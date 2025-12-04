Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (14-10-3) VS COLORADO AVALANCHE (19-1-6)

7 PM | UBS ARENA

WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. It is the seventh and final game of the Islanders’ longest homestand this season.

The Islanders are coming off a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at UBS Arena where Islanders' goals came from Bo Horvat and Anthony Duclair. Between the pipes, Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of the 30 shots sent in his direction.

“He was outstanding,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said on Sorokin’s performance against Tampa Bay. “He made ... obviously a lot of great saves, but I love the commitment that our guys made to block shots.”

The win snapped the Lightning’s seven-game winning streak, while the Islanders improved to 2-3-1 on this seven-game homestand.