This Day in Isles History: June 25

The Isles draft Brock Nelson (2010) and Scott Mayfield (2011)

BROCK DRAFT

© Noah Graham/Getty Images

By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

June 25, 2010 -The Islanders select Brock Nelson in the first round (30th overall) in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Nelson would go onto play two seasons at the University of North Dakota and one season for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers before becoming a mainstay with the Islanders. The 11-year veteran has amassed 531 points (275G, 256A) in 840 games.

This past sesaon, Nelson led the Islanders in goals (34). His 69 points in 82 games is his second-highest total in his career.

NYI@ANA: Nelson scores goal against Lukas Dostal

June 25, 2011 - Scott Mayfield is drafted in the second round (34th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Mayfield played two seasons at the University of Denver before pursuing his pro career with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2013. Mayfield has serviced the Islanders blueline as a regular since the 2017-18 season. During his NHL career, he's compiled 116 points (29G, 91A) through 469 games.

MAYFIELD DRAFT PIC

© Nick Laham/Getty Images

