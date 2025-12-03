Islanders Wives and Girlfriends Go Toy Shopping for Children in Need

The Isles wives and girlfriends enjoy shopping for toys that will be distributed by the team to children in hospitals during the holiday season

DSC08344
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders’ wives and girlfriends got some important holiday shopping done on Wednesday morning, carefully handpicking gifts for kids facing a hospital stay during the holiday season.

“We love shopping for little kids,” said Ashlee Palmieri, Kyle Palmieri’s wife. “Knowing they’re going to bring a lot of joy to children while they’re in the hospital is really special.”

Palmieri, Grace Lee, Jen Pelech, Matilda Engvall, Danielle Pulock, Kristy Cizikas, Ella Tornqvist (Simon Holmstrom’s fiancé) and Emma Carmen (Kyle MacLean's girlfriend) participated in the annual joy-filled event. Matilda Thorell (Emil Heineman’s girlfriend) experienced the festive tradition for the first time with the group.

“We get to bring so many new people in, and involving them in the community is a lot of fun,” Palmieri said. “I really enjoy getting to be a part of it.”

DSC08344
DSC08278
DSC08233
DSC08170
DSC08093
+5 DSC08115
DSC08123
DSC08133
DSC08146
DSC08159
DSC08161

PHOTOS: Islanders Wives and Girlfriends Go Toy Shopping for Kids in Need

The New York Islanders wives and girlfriends went toy shopping at the Target in Westbury to pick out toys for kids in need that the Isles will distribute during the holiday season. Photo credit: Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

Many of Isles wives and girlfriends are moms, so they came in with some personal experience. Many of the Isles wives thought of their own children when they selected each toy.

“I try to think of anything that would bring joy to my kids, or would have an element of surprise,” Lee said. “It’s a good distraction and they provide comfort for those families who are dealing with tough times in hospitals right now.”

A toy goes a long way for children facing a difficult situation during the holiday season and Wednesday’s toy-shopping was the first step in making a huge difference. By the end of the outing, the carts were overflowing with dolls, games, puzzles and more. Over 800 toys will be distributed to 11 hospitals across the NYC Metro Area and Long Island by the Islanders.

“It’s very full circle,” Lee said. “The community shows up for our team night in, night out, so it’s just one of the small ways we can give back to the families that are having a hard time during the holidays. It’s the least we can do.”

News Feed

Hofstra University, New York Islanders and UBS Arena Join Forces with New Partnership

The Skinny: Isles 2, Lightning 1

Holmstrom Earns Iron Man Mask in 2-1 Win Over Lightning 

Takeaways: Islanders Beat Bolts 2-1

Isles Day-to-Day: Pageau Skates in Non-Contact Jersey

Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 1, 2025

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Isles Fall 4-1 to Caps

Isles Day-to-Day: Gatcomb Recalled

Shabanov Steps Up

Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals 

Isles Day-to-Day: Palmieri Out 6-8 Months

Isles Day-to-Day: Barzal and Shabanov Take Maintenance Days 

The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

Takeaways: Islanders Pick Up Point in 4-3 SO Loss to Flyers

WATCH: Travis Mitchell Takes Rookie Lap

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers