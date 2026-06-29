The New York Islanders announced the club's roster for the 2026 development camp. The camp roster features 20 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders. See below for the full list.
Islanders Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster
20 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders attending 2026 Islanders Development Camp
Forwards
|
#
|
NAME
|
SHOOTS
|
BIRTHDAY
|
HOMETOWN
|
56
|
Tanner Adams
|
R
|
9/2/05
|
Northport, NY
|
54
|
Kamil Bednarik
|
L
|
5/26/06
|
Elk Grove Village, IL
|
55
|
Cameron Berg
|
L
|
1/29/02
|
West Fargo, ND
|
96
|
Benjamin Brunelle
|
L
|
6/7/05
|
Trois-Rivières, QC
|
93
|
Bobby Cowan
|
R
|
6/12/06
|
Edina, MN
|
57
|
Cole Eiserman
|
L
|
8/29/06
|
Newburyport, MA
|
73
|
Victor Eklund
|
L
|
10/3/06
|
Stockholm, SWE
|
59
|
Quinn Finley
|
L
|
8/8/04
|
Suamico, WI
|
98
|
Ryan Franks
|
L
|
6/30/05
|
Roslyn, NY
|
71
|
Gabriel Frasca
|
L
|
2/18/06
|
Caledon, ON
|
65
|
Layne Gallacher
|
L
|
2/16/08
|
Brooklin, ON
|
95
|
Justin Kerr
|
R
|
1/8/04
|
Grand Rapids, MN
|
89
|
Jacob Kvasnicka
|
R
|
8/10/07
|
Burnsville, MN
|
94
|
Artyom Matyuk
|
L
|
11/2/07
|
Moscow, RUS
|
63
|
Danny Nelson
|
L
|
8/3/05
|
Maple Grove, MN
|
72
|
Jesse Nurmi
|
L
|
3/7/05
|
Valkeala, FIN
|
78
|
Tomas Poletin
|
L
|
4/30/07
|
Praha, CZE
|
76
|
Daniil Prokhorov
|
L
|
4/27/07
|
Krasnodar, RUS
|
82
|
Luca Romano
|
R
|
6/25/07
|
Toronto, ON
|
67
|
Gleb Veremyev
|
L
|
6/28/03
|
Sayreville, NJ
Defensemen
|
#
|
NAME
|
SHOOTS
|
BIRTHDAY
|
HOMETOWN
|
37
|
Kashawn Aitcheson
|
L
|
9/21/06
|
Toronto, ON
|
36
|
Isaiah George
|
L
|
2/15/04
|
Oakville, ON
|
83
|
Dennis Good Bogg
|
L
|
3/2/04
|
Sundbyberg, SWE
|
88
|
Malte Gustafsson
|
L
|
6/11/08
|
Vackelsang, SWE
|
86
|
Michael Hagens
|
L
|
2/18/05
|
Hauppauge, NY
|
97
|
Ryan Healey
|
R
|
5/19/04
|
Hull, MA
|
90
|
Lincoln Kuehne
|
R
|
11/28/07
|
Fargo, ND
|
80
|
Sam Laurila
|
L
|
9/2/06
|
Moorehead, MN
|
87
|
Tomas Machu
|
R
|
3/2/03
|
Ostrava, CZE
|
84
|
Henry Nelson
|
L
|
3/25/03
|
Maple Grove, MN
|
39
|
Calle Odelius
|
L
|
5/30/04
|
Nykvarn, SWE
|
42
|
Jesse Pulkkinen
|
L
|
12/27/04
|
Laukaa, FIN
|
46
|
Zach Schulz
|
L
|
6/14/05
|
South Lyon, MI
|
47
|
Xavier Veilleux
|
L
|
3/23/06
|
L’Ancienne-Lorette, QC
Goaltenders
|
#
|
NAME
|
CATCHES
|
BIRTHDAY
|
HOMETOWN
|
1
|
Daniel Hauser
|
L
|
1/29/04
|
Chestermere, AB
|
50
|
Sam Hillebrandt
|
L
|
2/21/05
|
Port Huron, MI
|
79
|
Burke Hood
|
L
|
4/30/07
|
Brandon, MB
|
60
|
Joshua Kotai
|
R
|
3/13/03
|
Abbotsford, BC