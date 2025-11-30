Takeaways: Isles Fall 4-1 to Caps

The New York Islanders dropped a 4-1 decision to the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena.

Tom Wilson (2G, 1A) had a three-point gamewhile Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin (1G, 1A) potted empty net goals for the Capitals. Bo Horvat (PPG) scored the lone goal for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves on 16 shots in the loss, while Logan Thompson made 30 saves in the win.

“We did everything right. “We had a lot of shots and a lot of chances, we just came up short,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “The standard of our hockey team is to win games, but sometimes you need to continue to play the way we [have been] and believe that things will go our way.”

The Islanders are winless in their last three games (0-2-1) and are 1-3-1 on the seven-game homestand.