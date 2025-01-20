This Day in Isles History: Jan. 20

Patrick Roy is hired as head coach of the Isles, Ryan Pulock has five-point game

GettyImages-1951191841
By New York Islanders
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Jan. 20, 2024 - Patrick Roy is hired as New York Islanders Head Coach.

At the one-year mark of his hire, Roy posts a record of 38-32-12. Last season, he posted a record of 20-12-5 in his first season with the Isles after taking over for Lane Lambert.

“I love my life on Long Island and the organization is A1,” Roy said as he approached his one year mark of taking over as head coach. “It’s been a privilege for me to be back in the game and having the opportunity to work with [Islanders President and GM] Lou Lamoriello.”

“It’s a great experience to be around these guys," Roy continued. "This is a special group. They’ve been together for a long time and they care. We just need to find that that little spark that will help us to win.”

NYI vs DAL 1/21: Patrick Roy

Jan. 20, 2018 - Ryan Pulock posts a five-point game (1G, 4A) at Chicago, becoming the first Islanders rookie defenseman in franchise history to do so. Pulock's five-point game was the first for an Islanders defenseman since Uwe Krupp posted an identical statline on March 20, 1993.

Pulock caught fire early in the contest, recording three points (1G, 2A) in the first period. The defenseman added a pair of assists over the final two periods to help lead the Islanders to a 7-3 win.

"It definitely feels good," Pulock said of the five-point night. "A couple of them was just getting pucks to the net, rebounds, one was pretty lucky with the dump-in, but sometimes when you're hot, they go in. It's definitely a good feeling."

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

2025 World Juniors Through the Lens of Isles Prospects

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Sharks 1

Takeaways: Islanders Honor Sutter With 4-1 Win Over Sharks

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom and Romanov Game-Time Decisions vs Sharks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Participates in Practice

The Skinny: Flyers 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Flyers 

Isles Day to Day: Pageau In vs Flyers, Holmstrom and Romanov Skate

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

The Story Behind the 2025 Pride T-Shirt 

The Skinny: Senators 2, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-0 to Sens

Isles Day to Day: Gatcomb Recalled, Makes NHL Debut

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 14

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators Jan. 14

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 13, 2025