
Kashawn Aitcheson
L
9/21/06
Toronto, ON
36
Isaiah George
L
2/15/04
Oakville, ON
83
Dennis Good Bogg
L
3/2/04
Sundbyberg, SWE
88
Malte Gustafsson
L
6/11/08
Vackelsang, SWE
86
Michael Hagens
L
2/18/05
Hauppauge, NY
97
Ryan Healey
R
5/19/04
Hull, MA
90
Lincoln Kuehne
R
11/28/07
Fargo, ND
80
Sam Laurila
L
9/2/06
Moorehead, MN
87
Tomas Machu
R
3/2/03
Ostrava, CZE
84
Henry Nelson
L
3/25/03
Maple Grove, MN
39
Calle Odelius
L
5/30/04
Nykvarn, SWE
42
Jesse Pulkkinen
L
12/27/04
Laukaa, FIN
46
Zach Schulz
L
6/14/05
South Lyon, MI
47
Xavier Veilleux
L
3/23/06
L’Ancienne-Lorette, QC

Goaltenders

#
NAME
CATCHES
BIRTHDAY
HOMETOWN
1
Daniel Hauser
L
1/29/04
Chestermere, AB
50
Sam Hillebrandt
L
2/21/05
Port Huron, MI
79
Burke Hood
L
4/30/07
Brandon, MB
60
Joshua Kotai
R
3/13/03
Abbotsford, BC

News Feed

Isles Day-to-Day: Islanders Development Camp Day 1

Takeaways from Darche’s Post-Draft Press Conference

Islanders Acquire Defenseman Ryan Healey from Minnesota Wild

2026 NHL Draft Notebook: Inside Each Selection

Islanders Select Four on Day Two

Islanders Add Size, Edge on Blueline with Gustafsson Drafted 13th Overall

Islanders Select Gustafsson at No. 13

Islanders Sign DeAngelo to Two-Year Deal

New York Islanders 2026 NHL Draft Primer

Islanders Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

A History Of The 13th Pick

Dupuis Hired as Director of Player Development

This Day in Isles History: June 23

This Day in Isles History: June 19

Trottier cherishes 'highest honor’ of receiving own Canadian stamp'

Inside JG Pageau’s Offseason: Street Hockey, Summer Trips and Excitement for Camp

Islanders Sign Defenseman Ethan Bear

Schaefer Named to the NHL All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 Season