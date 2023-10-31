The Skinny: Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 OT 

Game 8

Detroit 4, Isles 3 (OT)

Lucas Raymond scored 1:25 into overtime as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Islanders 4-3 before a crowd of 15,407 at UBS Arena. It was the Red Wings’ first win over the Isles in New York since December 19, 2017, snapping a 7-game Isles streak.

The Isles had built a 2-0 lead on a late 2nd period goal by Casey Cizikas and a goal 1:05 into the third period by Brock Nelson. However, after blanking the opponents for 135:30, the Isles then allowed three goals in 3:48 span to give the Red Wings the lead. Bo Horvat tied the game on the power play with 4:11 to play to set the stage for Raymond’s winning goal.

The Isles are 4-2-2 on the season and head to Washington to face the Caps on Thursday night at 7:00pm.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Casey Cizikas (2) Bo Horvat (3) 18:39 DET 0,NYI 1 SHG

3rd Period

Brock Nelson (4) Noah Dobson (6), Pierre Engvall (4) 01:05 DET 0,NYI 2

Daniel Sprong (3) Michael Rasmussen (2), Jake Walman (3) 07:55 DET 1,NYI 2

Jake Walman (2) Moritz Seider (8), Lucas Raymond (5) 09:35 DET 2,NYI 2

J.T. Compher (2) Moritz Seider (9), Andrew Copp (2) 11:43 DET 3,NYI 2

Bo Horvat (4) Mathew Barzal (5), Noah Dobson (7) 15:49 DET 3,NYI 3 PPG

OT

Lucas Raymond (3) J.T. Compher (4) 01:25 DET 4,NYI 3

The Skinny

Casey Cizikas’ goal was the first one the Isles have ever scored against Ville Husso, who blanked them last season, and was the Isles’ first shorthanded goal this season. …Brock Nelson now has 36 October goals, breaking a tie with Denis Potvin for 7th on the club’s all-time list…The Isles have allowed 236 shots in their last six games (2-2-2) after allowing only 42 in their first two games; it is the most shots the Isles have allowed in a six-game stretch since February 2018…. Cizikas played in his 753rd Isles game, passing Mike Bossy for 9th place in club history; eleven of Cizikas’ 99 career goals have been shorthanded…Cizikas is now tied for 9th place in club history with those 11 shorties with three others, including Cal Clutterbuck… Noah Dobson had two assists and regained the team lead in points with nine; James Wisniewski (11 in 2011-12) is the only Islander defenseman in the last 30 years with more points through eight games…Dobson now has 98 assists and needs only two to become the 2nd-youngest defenseman in club history to reach 100 (Denis Potvin) .… The Isles killed both Detroit power plays and have killed 17 of 19 over the last five games.… The Isles have outscored their opponents 7-3 in the first period (the three goals allowed is tied with St. Louis for the fewest in the NHL) and have scored the first goal in six of their eight games …. The Isles had a season-high 40 shots on goal…The Isles are 0-7-2 in the last nine games that they allowed 3 goals or more…The Isles had won nine straight games when leading 2-0 dating back to last season; they are now 11-0-2 in their last 13 games leading 2-0, dating back to a loss in Tempe in January…JT Compher’s assist on the winning goal was his 200th NHL point…The Isles had won the last seven games that they scored both a power play goal and a shorthanded goal, since losing in overtime in Detroit on December 4, 2021.

First Times in a Long Time

• Noah Dobson played 26:06; he has played at least 25 minutes in each of the last four games (first Isle to do that since Travis Hamonic did so six times in 2016) and at least 24 minutes in seven straight games (first since Hamonic did so nine times in 2014).

• Bo Horvat’s goal was the latest tying goal the Isles have scored since February 4, 2020, when Mathew Barzal scored at 16:01; the Isles won that game in overtime on a Beau (Anthony Beauvillier) goal.

First Time for Everything

After over 100 minutes of scoreless play, JT Compher’s go-ahead goal was the first that the Islanders have allowed this season at 5-on-5 with Ryan Pulock and Alexander Romanov on the ice.

Shoot the Puck!

The Isles have been getting more rubber on goal during power plays than they did last season:

• 2023-24 Isles have 41 shots in 38:13 of PP (1.07 shots per minute)

• 2022-23 Isles had 336 shots in 379:43 of PP (0.88 shots per minute)

That’s a 22% increase in shots per minute spent on the power play.

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are now 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,774

2. Matt Martin 3,722

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 4-2-2 for 10 points in 8 games

• 2022-23 4-4-0 for 8 points in 8 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 2-10-12

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Best of the Best

Ilya Sorokin has 17 shutouts in 136 career starts. He has recorded a shutout in 12.6% of his starts, which is the highest in NHL history (since 1943-44) among goalies with at least 100 starts:

• Ilya Sorokin 12.5%

• Roman Cechmanek 12.2%

• Ken Dryden 11.8%

• Dominik Hasek 11.3%

Home and Road

The Isles are 4-2-2 overall; they are 3-1-2 at home and 1-1-0 on the road.

Detroit is 6-3-1 overall; they are 3-1-1 at home and 3-2-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 3-1-2 against the East (1-0-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-1-1 vs. Atlantic) and 1-1-0 against the West (1-1-0 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 88 games at UBS Arena and recorded 62 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,409

3. Glen Sather 1,319

First Things First

The Isles are 4-0-2 when scoring first and are 0-2-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 10-17-12-1=40

Detroit 12-15-7-2=36

The Isles are 1-0-1 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-0 when the shots are even and 2-2-1 when they are out-shot.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves; he is 3-1-2 on the season and 3-1-2 vs. Detroit.

