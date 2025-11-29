The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

Game 25

Philadelphia 4, Isles 3

Anders Lee scored a late second period power play goal to cap a three-goal rally and earn the Isles a point, but Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny scored in the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Islanders 4-3 before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Trailing 3-0 early in the second period, Emil Heineman and Matthew Schaefer scored 2:29 apart to get the Isles close, before Lee tied it up late in the middle session.

The Isles are 9-4-2 in their last fifteen games and 1-2-1 on this homestand; they will host Washington on Sunday at 1:00 in the fifth game of this seven-game homestand.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Tyson Foerster (9) 08:30 PHI 1,NYI 0

Sean Couturier (4) 08:52 PHI 2,NYI 0

2nd Period

Trevor Zegras (8) Emil Andrae (5), Matvei Michkov (6) 01:55 PHI 3,NYI 0 PPG

Emil Heineman (10) Jonathan Drouin (12), Kyle Palmieri (12) 05:42 PHI 3,NYI 1

Matthew Schaefer (8) Anthony Duclair (5), Ryan Pulock (10) 08:11 PHI 3,NYI 2

Anders Lee (5) Max Shabanov (4), Matthew Schaefer (10) 19:13 PHI 3,NYI 3 PPG

3rd Period

No Scoring

OT

No Scoring

The Shootout

Trevor Zegras (G) /Mathew Barzal (NG)

Matvei Michkov (NG)/ Simon Holmstrom (G)

Travis Konecny (G/GDG)/ Bo Horvat (NG)

The Isles are 1-3 in the shootout while Philadelphia is 5-0… Sam Ersson improves to 12-3 in shootouts while David Rittich falls to 11-8 …The Isles are 4-11 in shootouts all-time at UBS Arena…. The Isles are 93-92 all-time in shootouts; only Buffalo (94) has more wins… Trevor Zegras is 4/4 on shootouts this season and 17-25 (68%) in his career; he holds the highest success rate in NHL history of any player to attempt more than 10 shootout attempts…Simon Holmstrom is the first Islander with multiple shootout goals this season (2 of 4)…Travis Konecny improves to 6-29 in shootouts with his third game-deciding goal…Ersson's .800 winning percentage is the best in the NHL among goalies who have been involved in more than 10 shootouts.

The Skinny

The Isles are 13-6-3 since they opened 0-3-0…The Isles allowed their first power play in seven games (11-12); they have killed 21 of the last 23, 25 of 29, and 39 of the last 43 … Anders Lee's power play goal was the Isles' first in eight games (1-28); they are 6-62 over the last 19 games …Matthew Schaefer scored his eighth goal to set a club record for a teenage defenseman and became the fastest 18-year-old in NHL history to reach eight goals, surpassing Bobby Orr …Matthew Schaefer also drew another penalty, giving him a league-leading 16; he has taken only four himself, so he is a net of +12 penalties, which is the best in the NHL (four others started play at +8)….The Isles scored three goals in a period for the fourth time this season and first since doing so in three straight games October 18-23…All four games on this homestand have been sell-outs….The Flyer shootout win prevented the Isles from recording their first three-goal comeback win since October 29, 2022, vs. Colorado.

The Injury

Kyle Palmieri suffered a lower body injury in the second period and did not return. On his way off the ice, Palmieri helped set up Emil Heineman for the Isles' first goal.

First Times in a Long Time

The Isles have allowed only 76 shots in the last four games; it is the lowest four-game stretch in a single season since March 2002.

The 54 shots that the Isles have allowed in the last three games are the fewest since the first three games of the 2002-2003 season.

More Schaefer 18-Year-Old Defenseman Notables (NHL Live Updates)

• Schaefer ties Bobby Orr for the 2nd-highest goal total in a calendar month, trailing only Phil Housley (7 in January 1983)

• Schaefer ties Ray Bourque for 2nd-highest point total through 20 games, trailing only Housley (18).

• Schaefer is already tied-5th highest goal total by an 18-year-old defenseman; his next goal will tie Rasmus Dahlin and Zach Bogosian for third.

Lots of Shots

The Isles outshot the Flyers 31-21 and have a 141-76 advantage over the last four games; however, they have been outscored 8-5 in those games.

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee is now one goal behind Brock Nelson for fifth place in Isles history.

• Patrick Roy remains at 198 wins as an NHL coach (68 with the Isles).

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 5-3-1 (.929 and 1.89) since October 31st with two shutouts.

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 6-2-1 on the season. In his last four games (3-0-1, all by one goal), he has stopped 86 of 93 shots for a 1.68 GAA and a .925 save percentage.

Islander goalies not named Sorokin won only five games all last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 27:30 11/22/2025 vs. STL

4. Matthew Schaefer 27:23 11/23/2025 vs. SEA (SO)

5. Eric Brewer 26:57 4/3/1999 vs ANA (OT)

6. John Tavares 26:46 4/11/2010 vs. PIT (SO)

7. Matthew Schaefer 26:35 10/13/2025 vs. WPG

8. Matthew Schaefer 26:04 10/11/2025 vs. WAS

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 28:53 only twice (Bryan Berard -31:30; Travis Hamonic -28:54). The younger of these was Hamonic (vs PIT) on April 8, 2011, when he was 20 years, 235 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until April 27, 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Schaefer is the first 18-year-old to play at least 27 minutes four times since ice-time became official; Victor Hedman (seven times) is the only 18-year-old to pay 26 minutes more often than Schaefer.

