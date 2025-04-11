The Skinny: Rangers 9, Islanders 2

Game 78

Rangers 9, Isles 2

Every Ranger was a "+" as the Blueshirts completed a sweep of the season series with a 9-2 win over the Isles before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

The Rangers outscored the Isles 23-5 in the season series.

The Isles head to Philadelphia on Saturday and New Jersey on Sunday for a pair of matinee games.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Mika Zibanejad (18) J.T. Miller (44), Will Cuylle (23) 03:17 NYR 1,NYI 0

Will Cuylle (19) Mika Zibanejad (40), J.T. Miller (45) 12:49 NYR 2,NYI 0

Vincent Trocheck (24) Artemi Panarin (50), Adam Fox (49) 13:51 NYR 3,NYI 0 PPG

Artemi Panarin (36) Vincent Trocheck (31), Adam Fox (50) 19:15 NYR 4,NYI 0

2nd Period

Juuso Parssinen (5) Alexis Lafrenière (28) 08:19 NYR 5,NYI 0

Maxim Tsyplakov (10) Simon Holmstrom (25), Adam Pelech (21) 19:06 NYR 5,NYI 1 PPG

3rd Period

Brett Berard (5) Matt Rempe (4), Sam Carrick (13) 07:54 NYR 6,NYI 1

Hudson Fasching (1) Casey Cizikas (9), Pierre Engvall (7) 10:52 NYR 6,NYI 2

Brett Berard (6) Sam Carrick (14), K'Andre Miller (17) 12:37 NYR 7,NYI 2

Alexis Lafrenière (17) Adam Fox (51), Juuso Parssinen (8) 15:54 NYR 8,NYI 2

Artemi Panarin (37) Juuso Parssinen (9) 18:51 NYR 9,NYI 2

The Skinny

The Isles are 6-3-3 in their last twelve home games and 12-5-3 in their last nineteen home games (which started with a 6-0-0 stretch)… The Isles have been outscored 98-84 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 47-41 in those periods over the last 35 games…The Isles were outscored 8-1 at 5-on-5 ….The Isles have scored 158 goals and allowed 153 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 92-58 in all other situations… The Isles went 1-2 on the power play; the Isles have been outscored 26-14 on the power play over the last 47 games… Ilya Sorokin has started 12 of the last 15 and 25 of the last 30; he has appeared in 28 of the last 33 games…Sorokin is 9-5-2 (with one no-decision) in his last seventeen games, and his 29 wins are the second-highest total of his career… The Isles allowed the first goal for the 49th time this season… Maxim Tsyplakov went 1-0-1; Isles rookies are 19-30-49 this season, placing them in the top 8 in the NHL for rookie points…The Isles set season highs for shots in both a period (20 in 2nd period) and a game (46)…The Isles had never allowed more than six goals in a home game against the Rangers; the nine goals matched the most the Rangers have ever scored against the Isles…Adam Fox reached the 50 assist mark for the fourth straight season.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles allowed nine goals for the first time since April 7, 2009, in Carolina, and for the first time at home since October 20, 1981, vs. Los Angeles.

• The Isles allowed four goals in multiple periods for the first time since December 11, 2008 in Pittsburgh, and for the first time ever on home-ice.

• The Isles allowed sixteen goals in a two-game span for the 4th time in their history, and only the second time since November 1972 (doing so in October 1990)

• The Rangers scored nine goals in an Islander home game for the first time ever; it has happened three other times, all at MSG, and only once (2/14/92) in the past fifty years.

• Three Isles (Adam Pelech, Bo Horvat, and Anders Lee) went -5; it is only the second time in club history that has happened, and the first since 10/23/1990 at the Coliseum against New Jersey.

Simon Says 20

Simon Holmstrom is the first Swedish-born Islander to record 20 goals since the 1981-82 season, when Bobby Nystrom had 22 goals. Nystrom (7x) and Anders Kallur (2x) are the only Swedes with more goals in a season than Holmstrom.

