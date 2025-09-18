Jonathan Drouin on Why He Joined the Islanders

When the New York Islanders made their pitch to Jonathan Drouin over the summer, there was no shortage of salesmen to help with process.

In addition to Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche, former Islanders Anthony Beauvillier and Derick Brassard spoke highly of Long Island and their time with the team. Those were important votes of confidence for Drouin, who ultimately inked a two-year deal in July.

“Darche had a big part of [my decision], just the phone call with him, and knowing his background with Tampa Bay was a huge step forward for me,” Drouin said. “There were a lot of factors. I've talked to Beauvillier, Brassard, a lot of players that I kind of know from Quebec. They loved the Island. They love their experience here, so they were pushing me to go there.”

The testimonials were just one factor into Drouin’s decision, but from the veteran’s vantage point, there was a lot to like about the Islanders. He highlighted the team’s center depth – an important quality for a winger.

“Good centermen means it doesn't matter where you end up during the year, there's depth up the middle,” Drouin said.

Drouin started training camp on a line with Bo Horvat and Maxim Shabanov and seemed appreciative of the chance to start in an important role alongside Horvat, whose game he praised.

“You want to be on those top lines trying to produce offensively,” Drouin said. “Bo is such a smart player in his all-around game from face offs to back checking to being good in the d-zone. And he adds an offense to that.”