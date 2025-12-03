Islanders Wives and Girlfriends Go Toy Shopping for Children in Need

The New York Islanders’ wives and girlfriends got some important holiday shopping done on Wednesday morning, carefully handpicking gifts for kids facing a hospital stay during the holiday season.

“We love shopping for little kids,” said Ashlee Palmieri, Kyle Palmieri’s wife. “Knowing they’re going to bring a lot of joy to children while they’re in the hospital is really special.”

Palmieri, Grace Lee, Jen Pelech, Matilda Engvall, Danielle Pulock, Kristy Cizikas, Ella Tornqvist (Simon Holmstrom’s fiancé) and Emma Carmen (Kyle MacLean's girlfriend) participated in the annual joy-filled event. Matilda Thorell (Emil Heineman’s girlfriend) experienced the festive tradition for the first time with the group.

“We get to bring so many new people in, and involving them in the community is a lot of fun,” Palmieri said. “I really enjoy getting to be a part of it.”