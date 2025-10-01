Duclair Feeling “Better Every Day” in Training Camp

Anthony Duclair is rebounding well in training camp after a lingering groin injury hampered his first year with the Isles

DSC05919
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Nearly two weeks into New York Islanders Training Camp, Anthony Duclair has two games - and two goals - under his belt, but most importantly, the winger is rebounding well from thegroin injury that limited him last season.

“Every day it’s getting better,” Duclair said. “The body’s responding well after games, after practices. I’m very happy with where I’m at right now and I want to keep tackling the training sessions every day.”

Duclair suffered a groin injury five games into last season, telling reporters that he tore the muscle off the bone. He returned to game action on Dec. 21, but in hindsight, he felt it was too soonand compared the feeling to skating on one leg in the second half of the season. He finished the season with 11 points (7G, 4A) in 44 games after recording 42 points (24G, 18A) the season prior.

With the goal of putting last season behind him, the 6’0,” 198 lbs. winger spent the summer focused on training and rehab to get back to full strength. The past two weeks of practices have already made a big difference for Duclair.

“I feel way better than how I felt in the summer,” Duclair said. “I’m really happy with where I’m at and I want to keep going. I’m having fun, I think the vibe of the room is great, guys are enjoying themselves and we want to keep going that way.”

NYR@NYI: Duclair scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

The physical and mental progress translated to two solid preseason games. Duclair scored in Friday’s preseason tilt against New Jersey, his first taste of game action since Apr. 1, potting goal late in the 4-2 loss. As Duclair is ramping himself back up to the pace of an NHL game, he felt more comfortable as the game wore on and noticed further improvement in Monday’s 3-2 OT loss to the New York Rangers where he scored another goal.

“I felt way more comfortable in the second game,” Duclair said. “I think it’ll keep going that way as we move along here, just getting game shape back and getting the timing right, making plays and stuff like that.”

Mathew Barzal and Duclair’s chemistry, which appeared to be taking shape last season before both players suffered various injuries, was rekindled on Monday when Duclair converted Barzal’s centering feed to open the scoring against the Rangers. Barzal can see the improvement in his teammate both physically and mentally.

“I think Duke’s in a good headspace,” Barzal said. “He’s in a good physical space, he looks good out there. He was moving well and has got great instincts offensively. I think he looks like Anthony Duclair.”

NJD@NYI: Duclair scores goal against Jakub Malek

Feeling more comfortable translated to a positive assessment from Head Coach Patrick Roy, who highlighted Duclair’s progress both in game action and practice.

“Last night was very good,” Roy said. “I thought he was skating well, he was heavy on pucks. Even in the practice, I love his awareness. I see it.”

Duclair has skated with a variety of linemates in training camp so far. He started training camp on a line with JG Pageau and Simon Holmstrom and got reps in with Barzal and Kyle Palmieri. Duclair skated with Casey Cizikas and Max Tsyplakov on Tuesday during practice. Roy is looking for versatility from the dynamic winger, impressed with the way he’s approached training camp.

“I think Anthony will play with a lot of guys,” Roy said. “He’s ready to do whatever it takes and that’s the commitment I want to see from him. He’ll adjust to any line he’s going to play with. His mind is in such a good place, so I’m pleased with that.”