The Playoff Chase (through Tuesday)

1st WC x- Ottawa 90 points (34 RW) in 78 games

2nd WC Montreal 87 points (29 RW) in 78 games

--------

3rd Columbus 81 points (26 RW) in 78 games

4th Rangers 81 points (33 RW) in 79 games

5th Detroit 79 points (28 RW) in 78 games

6th ISLES 79 points (27 RW) in 78 games

x- Clinched playoff spot

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 79, Opponents 90

Tying Goals: Isles 10, Opponents 17 (in 16 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 14 (in 13 games), Opponents 10

Empty Net Goals: Isles 13, Opponents 22

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 45 of their 78 games. In the 33 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (5-26-2), they have been within one goal at some point in all but nine of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have sixteen come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win seventeen times this season, including ten times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 5-9 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-2 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 5-5 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, and Marcus Hogberg is 0-2 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts

Sorokin has 36 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Bo Knows Overtime

Bo Horvat has three overtime goals this season, six as an Islander, and eleven in his NHL career. All six of his overtime goals have come in the last two seasons; John Tavares is the only other Islander with multiple seasons with at least three overtime goals.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Bo Horvat, Kyle Okposo, and Josh Bailey 6

6. Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Bo Horvat 3 (2024-25)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 13 empty-net goals and allowed 22.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 55 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 20 times

• Allowed the next goal: 26 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 9 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 34-33-11 for 79 points in 78 games

• 2023-24 36-27-15 for 87 points in 78 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 31-125-156

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 27 goals in the last 52 games; Islander defensemen have earned 35.6% of the team's assists, which is tied-2nd in the NHL (Buffalo 37.0%).

Home and Road

The Isles are 34-33-11 overall; they are 19-16-5 at home and 15-17-6 on the road.

The Rangers are 37-35-7 overall; they are 18-19-3 at home and 19-16-4 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 21-21-4 against the East (10-9-3 vs. Metropolitan and 11-12-1 vs. Atlantic) and 13-12-7 against the West (8-5-3 vs. Central and 5-7-4 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,478

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,478) and Patrick Roy (184) have combined for 1,662 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 18-5-6 when scoring first and are 15-29-5 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 10-20-16=46

Rangers 15-7-10=32

The Isles are 16-24-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 17-8-7 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Marcus Hogberg made 22 saves; he is 2-6-1 this season and 0-1-0 vs. the Rangers; Tristan Lennox made his NHL debut, playing 4:43 and making one save and allowing a goal to Bret Berard before Hogberg re-entered the game.

Igor Shesterkin made 44 saves; he is 26-28-5 this season and 9-8-1 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-2 (2:18); the Rangers were 1-1 (0:19) .

The Isles are 14-6-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 20-27-10 when they do not. The Isles are 15-16-7 when they allow at least one power play goal and 19-17-4 when they do not.

The Isles are 10-5-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 7-16-7 when they are outscored, and 17-12-4 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 31-10-7 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-23-4 when they do not.

ZOne-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-7-11 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 5-9 in games decided in overtime and are 2-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-9 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 6-4-1 on the front end and 4-7-0 on the back end this season. The final back-to-back will be April 12th-13th in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The Isles are 9-7-1 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-2-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Adam Pelech (20:40); Rangers: Braden Schneider (21:48)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (16:44).

