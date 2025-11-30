Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-9-3) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (14-9-2)
1 PM | UBS ARENA
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena, in the fifth of a seven-game homestand.
The Islanders battled back to earn a point on Friday, climbing out of an early 3-0 deficit in an eventual 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena. Emil Heineman, Matthew Schaefer (1G, 1A) and Anders Lee (PPG) scored in regulation but the Flyers ultimately edged the Isles in the shootout.
“It was a strong comeback, we believed in ourselves. It’s a big point but obviously you want the extra point,” Emil Heineman said.