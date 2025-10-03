Matthew Schaefer Learning, Growing and Impressing at Islanders Training Camp

First-overall pick Matthew Schaefer is quickly adapting and learning as much possible through his first NHL training camp

20250921_NYI_PHI_PRE_PERIOD1-19

© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Matthew Schaefer hit a mini milestone on Wednesday, as the defenseman got elevated to the New York Islanders main locker room at training camp.

Prior to then, Schaefer was stationed in an auxiliary locker room, a common practice for prospects during the expanded roster during training camp. The 2025 first-overall pick wasn’t exempt from this rookie rite of passage and had to earn his spot in the veteran locker room. He soaked it in on Wednesday, alongside the veterans he’s learned a lot from in a short span.

“It’s been awesome,” Schaefer said. “In the big room now, get to see some familiar faces I haven’t seen in a bit.”

The first-overall pick has impressed since he first arrived on Long Island for Rookie Camp. From there, he’s become increasingly more confident and comfortable through each day of practice, and four preseason games, with a hunger to learn as much as possible.

“The biggest thing is getting better each and every day, get better in practice, work hard and challenge myself in a lot of ways,” Schaefer said. “I’m feeling a lot more comfortable from day one.”

As Schaefer gets used to the style and pace of the NHL game, the 18-year-old has noticed a few key differences from juniors, adjusting his game to go head-to-head with NHL-caliber players in preseason action.

“It’s a little bit faster, guys really know how to make plays,” Schaefer said. “As a defenseman, you’ve got to have good gaps and end plays quick. They’re stronger, bigger so box outs and things like that, you have to be on your toes a lot.”

Calum Ritchie has seen Schaefer’s development up close. The two suited up for Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors and have been roommates in a hotel together since rookie camp. Ritchie noticed the high bar Schaefer started at back then and said he’s only gotten better.

“The first thing you notice is his skating, you can see the couple of backchecks he’s had, it’s impressive,” Ritchie said. “And the o-zone play and jumping up into the play, it’s unreal. He’s been really good, obviously I played with him at World Juniors before he got injured there. He was unreal there but he’s way better now, so it’s exciting to see how much he’s improved.”

2025-26 Training Camp Day 14: Matthew Schaefer

Where did Schaefer’s elite skating come from? A lot of it is pure talent with the help practice and coaching in his youth, but the Hamilton, ON native attributes rollerblading as a reason behind his strong skating.

Schaefer has showcased his elite speed and edgework through practices and in preseason action, but two impressive backchecks stand out. In a strong defensive move against the Rangers on Monday, Schaefer hustled back to thwart a Matt Rempe breakaway, catching the forward and also diving to knock the puck away cleanly, without taking a tripping penalty. He also turned heads in his preseason debut on Sept. 21, where he galloped up the ice to catch Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov on an OT breakaway.

Schaefer’s play early on has impressed Head Coach Patrick Roy, who’s excited about the defenseman’s potential.

“I don’t know what his ceiling is, to be honest,” Roy said. “I feel like it’s exciting to see him play. If I'm a fan coming to the game, it's pretty impressive the way that he skates, the way he skates with the puck on the rush offensively. He seems to defend very well.”

While Schaefer has progressed, there are still learning moments for a young player. In Thursday’s preseason finale, a misplay by Schaefer turned into a shorthanded goal for the Flyers, but Roy was impressed by his composure and resilience.

"It was a tough first period, let's be honest, but I thought he bounced back pretty good," Roy said after the game. "He kept his game simple, and that's how you have to do it. I don't think he let that affect himself, so that's where I'm proud of him."

Schaefer has been exclusively paired with Scott Mayfield through training camp and three preseason games. There’s been a contestant stream of communication between the two, with Schaefer taking in all he can from the 11-season NHL vet. Mayfield sees first-hand how receptive Schaefer’s been to feedback and through experience.

“Every game helps,” Mayfield said. “For me, he’s asking questions and wants to learn. You can see the skillset and how good of a player he is, but he wants to get better each day, and he’s shown that.”

Mayfield thinks very highly of the veteran defensemen that helped him out when he was up-and-coming in the NHL - namely Johnny Boychuk and Nick Leddy – and strives to be the same kind of positive role model for Schaefer.

"You go back to Boychuk and Leddy, we've had so many good d-men here, even later in my career like [Andy] Greene and [Zdeno] Chara, guys like that," Mayfield said. "That's important, and that's the step I want to take too for [Schaefer] and make sure I'm always there. When he does have a question, to make sure I know the answer."

With Schaefer’s maturity, it’s easy to forget that he’s just 18 years old, but there are moments when the generation gap is evident between him and the rest of the Isles at training camp. Take Monday night for example, when former Islanders defenseman Ľubomír Višňovský (who spent his last three NHL seasons with the Islanders from 2012-15) was on the Jumbotron at UBS Arena when he visited the MSG Networks booth for an interview.

“Višňovský was on the Jumbotron last game, and I don't know if Schaefer recognized him," Mayfield said with a laugh. "Cizikas and I were sitting there knowing we played with him."

As Schaefer continues to embrace every moment of training camp, he credits his teammates for helping him learn and become more confident.

“The guys have helped me so much along the way, it’s been amazing,” Schaefer said. “I’ve got more confidence playing with the guys and becoming a family with them, getting to know them and going out for dinner. It’s been really awesome.”

