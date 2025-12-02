Isles Day-to-Day: Pageau Skates in Non-Contact Jersey

JG Pageau (upper-body, week-to-week) took a positive step on Tuesday, joining the New York Islanders for morning skate donning an orange non-contact jersey.

"I want to make sure we do it right and that I'm progressing every day," Pageau said. "I'm feeling better every day, I'll be back sooner than later."

Pageau missed five games and last played in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 22. The center has 12 points (6G, 6A) through 22 games this season. His exact timeline to return is unknown, but it was a positive step for the center.

"We'll know morre during the week, but it was nice to see him on the ice," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "Obviously with the orange jersey he's getting closer and closer."

Tony DeAngelo (sick) is a game-time decision against the Lightning. DeAngelo has nine points (1G, 8A) through 26 games this season.

"We'll see how he feels," Roy said. "He was sick this morning, so there's a good chance that he won't play tonight but we'll see after warmups."