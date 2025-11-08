The Skinny: Wild 5, Islanders 2

Game 14

Minnesota 5, Isles 2

Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal and added an assist as the Minnesota Wild defeat the Isles 5-2 before a crowd of 15,792 at UBS Arena.

The Islanders fell behind 2-0 in the first 12:32 and got within one goal for only 78 seconds the rest of the way. Emil Heineman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Isles.

The loss snapped the Isles' three-game point streak, and their five-game home point streak. The Isles return to action at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night with the first edition of Islanders-Rangers.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Vinnie Hinostroza (2) Jonas Brodin (3), Marcus Johansson (8) 07:24 MIN 1,NYI 0

Danila Yurov (2) Yakov Trenin (3), Marcus Foligno (1) 12:32 MIN 2,NYI 0

2nd Period

Emil Heineman (6) Bo Horvat (7), Mathew Barzal (8) 04:38 MIN 2,NYI 1

Brock Faber (3) 05:56 MIN 3,NYI 1

Marco Rossi (4) Kirill Kaprizov (12), Daemon Hunt (1) 09:05 MIN 4,NYI 1

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (4) Anders Lee (8) Ryan Pulock (6)18:51 MIN 4,NYI 2

3rd Period

Kirill Kaprizov (9) Mats Zuccarello (1) 08:33 MIN 5,NYI 2

The Skinny

The Isles killed the only Wild power play; they have killed 13 of the last 14; however the power play is now 2 for the last 26…Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee remain tied for the team lead with eight assists …Bo Horvat extended his points streak to four games (3-2-5) …Marcus Foligno earned his first point of the season, leaving Garnet Hathaway (PHI) as the only NHL forward who has played at least ten games without a point…Marcus Johansson, playing his 999th NHL game, extended his point streak to eight games…Mats Zuccarello set-up Kaprizov's goal in his season debut…Matthew Schaefer had his fourth burst of over 22 mph this season, one shy of the total for all Isles defensemen last season.

Milestone Men

• Ryan Pulock ties Jean Potvin for seventh place among Islander defensemen with 167 assists, passing Jeff Norton (166).

• Anders Lee played his 855th Isles game, tying Matt Martin for 8th in club history.

• Bo Horvat earned his 299th NHL assist.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

2. Eric Brewer 26:57 4/3/1999 vs ANA (OT)

3. John Tavares 26:46 4/11/2010 vs. PIT (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 26:35 10/13/2025 vs. WPG

5. Matthew Schaefer 26:04 10/11/2025 vs. WAS

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 27:40 seven times (Bryan Berard – four times; Travis Hamonic -3 times). The youngest of these was Hamonic (at MTL) on February 10, 2011, when he was 20 years, 178 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until March 1, 2028.

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Tim Connolly 81 (14-20-34)

Dave Chyzowski 34 (8-6-14)

Mathew Schaefer 14 (5-6-11)

Nino Niederreiter 9 (1-1-2)

Brent Sutter 3 (2-2-4)

Brad Dalgarno 2 (1-0-1)

Paul Boutilier 1 (0-0-0)

Lots of Travel

The Isles are in a stretch where they are playing 11 of 14 games on the road. They are 2-3-2 in this stretch (1-1-1 home, 1-2-1 road).

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have five come-from behind wins this season, including two when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win four times this season, including three in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 0-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-2 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 2 empty-net goals and allowed 2.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 6 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 1 time

• Allowed the next goal: 3 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 2 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 6-6-2 for 14 points in 14 games

• 2024-25 6-6-2 for 14 points in 14 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 6-23-29

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Home and Road

The Isles are 6-6-2 overall; they are 4-3-1 at home and 2-3-1 on the road.

Minnesota is 6-7-3 overall; they are 3-3-2 at home and 3-4-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 4-4-2 against the East (2-3-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-1-1 vs. Atlantic) and 2-2-0 against the West (0-2-0 vs. Central and 2-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 3-1-2 when scoring first and 3-5-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 10-11-6=27

Minnesota 7-13-6=26

The Isles are 1-5-1 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-1 when the shots are even and 4-1-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

David Rittich made 21 saves; he is 3-2-0 this season and 5-1-1 vs. Minnesota.

Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves; he is 2-0-2 this season and 1-0-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (4:00); Minnesota was 0-1 (2:00).

