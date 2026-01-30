This Day in Isles History: Jan. 30

The Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (98)
By New York Islanders
NewYorkIslanders.com

January 30, 2023: The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a 2023 conditional first-round pick.

Horvat has notched 176 points (89G, 87A) and a 53.0 FOW% in 232 career games with the Islanders. Horvat leads the Islanders in goals, points, power-play goals (20), overtime goals (6) and game-winning goals (17) since joining the team.

While Horvat was in Florida for the NHL's All-Star Weekend at the time of his trade, the centerman became familiar with the UBS Arena faithful quickly and scored in his first home game with the franchise.

The 30-year-old center has served as an alternate captain since the start of the 2024-25 season, where he led the team with 57 points (28G, 29A).

Now in his fourth season on Long Island, he leads the team in goals (21) and ranks third in points (35).

SEA@NYI: Horvat scores his 1st goal as an Islander

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Rangers 1

Takeaways: Islanders Sweep Season Series Over Rangers With 2-1 Win

Soucy Earns Iron Man Mask as Isles Knock Off Rangers 2-1 

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Rangers 2

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

Takeaways: Islanders Top Rangers 5-2 for Second Straight Win

Palat Earns Iron Man Mask in Isles Debut 

Soucy to Bolster Isles Blue Line with Size and Strength

Palat and Soucy Deals Show Darche’s Belief in Islanders

Palat Brings a Winning Pedigree, Excited to Make an Impact for Isles Organization

Isles Day-to-Day: Palat and Soucy Arrive, Updates vs Rangers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Acquire Palat, 2026 Third-Round Pick and 2027 Sixth-Round Pick from New Jersey for Tsyplakov

7 Facts: Ondrej Palat

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 27, 2026

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Flyers 4-0

DeAngelo Earns Second Iron Man Mask