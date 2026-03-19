Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

SOROKIN EARNS 150TH CAREER WIN

Ilya Sorokin eclipsed his 150th career win in dominant, Sorokin-like fashion on Tuesday night. The Russian goaltender ranks third all-time in wins among Islanders goaltenders and seven away from tying Chico Resch (157) for second place.

Sorokin also earned with 25th win of the season for the fifth straight year, which places him five wins away from an Islanders record third 30-win season.

The 30-year-old is 25-15-2 with a 2.49 GAA, .914 SV% and a league-leading six shutouts this season.

HEINEMAN HEATER

Emil Heineman scored again in Tuesday’s 3-1 win and has tallied four goals in his last six outings. Heineman ranks second on the team with 21 shots-on-goal in this six-game stretch.

Heineman has 27 points (19G, 8A) in his third NHL season and is one goal away from notching his first career 20-goal season.

POWER UP POWER PLAY

The Islanders have scored four power-play goals over their last four games and capitalized on the man-advantage twice against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Schenn scored his first as an Islanders and Ritchie netted his second power-play goal of the month in New York’s most recent win.

Though they own a season power-play percentage of 16.4%, they have surged to the fifth best percentage (28.6%) in the NHL since Mar. 10.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS

This is the second of three regular season meetings between the Isles and Senators this year. New York topped Ottawa 5-4 in Canada’s capital back on Oct. 18.

The Islanders (83 points) sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division and are one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins (84 points) for second in the Metropolitan Division. The Columbus Blue Jackets (81 points) are right behind with one game in-hand.

The Senators (77 points) currently sit sixth in the Atlantic Division and five points out of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, but are still very much in the hunt. The Sens have one game in-hand on the Isles.