Face-offs

Isles 40, Rangers 24 (63%)

Casey Cizikas won 10 of 13 for the Isles; No Ranger won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 23 (Marc Gatcomb -6)

Rangers 14 (Will Cuylle --5)

Fights

None. Season total: 10 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas-2, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 16 (Alexander Romanov -4)

Rangers 16 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 80, Rangers 62

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 78, Rangers 61

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Kyle MacLean +16

Rangers: Adam Fox +15

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 18, Rangers 12

5-on-5: Isles 17, Rangers 11

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), (Ilya Sorokin- INJ), Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Scott Perunovich, Mike Reilly

Games Lost to injury: 293. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 194 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (104) and Anders Lee (78) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 3-4-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with two games remaining. The next national game will be on TNT on April 13th as the Isles visit the Devils; two of the last three games will be nationally-televised.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-5-2 in matinee games this season, with two games remaining. The next matinee will be April 12 vs. the Flyers. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 14-17-12 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 7 successful, 5 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30, no goalie interference – PIT 3/18, offside -MTL 3/20, no goalie interference – MTL 3/20)

Opponents: 8 successful, 4 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11, No goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 1 unfavorable (Goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (4): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24, FLA 3/16, NAS 4/8

Vs (3): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8, CAR 3/30

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (8): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1, MIN 4/4

Opponent responses (9): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11, CGY 3/22

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (3): PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO), FLA 3/16 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2), PIT 3/18 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2).

Vs (3): NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO), NAS 4/8, Led 6-4, Lost 7-6 (OT))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (4): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 @ UTA (18:35-GAG), Kyle MacLean 3/22 vs. CGY (17:09, GAG, but lost in OT)

Vs (10): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT); Jonathan Huberdeau 3/22 vs. CGY (17:38- GTG; CGY won in OT), Michael Bunting 4/8 at NAS (19:20- GTG; NAS won in OT)

OT Winners

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32), Bo Horvat 3/20 vs MTL (3:37)

Vs (9): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39); Leon Draisaitl 3/14 vs. EDM (3:52); Nazem Kadri 3/22 vs CGY (3:51); Fedor Svechkov 4/8 vs NAS (1:56)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (2): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY, Adam Fantilli 3/24 vs CBJ

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 893 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 851 ** 9. Anders Lee 837 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 557 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Scott Mayfield 531 * 31. Mathew Barzal and Pat LaFontaine 530

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 288 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 114

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 217…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25. Noah Dobson 179 26. Kenny Jonsson 175 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 ** 32. Ryan Pulock 161…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 147

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 504…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 261

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +81 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +59 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53 * 5. Stefan Persson 52 * 6. Noah Dobson 49…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 179…

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 161 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 135…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 228 * 7. Ryan Pulock 214…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 161…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 124

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 251 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 124 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 15-46-4-3 after a 3-2 loss to Hartford on Wednesday.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 24 goals, four ahead of Liam Foudy. Terry's 46 assists and 64 points both lead the team and are 2nd and 4th in the AHL, respectively.

The Baby Isles host Hartford again on Saturday.

Season Series Stats

The Rangers win the season series, 4 games to 0 (and 8 points to 0).

The Rangers won the four games by a 23-5 total score and have won their last five games against the Isles.

The Rangers swept a season series from the Isles for the first time since 2003-04, when they won all six games by a combined 27-13 score.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, APRIL 12th – ISLES AT PHILADELPHIA 12:30pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 12:00) , WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles head out on the road for a pair of matinees, beginning on Saturday in Philadelphia. It is the fourth and final meeting of the season (the others all were in the second-half of January), with the Isles holding a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Isles have won three straight games in Philadelphia and are 9-2-2 in their last thirteen road games against the Flyers; the Isles have not won four straight games in Philly since the 2006-07 season.

Wednesday, April 09, 2025

"The Skinny"

By Eric Hornick

Game 77

Nashville 7, Isles 6 (OT)

Fedor Svechkov scored 1:56 into overtime as the Nashville Predators rallied from a late 6-4 deficit for a 7-6 win over the Isles before a crowd of 17,159 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds rally, which included four points from Steven Stamkos, overshadowed Simon Holmstrom's first career four-point game and his team-high fourth multi-goal of the season. Jean-Gabriel Pageau added three assists.

The Isles return home to face the Rangers on Thursday night.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Simon Holmstrom (19) Ryan Pulock (18), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (26) 04:16 NYI 1,NSH 0

Ryan O'Reilly (18) Michael Bunting (17), Luke Evangelista (19) 06:44 NYI 1,NSH 1

Filip Forsberg (30) 11:45 NYI 1,NSH 2

Anders Lee (28) Bo Horvat (28), Adam Pelech (20) 16:12 NYI 2,NSH 2

2nd Period

Simon Holmstrom (20) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (27), Maxim Tsyplakov (25) 04:36 NYI 3,NSH 2

Steven Stamkos (26) Nick Blankenburg (12), Jonathan Marchessault (31) 07:24 NYI 3,NSH 3 PPG

Maxim Tsyplakov (9) Simon Holmstrom (23), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (28) 12:09 NYI 4,NSH 3

Michael McCarron (5) Brady Skjei (19), Jonathan Marchessault (32) 13:25 NYI 4,NSH 4

3rd Period

Kyle Palmieri (24) 15:21 NYI 5,NSH 4

Scott Mayfield (3) Simon Holmstrom (24), Alexander Romanov (16) 16:19 NYI 6,NSH 4 SHG

Steven Stamkos (27) Jonathan Marchessault (33), Filip Forsberg (42) 17:53 NYI 6,NSH 5 PPG

Michael Bunting (18) Steven Stamkos (23), Brady Skjei (20) 19:20 NYI 6,NSH 6

OT

Fedor Svechkov (8) Brady Skjei (21), Steven Stamkos (24) 01:56 NYI 6,NSH 7

The Skinny

The Isles are 5-4-4 in the last thirteen games and 9-7-4 in the last twenty games …The Isles are 6-2-3 in their last eleven home games and 12-4-3 in their last nineteen home games (which started with a 6-0-0 stretch)… The Isles have been outscored 94-83 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 46-37 in those periods over the last 34 games…The Isles outscored the Preds 5-3 at 5-on-5 but allowed goals at 5-on-4, 5-on-3, 6-on-5, and 3-on-3….The Isles have scored 157 goals and allowed 145 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 91-57 in all other situations… The Isles went 0-2 on the power play; the Isles have been outscored 25-13 on the power play over the last 46 games… Ilya Sorokin has started 12 of the last 14 and 25 of the last 29; he has appeared in 28 of the last 32 games…Sorokin is 9-5-2 (with one no-decision) in his last seventeen games, and his 29 wins are the second-highest total of his career… The Isles scored the first goal for only the 29th time this season; it is the first time that they have done so in consecutive games since March 4-8th…This was the Isles final game against both the Western Conference (13-12-7) and Central Division (8-5-3)…Ryan O'Reilly scored his 300th goal early in the game…The Isles have allowed 10 tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes this season; the Isles have lost three games that they had a multi-goal lead at some point in the third period… Maxim Tsyplakov went 1-1-2; Isles rookies are 18-30-48 this season, placing them in the top 8 in the NHL for rookie points…Jean-Gabriel Pageau had his second three-assist game of the season; they are the only two the Isles have this season (they had nine last season, including six from Noah Dobson)…Scott Mayfield recorded his second career shorthanded goal (and his first against a goalie, hitting an empty net on November 3, 2018, vs. New Jersey)…This was the highest-scoring East-West series this season (24 goals, including 13 by the Isles)…It is the fourth time in Preds history that they won a game when trailing by multiple goals in the final five minutes of regulation… Steven Stamkos recorded his 23rd career four-point game (and first with Nashville)..Brady Skjei's assist on the overtime goal was his third of the game and 200th of his career; he has 15 assists in 30 games against the Isles.

The Injury

Ilya Sorokin did not play the third period due to an upper body injury.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles scored and allowed multiple goals in each regulation period for the second time in club history (November 23, 1982, vs. Minnesota – an 8-8 tie with no overtime period)

• The Isles played a game with at least five tying goals for the first time since December 21, 2019, vs. Anaheim (6-5 shootout loss); it was only the second such game in the NHL this season (MTL-BUF on November 11th)

• The Isles had won 33 straight games when scoring at least six goals (7-6 loss to Tampa Bay on March 22, 2018, at Barclays Center; they had won 28 straight on the road, dating back to an 8-6 loss in Toronto on December 19, 2005.