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 8

2. Bryan Berard 7

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 10

The Isles will play 141 more games before Schaefer is no longer a Teenager

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

1. Tim Connolly 81 (14-20-34)

2. Dave Chyzowski 34 (8-6-14)

3. Mathew Schaefer 25 (8-10-18)

Home for the Holidays

The Isles are 1-2-1 in their seven-game homestand that also starts a stretch where they will play 13 of 17 games at UBS Arena through December 27th.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have eight come-from behind wins this season, including four when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win six times this season, including three in the third period.

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 3-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-3 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 3 empty-net goals and allowed 3.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 10 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 3 times

• Allowed the next goal: 5 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 2 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 13-9-3 for 29 points in 25 games

• 2024-25 9-10-6 for 24 points in 25 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 9-37-46

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 13-17-30

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

The 13 rookie goals lead the NHL; Montreal (12) is the only other team with at least ten goals from rookies.

Home and Road

The Isles are 13-9-3 overall; they are 5-5-2 at home and 8-4-1 on the road.

Philadelphia is 13-7-3 overall; they are 8-3-2 at home and 5-4-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 7-5-3 against the East (4-3-2 vs. Metropolitan and 3-2-1 vs. Atlantic) and 6-4-0 against the West (2-4-0 vs. Central and 4-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 9-3-2 when scoring first and 4-6-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 6-13-9-3=31

Philadelphia 3-12-5-1=21

The Isles are 2-8-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-1 when the shots are even and 10-1-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

David Rittich made 18 saves; he is 6-2-1 this season and 6-0-1 vs. Philadelphia.

Samuel Ersson made 28 saves; he is 4-2-2 this season and 5-0-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-5 (9:20); Philadelphia was 1-2 (3:31).

The Isles are 6-2-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 7-7-2 when they do not. The Isles are 5-3-3 when they allow at least one power play goal and 8-6-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 7-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 3-4-1 when they are outscored, and 3-4-2 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 12-2-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 1-7-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 8-2-3 in games decided by a single goal including 4-2 in regulation. They are 3-0 in games decided in overtime and are 1-3 in shootouts. The Isles are 2-1 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 1-3-0 on the front end and 4-0-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on December 6-7 when they visit Tampa Bay and Florida.

The Isles are 4-2-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (28:53); Philadelphia: Travis Sanheim (26:34)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (24:41).

Face-offs

Isles 26, Philadelphia 23 (53%)

Bo Horvat won 12 of 17 for the Isles; Christian Dvorak won 7 of 11 for Philadelphia.

Hit Count

Isles 17 (Emil Heineman and Kyle MacLean -3)

Philadelphia 20 (Nick Seeler- 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 4 (Mayfield, MacLean, Lee, De Angelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 11 (Matthew Schaefer -4)

Philadelphia 18 (Cam York -5)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 72, Philadelphia 43

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 49, Philadelphia 28

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Matthew Schaefer +15

Philadelphia: Sean Couturier +3

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 14, Philadelphia 11

5-on-5: Isles 11, Philadelphia 8

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Jean-Gabriel Pageau-INJ), Adam Boqvist, Max Tsyplakov

Games Lost to injury: 100. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 223 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (133) and Anders Lee (107) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-1-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on TNT on December 9th vs Vegas.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-2-2 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 1pm on Sunday against Washington. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 16-19-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 1 failure (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14)

Opponents: 0 successful, 3 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2

Vs (3): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (3): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4

Opponent responses (2): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (5): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57)10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal (17:23 11/13 VEG); Isles won in OT

Vs (1): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT

OT Winners

For (3): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (1): SEA 11/23

Vs (3): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 922 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 * 8. Anders Lee 866 …

20. Kenny Jonsson 597 * 21. Garry Howatt 596 22. John Tonelli 594 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 585 25. Scott Mayfield 558 ** 26. Mathew Barzal 554

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 **

4. Clark Gillies 304 * 5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 294 …

19. Mariusz Czerkawski 145 * 20. Mathew Barzal 141…

26. Three with 118 * 29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 115

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

5. Clark Gillies 359 * 6. John Tavares 349 * 7. Mathew Barzal 339…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 226…

26. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 27. Alexei Yashin, Duane Sutter, and Ryan Pulock 171…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 33. David Volek 154 * 34. Casey Cizikas 152

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 520…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 480…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 267

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +86 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +65 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

5. Noah Dobson 180 * 6. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 7. Ryan Pulock 171 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\\ 11. Adam Pelech 137…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 * 17. Bryan Berard and Scott Mayfield 100

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 224…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 163…

16. Johnny Boychuk and Bryan Berard 131 * 18. Gerry Hart and Scott Mayfield 128

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 269 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 132 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Ilya Sorokin 24 3. Billy Smith 22 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell to 6-10-1-1 on the season with a 6-3 loss to Springfield in the home half of a home-and-home. The rematch is Saturday in Springfield.

Leaders: Goals: Joey Larson- 8; Assists: Matthew Maggio-11; Points: Maggio-14

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 4-6-2, 3.10, .885; Parker Gahagen 2-4-0, 3.55, .868

Season Series Stats

Philadelphia leads the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 2).

The Isles are 9-1-2 in the last twelve home meetings with the Flyers and are 6-1-2 all-time again Philly at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 30th —WASHINGTON AT ISLANDERS 1:00PM

[MSGSN (pre-game at 12:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

Game five of the homestand will be on Sunday as the Isles welcome Alex Ovechkin and the Caps to UBS Arena for the final time this season.

It is the third meeting between the teams with each team winning on the road previously.

The Isles are 7-5-3 in the last fifteen meetings with the Caps, but only 3-5-1 in nine games played all-time at UBS Arena.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.