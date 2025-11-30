Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals 

KIDS DAY OUT

The Islanders will host their second Kids Day Out of the season, with the theme being gaming day. Children can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon game with special gaming activities.

PALMIERI UPDATE

Kyle Palmieri will get surgery to repair an ACL tear in his left knee and will be out 6-8 months, the team announced on Saturday.

Palmieri has 18 points (6G, 12A) through 25 games this season. Palmieri's injury ends a streak of 223 consecutive games played for the winger, who was the reigning Islanders ironman.

Palmieri is the second player the Islanders lost long-term to injury this year, joining Alex Romanov, who is out 5-6 months.

“It’s definitely tough when you lose guys,” Casey Cizikias said. “They’re such a big part of this group, what they bring to the table every single night. But it’s the next man up mentality and we have a job to do. We’ll work as a group to get it done.”