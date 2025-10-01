Duclair Feeling “Better Every Day” in Training Camp

Nearly two weeks into New York Islanders Training Camp, Anthony Duclair has two games - and two goals - under his belt, but most importantly, the winger is rebounding well from thegroin injury that limited him last season.

“Every day it’s getting better,” Duclair said. “The body’s responding well after games, after practices. I’m very happy with where I’m at right now and I want to keep tackling the training sessions every day.”

Duclair suffered a groin injury five games into last season, telling reporters that he tore the muscle off the bone. He returned to game action on Dec. 21, but in hindsight, he felt it was too soonand compared the feeling to skating on one leg in the second half of the season. He finished the season with 11 points (7G, 4A) in 44 games after recording 42 points (24G, 18A) the season prior.

With the goal of putting last season behind him, the 6’0,” 198 lbs. winger spent the summer focused on training and rehab to get back to full strength. The past two weeks of practices have already made a big difference for Duclair.

“I feel way better than how I felt in the summer,” Duclair said. “I’m really happy with where I’m at and I want to keep going. I’m having fun, I think the vibe of the room is great, guys are enjoying themselves and we want to keep going that way.”