The Isles are 3-2-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-4-2 when they do not. The Isles are 3-3-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 3-3-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 4-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-3-1 when they are outscored, and 0-2-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 6-1-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-5-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 3-1-2 in games decided by a single goal including 3-1 in regulation. They are 0-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 2-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 0-2-0 on the front end and 1-0-0 on the back end this season. This back-to-back concludes Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The next back-to-back will be on November 13-14 in Vegas and Utah.

Including tonight, the Isles are 2-2-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (23:59); Minnesota: Jared Spurgeon (21:23)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (20:46).

Face-offs

Isles 35, Minnesota 27 (56%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 10 of 14 for the Isles. No Wild player who took more than two draws won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 14 (Emil Heineman and Anders Lee -4)

Minnesota 16 (Matt Boldy -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Mayfield, McLean)

Blocked Shots

Isles 16 (Two with 3)

Minnesota 11(Jonas Brodin -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 46, Minnesota 56

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 41, Minnesota 51

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Adam Pelech +13

Minnesota: Two with +8

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 9, Minnesota 14

5-on-5: Isles 8, Minnesota 14

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear-IR), (Max Shabonov-INJ). Max Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist.

Games Lost to injury: 55. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 212 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (122) and Anders Lee (105) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-1-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on TNT on December 9th vs Vegas.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-1-1 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3:30pm on November 22nd against St. Louis. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 16-18-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 3 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2

Vs (1): BOS 10/28

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (3): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4

Opponent responses (2): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (3): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57)10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ

Vs (0):

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (2): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 911 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 * 8. Matt Martin and Anders Lee 855 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 574 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Scott Mayfield 549 27. Duane Sutter 547 ** 28. Lorne Henning and Mathew Barzal 543

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 291 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 137…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 115

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Mathew Barzal 336…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 226…

27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 * 29. Jean Potvin and Ryan Pulock 167…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 517…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 473…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 264

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +86 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +60 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

7. Ryan Pulock and Jean Potvin 167 * 9. Jeff Norton 166 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\\ 11. Adam Pelech 137…

17. Bryan Berard and Scott Mayfield 100

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 220…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 163…

18. Gerry Hart and Scott Mayfield 128

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 262 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 128 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith and Ilya Sorokin 22 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport rebounded from a 6-2 loss to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday with a 6-2 win in Springfield on Friday, to move their record to 4-6-1-0. Joey Larson had a pair of goals to give the rookie a team-high 5; no AHL rookie currently in the league has more goals.

Bridgeport will host Springfield on Saturday and then will play a sold-out 10:30am game against Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

Leaders: Goals: Joey Larson -5; Assists: Matthew Highmore and Matthew Maggio 6; Points: Highmore 8

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 2-4-1 2.75, .903; Parker Gahagen 2-2-0 3.29, .883

Season Series Stats

Minnesota leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will meet again on January 10th in St. Paul to complete the season series.

The Isles are 1-7-1 in their last nine games with the Wild, while being outscored 35-17.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8th —ISLANDERS AT RANGERS 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles look to be the first New York team to win this season at Madison Square Garden as they take on the Rangers. The Blueshirts are 7-1-1 on the road but 0-5-1 at home.

The Rangers used a series sweep (4-0-0, by a combined score of 23-5) to finish three points ahead of the Isles last season; had one of those games gone the Isles' way in regulation, the Rangers would have owned the 7-11-12-13 combination to Matthew Schaefer.

After having a lot of success at MSG for almost a decade, the Isles are 0-4-1 in the last five games in Manhattan and have won only one of the last nine games (1-6-2) overall between the squads.

This is the only meeting of the teams before Christmas, but they will play three times in a 17-game span in December and January.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com

Forever1940 is the nom de plume of Eric Hornick, statistician on Islander home telecasts since January 21, 1982. Visit my blog: NYISkinny.com and follow me on Twitter @ehornick

Wednesday, November 05, 2025

"The Skinny"

By Eric Hornick

Game 13

Boston 4, Isles 3 (SO)

Marat Khusnutdinov scored the tying goal with 4:54 to play and the only goal of the shootout as the Boston Bruins rallied for a 4-3 win over the Islanders before a crowd of 15,585 at UBS Arena.

The Isles had three separate one goal leads, only to have the Bruins even the game each time. Anthony scored the opening goal and Bo Horvat scored twice for the Isles.