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee recorded his 288th goal, passing Brent Sutter and Pat LaFontaine for 6th in club history.

• Ryan Pulock recorded his 214th point, passing Jean Potvin for 7th among Isles defensemen.

Simon Says 20

Simon Holmstrom is the first Swedish-born Islander to record 20 goals since the 1981-82 season, when Bobby Nystrom had 22 goals. Nystrom (7x) and Anders Kallur (2x) are the only Swedes with more goals in a season than Holmstrom.

The Playoff Chase (through Tuesday)

3rd Metro New Jersey 89 points (36 RW) in 78 games

1st WC x- Ottawa 90 points (34 RW) in 77 games

2nd WC Montreal 87 points (29 RW) in 77 games

--------

3rd Rangers 79 points (32 RW) in 77 games

4th Detroit 79 points (28 RW) in 77 games

5th ISLES 79 points (27 RW) in 77 games

6th Columbus 79 points (25 RW) in 77 games

x- Clinched playoff spot

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 78, Opponents 86

Tying Goals: Isles 10, Opponents 17 (in 16 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 14 (in 13 games), Opponents 10

Empty Net Goals: Isles 13, Opponents 22

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 45 of their 76 games. In the 31 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (5-25-2), they have been within one goal at some point in all but eight of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have sixteen come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win seventeen times this season, including ten times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 5-9 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-2 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 5-5 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, and Marcus Hogberg is 0-2 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts

Sorokin has 36 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Bo Knows Overtime

Bo Horvat has three overtime goals this season, six as an Islander, and eleven in his NHL career. All six of his overtime goals have come in the last two seasons; John Tavares is the only other Islander with multiple seasons with at least three overtime goals.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Bo Horvat, Kyle Okposo, and Josh Bailey 6

6. Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Bo Horvat 3 (2024-25)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 13 empty-net goals and allowed 22.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 55 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 20 times

• Allowed the next goal: 26 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 9 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 34-32-11 for 79 points in 77 games

• 2023-24 35-27-15 for 85 points in 77 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-3-4

• Season: 31-124-155

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 27 goals in the last 51 games; Islander defensemen have earned 35.8% of the team's assists, which is 2nd-highest in NHL (Buffalo 37.0%).

Home and Road

The Isles are 34-33-10 overall; they are 19-15-5 at home and 15-18-5 on the road.

Nashville is 28-42-8 overall; they are 19-17-3 at home and 9-25-5 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 21-20-4 against the East (10-8-3 vs. Metropolitan and 11-12-1 vs. Atlantic) and 13-12-7 against the West (8-5-3 vs. Central and 5-7-4 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,478

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,478) and Patrick Roy (184) have combined for 1,662 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 18-5-6 when scoring first and are 15-28-5 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 8-5-8-1=22

Nashville 12-11-7-2=32

The Isles are 16-23-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 17-8-7 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves over the first two periods. Marcus Hogberg made six saves in the third period and overtime; he is 2-5-1 this season and 1-1-0 vs. Nashville.

Justus Annunen made 16 saves; he is 15-14-1 this season and 1-0-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (4:00); Nashville was 2-3 (2:03) and allowed a shorthanded goal.

The Isles are 14-5-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 20-27-10 when they do not. The Isles are 15-15-7 when they allow at least one power play goal and 19-17-4 when they do not.

The Isles are 10-5-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 7-16-7 when they are outscored, and 17-11-4 when special team goals are equal.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 31-10-7 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-22-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-7-11 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 5-9 in games decided in overtime and are 2-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-9 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 6-4-1 on the front end and 4-7-0 on the back end this season. The final back-to-back will be April 12th-13th in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The Isles are 9-6-1 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-2-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Adam Pelech (23:33); Nashville: Brady Skjei (24:14)

Kyle Palmieri led Isles forwards (20:38).

