Matthew Schaefer Learning, Growing and Impressing at Islanders Training Camp

Matthew Schaefer hit a mini milestone on Wednesday, as the defenseman got elevated to the New York Islanders main locker room at training camp.

Prior to then, Schaefer was stationed in an auxiliary locker room, a common practice for prospects during the expanded roster during training camp. The 2025 first-overall pick wasn’t exempt from this rookie rite of passage and had to earn his spot in the veteran locker room. He soaked it in on Wednesday, alongside the veterans he’s learned a lot from in a short span.

“It’s been awesome,” Schaefer said. “In the big room now, get to see some familiar faces I haven’t seen in a bit.”

The first-overall pick has impressed since he first arrived on Long Island for Rookie Camp. From there, he’s become increasingly more confident and comfortable through each day of practice, and four preseason games, with a hunger to learn as much as possible.

“The biggest thing is getting better each and every day, get better in practice, work hard and challenge myself in a lot of ways,” Schaefer said. “I’m feeling a lot more comfortable from day one.”

As Schaefer gets used to the style and pace of the NHL game, the 18-year-old has noticed a few key differences from juniors, adjusting his game to go head-to-head with NHL-caliber players in preseason action.

“It’s a little bit faster, guys really know how to make plays,” Schaefer said. “As a defenseman, you’ve got to have good gaps and end plays quick. They’re stronger, bigger so box outs and things like that, you have to be on your toes a lot.”

Calum Ritchie has seen Schaefer’s development up close. The two suited up for Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors and have been roommates in a hotel together since rookie camp. Ritchie noticed the high bar Schaefer started at back then and said he’s only gotten better.

“The first thing you notice is his skating, you can see the couple of backchecks he’s had, it’s impressive,” Ritchie said. “And the o-zone play and jumping up into the play, it’s unreal. He’s been really good, obviously I played with him at World Juniors before he got injured there. He was unreal there but he’s way better now, so it’s exciting to see how much he’s improved.”