The Isles are 2-0-1 in their last three games overall and 4-0-1 in their last five game at home; they welcome the Wild to UBS Arena at 7:00 on Friday in the final home game before a seven-game road trip.

The Scoring:

1st Period

None

2nd Period

Anthony Duclair (3) Casey Cizikas (2), Kyle MacLean (1) 05:11 BOS 0,NYI 1

Viktor Arvidsson (4) Hampus Lindholm (2), Casey Mittelstadt (5) 12:21 BOS 1,NYI 1

Bo Horvat (8) Mathew Barzal (7), Emil Heineman (3) 13:06 BOS 1,NYI 2

Pavel Zacha (3) Charlie McAvoy (11), Morgan Geekie (3) 17:29 BOS 2,NYI 2 PPG

3rd Period

Bo Horvat (9) Matthew Schaefer (6), Kyle Palmieri (6) 05:05 BOS 2,NYI 3

Marat Khusnutdinov (2) Fraser Minten (3), David Pastrnak (11) 15:06 BOS 3,NYI 3

OT

No Goals

The Shootout

Simon Holmstrom (NG)/Casey MIddlestadt (NG)

Bo Horvat (NG)/ Marat Khusnutdinov (G/GDG)

Jonathan Drouin (NG)

The Isles are 0-2 in the shootout while Boston is 1-0… Jeremy Swayman improves to 7-6 in shootouts while Ilya Sorokin falls to 7-15 in his career…The Isles have lost five straight shootouts, nine of their last eleven and 22 of their last 28 shootouts; they are 3-10 all-time in UBS Arena shootouts… Swayman has stopped 40 of 52 career shootout attempts (76.9%)… Marat Khusnutdinov, playing his 101st NHL game, scored on his first career attempt.

The Skinny

Simon Holmstrom's point streak ended at three games; he is 4-3-7 in the last seven games.…The Isles allowed a power play goal for the first time in four games; they have killed 12 of the last 13…Mathew Barzal tied Anders Lee for the team lead with seven assists …Bo Horvat extended his points streak to three games (3-1-4) and he now has nine goals in thirteen games; John Tavares (12 in 2017-18) is the only Islander with more goals in the team's first thirteen games. …Charlie McAvoy has eleven assists for Boston; Ray Bourque (13 in 1991-92) is the only Bruin defensemen with more in the first fifteen games…Pavel Zacha has a 4-game point streak (1-3-4)…Jeremy Swayman earned his 106th win in his 199th game as a Bruin; it was only the third time in his career that he has faced the Isles…Kyle MacLean earned his first point of the season, leaving Cal Ritchie (3 games) as the only Isle forward without a point.

Today's Schaeferisms

• Matthew Schaefer is the first NHL defenseman with at least five goals and at least six assists in his first thirteen games since Vladimir Malakhov did so for the Isles in 1992-93; they are the only two NHL defensemen to do so in the last century.

• His 11 points are already tied for the second-highest (with Eric Brewer) by an Islander teenage defensemen; Bryan Berard had 39 in 1996-97. Both of the other players were 19, not 18, at the time.

• His six assists tie David Chyzowski for the second-highest total by an 18-year-old Islander; Tim Connolly had 20.

Rare Company (5+ goals and 6+ assists in First 13 Games, NHL Defenseman, Last 100 Years)

5-7-12 – Vladimir Malakhov 1992-93

5-6-11 – Matthew Schaefer 2025-26

Milestone Man

Ryan Pulock remains tied with Jeff Norton for eighth place among Islander defensemen with 166 assists; Jean Potvin had 167.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

2. Eric Brewer 26:57 4/3/1999 vs ANA (OT)

3. John Tavares 26:46 4/11/2010 vs. PIT (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 26:35 10/13/2025 vs. WPG

5. Matthew Schaefer 26:04 10/11/2025 vs. WAS

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 27:40 seven times (Bryan Berard – four times; Travis Hamonic -3 times). The youngest of these was Hamonic (at MTL) on February 10, 2011, when he was 20 years, 178 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until March 1, 2028.

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Tim Connolly 81 (14-20-34)

Dave Chyzowski 34 (8-6-14)

Mathew Schaefer 13 (5-6-11)

Nino Niederreiter 9 (1-1-2)

Brent Sutter 3 (2-2-4)

Brad Dalgarno 2 (1-0-1)

Paul Boutilier 1 (0-0-0)

Lots of Travel

The Isles are in a stretch where they are playing 11 of 14 games on the road. They are 2-2-2 in this stretch (1-0-1 home, 1-2-1 road).

