Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

LIGHTNING NOTES

The Lightning will face the Islanders in their final game of a three-game road trip, where they are 2-0-0 and outscoring opponents 10-4 in that stretch. They are also riding a league-high, seven-game winning streak. Tampa Bay currently sits tied for first with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference with 34 points.

Brandon Hagel earned the NHL’s Second Star of the Week with six goals in his last four games, along with a league-leading 17 shots on goal and a plus-nine rating. He’ll skate in his 400th career NHL game on Tuesday against the Islanders.

Nikita Kucherov collected seven points (1G, 6A) in the last three games and is riding a nine-game point streak with 18 points (4G, 14A) over that span. He leads the Lightning with 32 points (11G, 21A) and is tied with Toronto’s William Nylander for the ninth most points in the NHL.

The Lightning haves five other players entering this game on a point-streak. Brandon Hagel is on a five-game point streak, with 12 points (8G, 4A) in that span. Darren Raddysh, Jake Guentzel, Yanni Gourde and Nicholas Paul all have points in each of the last three contests. Raddysh has totaled seven points (1G, 6A) in those three games.

Brayden Point (undisclosed injury) has missed four straight games and will not be in the lineup against the Islanders, though he joined the Lightning on their three-game road trip. Point has 11 points (3G, 8A) in 21 games played this season.

Tampa Bay owns the best penalty kill in the NHL at 88.8%. When on the road, the penalty kill jumps up to a 90% success rate, which is also first in the league.

The Lightning’s faceoff win percentage (45.5%) ranks 31st in the NHL.

The Lightning are an especially strong team on the road, with a record of 8-2-2.