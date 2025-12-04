Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche

AVALANCHE NOTES
Colorado is coming off a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Nathan MacKinnon (2G) and Nelson scored for the Avs in the victory, which extended their home streak to nine games.
The Avalanche begin their four-game road trip against the Islanders. They enter the contest on a 17-game point streak, in which they are 14-0-3 in that stretch. It is the second-longest point streak in franchise history.
MacKinnon leads the team and entire NHL with 46 points (22G, 24A). His 22 goals are also a league best. MacKinnon notched a pair of goals in the 3-1 win against the Canucks on Tuesday night, extending his point streak to four games.
Gabriel Landeskog and Nelson, have also caught fire recently. Landeskog is also riding a four-game point streak, in which he has three goals and two assists in that span. Nelson has tallied five points (3G, 2A) in the last two games.
Scott Wedgewood (upper body) left Tuesday’s game in the second period and didn’t return. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief.
Colorado recalled goaltender Trent Miner from the Colorado Eagles. Miner is 0-0-2 with a 2.12 GAA and .909 SV% in his two games with the Avalanche this season. In the AHL, he owns a 4-1-0 record with a 2.16 GAA and .908 SV% in six games for the Eagles.
The Avalanche are the only team with more than 100 goals this season, totaling 106 lamplighters.
The defense is also strong as the team allows the fewest goals per game across the entire league. This remains consistent on special teams defense with an 87% penalty kill rate, ranking third in the NHL.
Colorado’s power play unit has struggled when away from Ball Arena. The Avalanche have converted on 8.1% on the man advantage on the road this season, which ranks 32nd in the league.
The Avalanche have been a dominant road team this season, posting an 8-1-4 record with two shutouts. The sole regulation loss was against the Bruins on Oct. 25.