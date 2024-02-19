The Skinny: Rangers 6, Islanders 5 OT

Game 55

Rangers 6, Isles 5 (OT)

Artemi Panarin scored an unassisted goal just ten seconds into overtime as the New York Rangers erased a 4-1 second period deficit and a 5-3 deficit in the final five minutes for a 6-5 win over the Islanders before a sellout crowd of 79,690 at Met Life Stadium as part of the NHL's Stadium Series.

The Isles had goals from five different players and also had three assists from Noah Dobson as they built their lead, only to have their penalty kill allow three goals (including two with Igor Shesterkin on the bench) as the Rangers rallied for the win in front of the third-largest crowd in NHL history.

The Isles are 3-3-3 under Patrick Roy and are 4-8-4 in their last sixteen games and 22-18-14 overall as they climb within four points of Detroit for the final wild card spot. The Isles will face Pittsburgh on Tuesday and St. Louis on Thursday in their upcoming two-game road trip.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Erik Gustafsson (5) Kaapo Kakko (4), Jonny Brodzinski (11) 01:28 NYR 1,NYI 0

Brock Nelson (23) Scott Mayfield (5), Cal Clutterbuck (11) 04:20 NYR 1,NYI 1

Bo Horvat (22) Noah Dobson (49), Adam Pelech (6) 07:18 NYR 1,NYI 2

Mathew Barzal (16) Brock Nelson (20), Noah Dobson (50) 07:34 NYR 1,NYI 3 PPG

2nd Period

Anders Lee (14) Pierre Engvall (11), Mike Reilly (9) 01:03 NYR 1,NYI 4 PPG

Vincent Trocheck (17) Artemi Panarin (41), Adam Fox (36) 05:36 NYR 2,NYI 4 PPG

Vincent Trocheck (18) Alexis Lafrenière (18), Ryan Lindgren (8) 18:24 NYR 3,NYI 4

3rd Period

Alexander Romanov (6) Noah Dobson (51) 01:53 NYR 3,NYI 5

Chris Kreider (28) Artemi Panarin (42), Vincent Trocheck (33) 15:52 NYR 4,NYI 5 PPG

Mika Zibanejad (18) Adam Fox (37), Alexis Lafrenière (19) 18:31 NYR 5,NYI 5 PPG

OT

Artemi Panarin (32) 00:10 NYR 6,NYI 5

The Skinny

It was the earliest overtime goal ever allowed by the Islanders…The Isles are 2-1-2 since the All-Star Break and are 6-9-5 since the Christmas break…Since Christmas the Isles are 4-3-3 at home and 2-6-2 on the road… The Isles' defense has 67 points in the last 30 games and have 48 points in the last 23 games (11-37-48)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 46-35 in the first period but have been outscored 71-55 in the second period and 73-58 in the third period and overtime this season…The Isles have been outscored 33-18 in the second period since the Christmas break …The Isles are 17-1-6 when they lead after two periods while the Rangers improve to 6-13-1 in games that they trail after 40 minutes …. Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to a season-high seven games; Kyle Palmieri saw his career-long streak end at six…Barzal still has 298 career assists … Noah Dobson extended his latest point streak to four games (1-5-6) with his 6th game of at least three points this season…The Isles have allowed eleven power play goals under Patrick Roy; they have allowed only eleven goals at 5-on-5… The Isles allowed a power play goal for the seventh time in eight games…Ilya Sorokin lost in overtime/shootout for the 11th time in 39 games this season; the NHL record of 14 was set by Frederik Andersen in 2016-17 (66 games)…Cory Schneider (12 in 2013-14 with New Jersey) is the only other goalie to lose at least 11 times in OT/SO while playing as few as 45 games…Matt Martin fought Ranger rookie Matt Rempe just one second into his NHL debut; Rempe is the first player to make his NHL debut in an outdoor game….The Rangers have won seven straight games and are 7-1 in games decided by an overtime goal…The Isles faced an empty-net for 3:04 today, but continued their season-long streak of not tallying into an empty-net….While the Isles have won 72 straight road games when scoring at least five goals, they fell 6-5 in a 'home' game for the second straight season (2/9/23 vs Vancouver)…Artemi Panarin is now 9-22-31 on the power play this season; he also scored his 10th career regular season overtime goal as he goes to 12-35-37 in 31 games against the Isles….Anders Lee now has six goals in seven career games against Igor Shesterkin…It was the Rangers' 18th comeback win of the season, including nine where they trailed in the third period; both totals are tied for the league lead….It was the third time this season (all in 'home' games) that the Isles lost a game in overtime that they led by three goals... Alex Romanov had six goals in his first three NHL seasons (209 games); he has six in 52 games this season.