Face-offs

Isles 43, Nashville 27 (61%)

Bo Horvat won 17 of 25 for the Isles; No Predator won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 26 (Marc Gatcomb -5)

Nashville 21 (Zachary L'Heureux -5)

Fights

None. Season total: 10 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas-2, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 17 (Two with 3)

Nashville 13 (Five with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 53, Nashville 65

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 45, Nashville 52

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Alex Romanov +9

Nashville: Trevor Van Riemsdyk +12

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 19, Nashville 6

5-on-5: Isles 16, Nashville 5

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Scott Perunovich, Mike Reilly)

Games Lost to injury: 290. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 193 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (103) and Anders Lee (77) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 3-4-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with two games remaining. The next national game will be on TNT on April 13th as the Isles visit the Devils; two of the last three games will be nationally-televised.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-5-2 in matinee games this season, with two games remaining. The next matinee will be April 13 vs. the Devils. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 14-17-12 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 7 successful, 5 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30, no goalie interference – PIT 3/18, offside -MTL 3/20, no goalie interference – MTL 3/20)

Opponents: 8 successful, 4 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11, No goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 1 unfavorable (Goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (4): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24, FLA 3/16, NAS 4/8

Vs (3): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8, CAR 3/30

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (8): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1, MIN 4/4

Opponent responses (9): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11, CGY 3/22

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (3): PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO), FLA 3/16 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2), PIT 3/18 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2).

Vs (3): NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO), NAS 4/8, Led 6-4, Lost 7-6 (OT))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (4): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 @ UTA (18:35-GAG), Kyle MacLean 3/22 vs. CGY (17:09, GAG, but lost in OT)

Vs (10): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT); Jonathan Huberdeau 3/22 vs. CGY (17:38- GTG; CGY won in OT), Michael Bunting 4/8 at NAS (19:20- GTG; NAS won in OT)

OT Winners

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32), Bo Horvat 3/20 vs MTL (3:37)

Vs (9): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39); Leon Draisaitl 3/14 vs. EDM (3:52); Nazem Kadri 3/22 vs CGY (3:51); Fedor Svechkov 4/8 vs NAS (1:56)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (2): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY, Adam Fantilli 3/24 vs CBJ

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 892 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 850 ** 9. Anders Lee 836 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 556 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 ** 30. Scott Mayfield, Mathew Barzal and Pat LaFontaine 530

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 288 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 114

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 217…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25. Noah Dobson 179 26. Kenny Jonsson 175 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 ** 32. Ryan Pulock 161…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 146

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 504…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 260

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +86 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +63 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53 * 5. Stefan Persson 52 * 6. Noah Dobson 49…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 179…

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 161 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 134…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 228 * 7. Ryan Pulock 214…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 160…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 124

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 251 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 124 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 15-45-4-3 heading into Wednesday's game with Hartford.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 24 goals, four ahead of Liam Foudy. Terry's 45 assists and 64 points both lead the team and are 2nd and 4th in the AHL, respectively.

The Baby Isles host Hartford again on Saturday.

Season Series Stats

The season series finishes tied, 1 game to 1 (the Isles earned 3 points to Nashville's 2).

The Isles are 0-4-2 in their last six trips to Nashville and have not won there since October 28, 2017.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, APRIL 10th – RANGERS AT ISLES 7:30pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 7:00) , WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles return home for the penultimate home game of the season and their final meeting with the Rangers, looking to avoid a season sweep by the Blueshirts.

The Rangers have won all three games, outscoring the Isles 14-3, and have won the last four meetings overall.

The Rangers have not swept a season series from the Isles since 2003-04, when they won all six games by a combined 27-13 score.

