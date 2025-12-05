Takeaways: Islanders Beat League-Leading Avalanche 6-3

-The MacLean-Cizikas-Marc Gatcomb line had a strong game on Thursday. MacLean opened the scoring, crashing the net and pulling the puck out of a goalmouth scramble before depositing his first goal of the season.

That was a harbinger of things to come for the line, who were strong on the forecheck all game and were able to keep Cale Makar and Devon Toews in their defensive zone. Roy said he’s felt comfortable with playing Cizikas and MacLean against other teams top lines over the past two games. Cizikas was rewarded with an empty-netter to ice the game.

- The Islanders found success mucking it up with the high-flying Avs, funneling pucks and bodies towards the net to create some havoc. That’s how Horvat made it 3-0 in the second period, putting himself in position to collect a Matthew Schaefer rebound after it hit Brent Burns’ skate and Blackwood’s pad.

- There were some pretty goals too. Barzal, who Roy called “outstanding,” dangled through a host of Avs to make it 5-2 in the second period. Earlier, Barzal fed Lee for the captain’s sixth goal of the season, which Lee wristed home a shot from the slot to make it 2-0. (In a fun twist, Barzal and Lee’s fathers were sitting next to each other in the stands when their sons connected on the goal.)

There was a bit of poetry on Lee’s tally, as it marked his 295th career goal, tying him with Brock Nelson for fifth in franchise history. Lee joked after he was hoping for one more to pass him, but spoke at length about Nelson’s contributions to the franchise. Nelson, who played 901 games with the Islanders, was honored with a tribute video in the first period.