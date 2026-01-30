This Day in Isles History: Jan. 30

January 30, 2023: The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a 2023 conditional first-round pick.

Horvat has notched 176 points (89G, 87A) and a 53.0 FOW% in 232 career games with the Islanders. Horvat leads the Islanders in goals, points, power-play goals (20), overtime goals (6) and game-winning goals (17) since joining the team.

While Horvat was in Florida for the NHL's All-Star Weekend at the time of his trade, the centerman became familiar with the UBS Arena faithful quickly and scored in his first home game with the franchise.

The 30-year-old center has served as an alternate captain since the start of the 2024-25 season, where he led the team with 57 points (28G, 29A).

Now in his fourth season on Long Island, he leads the team in goals (21) and ranks third in points (35).