The Injury

Ryan Lindgren left the game after the fifth Islander goal after being struck by a follow-through from Alex Romanov. He did not return.

Outdoor Game

• This was the most-attended game in Islander history, and the 3rd largest in NHL history. The previous high was the 50,027 that attended the Islander- Ranger game at Yankee Stadium on January 29, 2014.

• This was the largest crowd to see an NHL game except at a Winter Classic (Ann Arbor, Cotton Bowl).

• The two goals in 16 seconds were the fastest ever scored by one team in an outdoor game.

• Noah Dobson is the first defenseman to have three assists in an outdoor game.

• This was the 4th time in Isles history that they played a home game at a venue other than Nassau Coliseum, Barclays Center, or UBS Arena.

o 13-Dec-92 Vs Edmonton (@ Oklahoma City) W 4-1

o 18-Mar-94 Vs Buffalo (@ Minnesota) T 2-2

o 29-Jan-14 Vs New York (@ Yankee Stadium) L 1-2

o 18-Feb-24 Vs New York (@Met Life Stadium) Lot 5-6

• The Rangers tied the NHL record for power play goals in an outdoor game (3)

• Of the 41 outdoor games in NHL history, the winning team has trailed at some point in 20 of them. It was the first three goal comeback win in an outdoor game.

First Times in a Long Time

• Mathew Barzal has a point in seven straight games vs. the Rangers – longest streak since Mark Parrish (2003-06).

• The Isles had 18 shots in the first period for the first time since they also had 18 on February 11, 2022, in Edmonton.

• The Isles scored three times in the first 7:34; it was their fastest three goals to start a game since February 9, 2022 in Vancouver (3:54).

• This was the first meeting between the Islanders and Rangers in 423 days

• Peter Laviolette coached an Islander-Ranger game for the first time since April 1, 2003 (2-2 tie).

• The Isles have lost 14 OT/SO games, breaking the franchise record set in 2010-11.

The Penalty Kill

The Isles allowed at least three power play goals for the fifth time this season; they are 0-0-5 in those games. On the season, the penalty kill now is 70.1% (48-164). Since penalty kill percentage became an official stat, only three teams have had a lower rate over a full season: (LA 68.2% in 1979-80; LA 68.6% in 1982-83, WASH 69.7% in 1978-79)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 11 (2023-24; CURRENT)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 29 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Woah Noah

Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 58 points since 1989-90 when Doug Crossman had 59, and the first with at least 51 assists since 1984-85, when Denis Potvin also recorded 51.

Dobson is on pace for 77 assists; Denis Potvin holds the club record for assists by a defenseman (70 in 1978-79). Dobson is on pace for 88 points, which would trail only three seasons by Potvin.

Dobson has recorded the 14th 50-assist season by an Islander defenseman (Denis Potvin 9, Stefan Persson 3, Jean Potvin 1) and is the 10th Islander with 50 assists thru 54 games (Bryan Trottier 5, Mike Bossy 3, Denis Potvin 1).

Most Assists Since New Year's Day

25- Connor McDavid

23- Nikita Kucherov

22- Matthew Tkachuk

22- Noah Dobson

The New Coach

The Isles are 3-3-3 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals in each of their three wins. Ilya Sorokin is 3-1-2 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 0-2-1.

The 20-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 7th player in club history to have at least eight seasons of at least 20 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 13

• Brent Sutter/Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/Denis Potvin 9

• Clark Gillies/Brock Nelson 8

Anders Lee needs seven more goals this season for his 8th season with at least 20 goals.

Inter-Division Games

This was the first time that the Isles played a division opponent in 2024 (after 17 straight inter-division games). The Isles will also play a division game on Tuesday in Pittsburgh and then play 11 more inter-division games before facing the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick's Day.

Overtime is (Not) Our Time

The Isles have played 20 overtime games. They are 5-10 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-4 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 4-7 in overtime and 1-3 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 1-3 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The NHL record for overtime games is 30, played by Boston in 2003-04. The Isles are on pace to play 30 overtime games.

The Isles have won 16 of the last 43 games decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020).

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 14 (2023-24; CURRENT)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses (since 1999-00)

1. ISLES 14 (2023-24;CURRENT)

2. Dallas 14 (2021)

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play seventeen times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 35 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 48 power play goals; they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 7-24 (29.2%) and the Penalty Kill is 11-27 (59.3%)

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 35 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 9 times

• Allowed the next goal: 24 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: twice

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,943

2. Matt Martin 3,806

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 22-18-14 for 58 points in 54 games

• 2022-23 26-22-6 for 58 points in 54 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-6-7

• Season: 21-90-111

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against:

• Ilya Sorokin 1,326

• Juuse Saros 1,261

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,257

• Thatcher Demko 1,222

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots nine times this season and 26 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

2. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

3. Ilya Sorokin 9 2023-24

Joey Mac Donald 9 2008-09

Dwayne Roloson 9 2009-10

No other NHL goalie has faced 40+ shots more than six times this season.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 33

2. Ilya Sorokin 26

3. Darcy Kuemper 23

4. Sam Montembault 21

Karel Vejmelka 21

Most Games, 40+ Shots (Islander History)

1. Billy Smith 46 (674 games)

2. Kelly Hrudey 27 (241 games)

3. Ilya Sorokin 26 (175 games)

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves six times this season and a franchise-record 16 times in his career.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 278 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is 6th in wins and tied-third in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

50. Brian Elliott 279

51. Semyon Varlamov 278

52. Marty Turco 275

Home and Road

The Isles are 22-18-14 overall; they are 13-7-9 at home and 9-11-5 on the road.

The Rangers are 36-16-3 overall; they are 19-7-0 at home and 17-9-3 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 15-8-8 against the East (7-4-5 vs. Metropolitan and 8-4-3 vs. Atlantic) and 7-10-6 against the West (3-5-2 vs. Central and 4-5-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 110 games at UBS Arena and recorded 76 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,427

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,427) and Patrick Roy (133) have combined for 1,560 wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 16-3-9 when scoring first and are 6-15-5 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 3-0-0 when they score first and are 0-3-3 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 18-17-6-0=41

Rangers 7-13-16-2=38

The Isles are 7-5-5 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 14-12-9 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves; he is 16-12-11 on the season and 3-2-1 vs. Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves; he is 22-12-1 on the season and 3-7-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 2-2 on the power play (0:43); the Rangers were 3-5 on the power play (7:19).

The Isles are 12-6-8 when they score at least one power play goal and 10-12-6 when they do not. The Isles are 9-12-9 when they allow at least one power play goal and 13-6-5 when they do not.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 20-4-10 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-14-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-3-14 in games decided by a single goal including 8-3 in regulation. They are 5-10 in games decided in overtime and are 1-4 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-5 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 2-1-3 in the front end and 0-3-3 in the back end this season. The next back-to-back set will be on March 10th in Anaheim and March 11th in Los Angeles.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Adam Pelech (24:29); Rangers: Adam Fox (25:26)

Bo Horvat led Islander forwards with 19:35 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (2-0-2), Noah Dobson (18-16-9), Alex Romanov (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (0-0-1)

Face-offs

Isles 45, Rangers 21 (68%)

Bo Horvat won 16 of 19 for the Isles; no Ranger won more than they lost.

Hit Count

Isles 20 (Anders Lee -4)

Rangers 34 (Vincent Trocheck -8)

Fights

Matt Martin fought Matt Rempe in the first period. Season total: 7 (Martin 3, Pelech 1, Lee 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 20 (Ryan Pulock -6)

Rangers 9 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 66, Rangers 76

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 59, Rangers 47

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Bo Horvat +12

Rangers: Artemi Panarin +11

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 15, Rangers 12

5-on-5: Isles 12, Rangers 7

Scratches

(Robert Bortuzzo -LTIR), (Hudson Fasching-INJ), Sebastian Aho, Samuel Bolduc

Games Lost to injury: 135

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders' ironman, having played 166 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (138) is the only other Islander to have played at least 100 consecutive games.

National TV Games

This was the seventh Islander game to air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. The Isles are 4-0-3 in those games. The next nationally televised game will be on March 5th (ESPN+) vs. the Blues.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 2 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6)

Opponents: 2 successful, 2 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute six times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and twice on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4) and allowed two in the same span six times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (4): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG)

Vs (7): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT)

OT Winners

For (4): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21

Vs (10): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (4): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

6. Bob Bourne 814 * 7. Brock Nelson 812 * 8. Matt Martin 798 * 9. Casey Cizikas 788 * 10. Mike Bossy 752 * 11. Anders Lee 732 * Patrick Flatley 712 * 13. Brent Sutter 694 * 14. Cal Clutterbuck 690

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 264 * 9. Anders Lee 254 …

21. Jason Blake 127 * 22. Duane Sutter 121 * 23. Mathew Barzal 121…

30. Benoit Hogue and Ed Westfall 105 * 32. Casey Cizikas 103

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Bob Bourne 304 * 12. Mathew Barzal 298…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 18. Brock Nelson 241…

22. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 23. Anders Lee 183…

33. Travis Green 145 * 34. Noah Dobson 142 \\\35. Steve Thomas 140 \\\ 36. Mark Streit 139 * 37. Greg Gilbert 136 * 38. Ryan Pulock 133

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

11. Bob Nystrom 513 * 12. Brock Nelson 504 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Billy Harris 443 * 16. Anders Lee 437 * 17. Mathew Barzal 419…

32. Ray Ferraro 238 * 33. Travis Green 237 * 34. Casey Cizikas 234

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 17. Adam Pelech +75 * 18. Garry Howatt +75 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

5. Jean Potvin and Ryan Pulock 46 * 6. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Noah Dobson 37

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 142 * 9. Mark Streit 139 * 10. Ryan Pulock 133…

13. Roman Hamrlik 110 * 14. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 109 * 16. Adam Pelech 105…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

7. Jeff Norton 188 * 8. Mark Streit, Ryan Pulock and Noah Dobson 179…

15. Johnny Boychuk and Bryan Berard 131 * 17. Adam Pelech 130…

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

8. Glenn Healy 176 * 9. Ilya Sorokin 175 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 152

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

6. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 7. Ilya Sorokin 86 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Glenn Healy 66 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 65

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Bridgeport played three games over the weekend and went 2-0-1-0 to improve to 15-26-6-1 on the season; on Sunday Matthew Maggio had both goals, including the overtime winner, as the Islanders beat Laval 2-1 behind 27 saves from Henrik Tikkanen. Tikkanen is now 5-3-2 in his first ten AHL games.

Bridgeport visits Hartford on Wednesday.

Season Series Stats

The Rangers lead the season series, 1 games to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The teams will next meet in another nationally-televised game (TNT) on St. Patrick's Day at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers have won consecutive games against the Isles for the first time since January 13-16, 2020.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20th –ISLANDERS AT PITTSBURGH – 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles will look to break their three-game winless streak as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third time this season. The Penguins defeated the Isles twice in a five-day span in late December by a combined score of 10-1.

The final meeting of the regular season will come on April 17th at UBS Arena - that is the final game of the regular season between the teams.