Ville Husso made 37 saves; he is 4-2-1 on the season and 2-0-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-2 on the power play (2:48); Detroit was 0-2 on the power play (4:00) and allowed a shorthanded goal.

The Isles are 2-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 2-1-1 when they do not. The Isles are 1-1-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 3-1-1 when they do not.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 2-1-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-1-0 when they do not. Under Lane Lambert the Isles are 37-7-6 when scoring at least three goals.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 3-0-2 in games decided by a single goal including 3-0 in regulation. They are 0-2 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-1 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-1 in the front end and 0-1-0 in the back end this season. The next set of back-to-backs will be on November 15 in Vancouver and November 16 in Seattle.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (26:06); Detroit: Moritz Seider (24:07)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards with 19:24 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (2-0-1), Noah Dobson (2-2-1)

Face-offs

Isles 34, Detroit 32 (52%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 14 of 22 for the Isles; JT Compher won 13 of 20 for Detroit.

Hit Count

Isles 13 (Casey Cizikas -5)

Detroit 8 (Michael Rasmussen -3)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Martin 1, Pelech 1)



Blocked Shots

Isles 16 (Ryan Pulock-4)

Detroit 12 (Three with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 67, Detroit 71

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 59, Detroit 61

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Mathew Barzal +7

Detroit: Moritz Seider +14

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 19, Detroit 16

5-on-5: Isles 16, Detroit 14

Scratches

Julien Gauthier, Hudson Fasching, (Scott Mayfield -INJ)

Games Lost: 7

The Ironmen

Anders Lee played in his 120th consecutive Islander game; it Is the longest active streak on the team. (Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson are the other current Islanders to appear in every game last season and this season.)

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures – BUF no offside

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute no times this season (no times at home and none on road) and allowed two in the same span twice (COL 10/25 x2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from two goals behind after two periods to win no times this season and have allowed the opposition to do so once.

For (0):

Vs (1): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored one goal and have allowed no goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT)

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (2): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

6. Bob Bourne 814 7. Matt Martin 774 8.Brock Nelson 766 9. Casey Cizikas 753…

12. Brent Sutter 694 13. Anders Lee 686 14. John Tavares 669 * 15. Cal Clutterbuck 644

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 8. Brock Nelson 245 9. Anders Lee 241 …

28. Ray Ferraro 116 ** 29 Mathew Barzal 106

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

13. Pat LaFontaine 279 14. Bob Nystrom 278 15. Mathew Barzal 262…

18. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 20. Brock Nelson 222…

23. Ed Westfall 181 * 24. Anders Lee 177

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

13. Patrick Flatley 488 14. Brock Nelson 467 15. Billy Harris 443 16. Anders Lee 418 * 17. Kyle Okposo and Stefan Persson 369…19. Mathew Barzal 368

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 16. Adam Pelech +79 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Jude Drouin +58 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 Kenny Jonsson 57…

6. Nick Leddy 45 7. Roman Hamrlik and Ryan Pulock 43 9. Mark Streit 40 10. Johnny Boychuk 11. Adrian Aucoin 33 ** 12. Noah Dobson 32

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

8. Mark Streit 139 9. Ryan Pulock 131…

15. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 100 17. Vladimir Malakhov and Noah Dobson 98…

21. Ken Morrow 88 23. Bert Marshall 87 *24. Radek Martinek and Scott Mayfield 85

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

8. Mark Streit 179 9. Ryan Pulock 173…

13. Tom Kurvers 134 14. Johnny Boychuk and Bryan Berard 131 16. Noah Dobson 130

17. Gerry Hart 128 18. Vladimir Malakhov and Adam Pelech 125 20. Thomas Hickey 117

21. Adrian Aucoin 113 * 22. Scott Mayfield 111

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

8. Glenn Healy 176 9. Ilya Sorokin 142 ** 10. Semyon Varlamov 137

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

7. Roland Melanson 77 8. Ilya Sorokin 73 9. Glenn Healy 66 10. Tommy Salo 62 * 11. Semyon Varlamov 60

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 17

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Tommy Salo and Semyon Varlamov 14

On the Farm

After being swept in a pair of games last weekend, Bridgeport (2-4-1-0 on the season) heads to Hershey on Saturday to face the Bears. Ruslan Iskhakov leads the team in scoring (2-6-8) while Jakub Skarek is 2-2-1 in the nets.

Season Series Stats

Detroit leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The teams will not meet again until a Leap Day (February 29th) game in Detroit.

The Isles are 7-0-1 in their last eight home game against Detroit and are 10-3-2 in the last fifteen meetings overall.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd —ISLANDERS AT WASHINGTON- 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio]

It’s another single game road trip as the Isles head to DC to face the Capitals. .

The Isles went 1-2-1 last season against Washington, with the win coming in a shootout in DC on March 29th. Overall, the Isles are 3-3-2 in the last two seasons against the Caps but are 2-5-1 in their last eight trips to the Nation’s Capital. It’s the first of two meetings nine days apart between the teams; they will also meet twice in the same span in late December to complete the season series.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.