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have five come-from behind wins this season, including two when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win four times this season, including three` in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 0-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-2 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 2 empty-net goals and allowed 2.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 6 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 1 time

• Allowed the next goal: 3 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 2 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 6-5-2 for 14 points in 13 games

• 2024-25 5-6-2 for 12 points in 13 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 6-22-28

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The Islander defense did not score their sixth goal last season until December 12th (Game 31).

Home and Road

The Isles are 6-5-2 overall; they are 4-2-1 at home and 2-3-1 on the road.

Boston is 8-7-0 overall; they are 6-3-0 at home and 2-4-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 4-4-2 against the East (2-3-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-1-1 vs. Atlantic) and 2-1-0 against the West (0-1-0 vs. Central and 2-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 3-1-2 when scoring first and are 3-4-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 3-18-7-2=30

Boston 7-8-11-1=27

The Isles are 1-4-1 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-1 when the shots are even and 4-1-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves; he is 3-4-2 this season and 4-4-3 vs. Boston.

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves; he is 5-4-0 this season and 2-1-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-4 (6:44); Boston was 0-3 (6:00).

The Isles are 3-2-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-3-2 when they do not. The Isles are 3-3-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 3-2-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 4-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-3-1 when they are outscored, and 0-1-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 6-1-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-4-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 3-1-2 in games decided by a single goal including 3-1 in regulation. They are 0-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 2-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-1-0 on the front end and 1-0-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on November 7-8 vs. Minnesota and the Rangers.

The Isles are 2-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Bo Horvat (24:33); Boston: Charlie McAvoy (23:43)

Horvat led Isles forwards (24:33).

Face-offs

Isles 29, Boston 29 (50%)

Bo Horvat won 11 of 18 for the Isles. Sean Kuraly won 5 of 9 for Boston.

Hit Count

Isles 15 (Emil Heineman and Casey Cizikas -3)

Boston 16 (Tanner Jeannot -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Mayfield, McLean)

Blocked Shots

Isles 14 (Two with 2)

Boston 16 (Andrew Peeke -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 64, Boston 58

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 40, Boston 42

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Adam Pelech +11

Boston: Andrew Peeke +4

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Boston 14

5-on-5: Isles 6, Boston 7

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear-IR), (Max Shabonov-INJ). Max Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist.

Games Lost to injury: 51. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 211 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (121) and Anders Lee (104) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-1-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on TNT on December 9th vs Vegas.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-1-1 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3:30pm on November 22nd against St. Louis. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 16-18-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 3 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2

Vs (1): BOS 10/28

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (3): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4

Opponent responses (2): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (3): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57)10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ

Vs (0):

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (2): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 910 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 855 ** 9. Anders Lee 854 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 573 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Scott Mayfield 548 27. Duane Sutter 547 28. Lorne Henning 543 * 29. Mathew Barzal 542

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 291 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 137…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 115

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Mathew Barzal 335…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 225…

27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 * 29. Jean Potvin 167 * 30. Jeff Norton and Ryan Pulock 166…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 516…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 472…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 264

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +84 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +60 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton and Ryan Pulock 166 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\\ 11. Adam Pelech 137…

17. Bryan Berard and Scott Mayfield 100

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 219…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 163…

18. Gerry Hart and Scott Mayfield 128

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 262 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 128 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith and Ilya Sorokin 22 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 3-5-1-0 heading into a home game with Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night.

Leaders: Goals: Three with 3; Assists: Matthew Highmore and Matthew Warren 4; Points: Warren 6

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 2-3-1 2.35, .919; Parker Gahagen 1-2-0 3.73, .869

Season Series Stats

Boston leads the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 1). The teams will meet again the night before Thanksgiving at UBS Arena to complete the season series.

The Isles are 3-6-3 in their last dozen games with the Bruins; they have had much more success on home ice, going 7-2-2 since the opening of the 2021 COVID-shortened season, including 3-2-3 at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7th —MINNESOTA AT ISLANDERS 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles look to extend their home point streak to six games they welcome the Wild to UBS Arena on Friday, in the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

The Isles are 1-6-1 in their last eight games with the Wild, while being outscored 30-15. The Isles did earn a 3-1 win at UBS Arena on April 4th, stopping a seven-game winless streak again Minnesota.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com