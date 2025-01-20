This Day in Isles History: Jan. 20

Jan. 20, 2024 - Patrick Roy is hired as New York Islanders Head Coach.

At the one-year mark of his hire, Roy posts a record of 38-32-12. Last season, he posted a record of 20-12-5 in his first season with the Isles after taking over for Lane Lambert.

“I love my life on Long Island and the organization is A1,” Roy said as he approached his one year mark of taking over as head coach. “It’s been a privilege for me to be back in the game and having the opportunity to work with [Islanders President and GM] Lou Lamoriello.”

“It’s a great experience to be around these guys," Roy continued. "This is a special group. They’ve been together for a long time and they care. We just need to find that that little spark that will help us to win.”