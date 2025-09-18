Jonathan Drouin on Why He Joined the Islanders

Jonathan Drouin shares the factors that led the free agent to sign with the Islanders

20250918_TrainingCamp_Day1_BlueGroup-30

© Dennis DaSilva, New York Islanders

By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

When the New York Islanders made their pitch to Jonathan Drouin over the summer, there was no shortage of salesmen to help with process.

In addition to Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche, former Islanders Anthony Beauvillier and Derick Brassard spoke highly of Long Island and their time with the team. Those were important votes of confidence for Drouin, who ultimately inked a two-year deal in July.

“Darche had a big part of [my decision], just the phone call with him, and knowing his background with Tampa Bay was a huge step forward for me,” Drouin said. “There were a lot of factors. I've talked to Beauvillier, Brassard, a lot of players that I kind of know from Quebec. They loved the Island. They love their experience here, so they were pushing me to go there.”

The testimonials were just one factor into Drouin’s decision, but from the veteran’s vantage point, there was a lot to like about the Islanders. He highlighted the team’s center depth – an important quality for a winger.

“Good centermen means it doesn't matter where you end up during the year, there's depth up the middle,” Drouin said.

Drouin started training camp on a line with Bo Horvat and Maxim Shabanov and seemed appreciative of the chance to start in an important role alongside Horvat, whose game he praised.

“You want to be on those top lines trying to produce offensively,” Drouin said. “Bo is such a smart player in his all-around game from face offs to back checking to being good in the d-zone. And he adds an offense to that.”

Training Camp Day 1: Drouin

Moving outward from the middle, Drouin was drawn to the team’s mix of younger and established players, from first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer to Mathew Barzal to Ilya Sorokin, who he joked he had yet to score on. He saw the potential in a group that may have missed the playoffs last year, but also dealt with plenty of injuries along the way.

“Last year, they were right there,” Drouin said using Barzal being limited to 30 games as an example. “When this group is healthy, and you look at the lineup, there's a lot of good players, a lot of good lines and good d-pairings. And obviously another factor is that [Ilya] Sorokin is a hell of a goalie.”

Drouin recorded 93 points (30G, 63A) in 122 games with Colorado over two seasons, so he can give the Islanders some extra pop up front. Perhaps the biggest need he fills is on the power play, as his 125 career power-play points can help a unit that finished 31st last season at 12.6%.

“He’s got so much skill,” Horvat said at the team’s golf outing on Monday. “For him to join us with his skill set, but not only that, he's a good person too. He's great with all the guys in the guys in the room. We’re excited to have him.”

Improving the power play will be new assistant coach Ray Bennett’s job, and Drouin offered some insight, as the two were together in Colorado.

“Very smart coach,” Drouin said, highlighting Bennett’s attention to detail and ingraining good habits. “When you're practicing with him, you're not just going through the motions, every detail is important. He's really good with the video stuff on pre scout, [showing us] what the other team's going to try to do, giving us good options and good layouts of what we're trying to do that night.”

Add it all up – the opportunity, the testimonials, the familiarity with Bennett and childhood friend Anthony Duclair and the direction set by Darche – and it became clear why Drouin signed on Long Island.

“It’s just exciting,” Drouin said. “The way [Darche] sees the team, the way he sees the future of this team, it's exciting for us. Even though I'm not 25, or 24 anymore, it's exciting to see what he strives to bring.”

