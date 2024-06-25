This Day in Isles History: June 25

June 25, 2010 -The Islanders select Brock Nelson in the first round (30th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Nelson would go onto play two seasons at the University of North Dakota and one season for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers before becoming a mainstay with the Islanders. The 11-year veteran has amassed 531 points (275G, 256A) in 840 games.

This past sesaon, Nelson led the Islanders in goals (34). His 69 points in 82 games is his second-highest total in his career.