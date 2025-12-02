Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-10-3) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (16-7-2)
The New York Islanders will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
The Islanders dropped a 4-1 decision to the Washington Capitals on Sunday at UBS Arena where Bo Horvat (PPG) scored the lone goal in a game where the Isles outshot the Caps 31-18.
The loss extended the Isles’ winless skid to three games (0-2-1), while Islanders are 1-3-1 on the seven-game homestand.
The Islanders will face the Lightning three times in their next seven games.
PROJECTED LINEUP
The Islanders will have a morning skate on Tuesday morning. See below for how they lined up on Sunday:
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Jonathan Drouin
Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Max Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom – Cal Ritchie – Anthony Duclair
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Max Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Travis Mitchell – Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin