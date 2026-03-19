Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (39-24-5) AT OTTAWA SENATORS (34-24-9)
7:00 PM | CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE
WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN | GOTHAM SPORTS APP
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The New York Islanders continue their Canada road trip with a Thursday night showdown against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.
New York knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Tuesday night. Brayden Schenn, Cal Ritchie (1G, 1A) and Emil Heineman were the Isles’ goal scorers in the win. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves on 27 shots.
The win was the Islanders second straight and fourth in their last five games.
PROJECTED LINES
Here is how the Islanders lined up against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Check back after Thursday’s morning skate for any updates to the lineup.
Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair – Brayden Schenn – Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Cal Ritchie
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Ondrej Palat
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield