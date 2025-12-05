Takeaways: Islanders Beat League-Leading Avalanche 6-3

The New York Islanders toppled the NHL’s top team on Thursday night, beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 at UBS Arena.
Mathew Barzal had a three-point game (1G, 2A), while Bo Horvat (1G, 1A), Anders Lee (1G, 1A) and Ryan Pulock (2A) each had two-point games. Adam Pelech, Kyle MacLean and Casey Cizikas (ENG) rounded out the scoring for the Islanders, who picked up their second straight win and halted Colorado’s 17-game point streak in the process.
Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas (1G, 1A) and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avs, who suffered their first regulation defeat since Oct. 25.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 35 of 38 in the win, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 36 of 41 in the loss.
With the win, the Isles finish their homestand 3-3-1 record. Head Coach Patrick Roy also picked up his 200th win as a coach.