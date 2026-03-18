Eiserman Signs Three-Year, Entry Level Contract With Islanders

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed forward Cole Eiserman to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Eiserman, 19, recorded 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) over 32 games in his sophomore season at Boston University (NCAA), including five goals over his final five games. The 6’0” 189-pound forward led BU in goals and power-play goals (6), ranked second in points and shots on goal (112), tied for second in game-winning goals (3) and was third in shooting percentage (16.1%). Among Hockey East skaters, Eiserman tied for third in goals, tied for sixth in power-play goals, ranked seventh in shots on goal, tied for eighth in game-winning goals and tied for 15th in points.

The alternate captain has registered 38 goals and 19 assists for 57 points in 64 career games at Boston University. At the 2025 Frozen Four, Eiserman scored four goals in four games, including the game-winner in the national semifinal to send his team to the championship game. Following the 2024-25 season, he was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and NCAA Toledo All-Regional Team after previously earning Rookie of the Month honors once and Rookie of the Week five times.

A native of Newburyport, Massachusetts, he has represented Team USA internationally in each of the past four years. Eiserman most recently competed at the 2026 IIHF Under-20 World Junior Championship, recording three points (two goals, one assist) in five games. In 2025, he won gold at the same tournament, posting seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games. In 2024, he earned silver at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship, where his nine goals tied for the most by an American skater. He also won gold at the 2023 event, tying for the tournament lead among all skaters with nine goals.

Before his collegiate career, Eiserman played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) from 2022-24, setting program records with 127 goals and 52 power-play goals. He totaled 193 points (127 goals, 66 assists) in 119 NTDP games. Eiserman also played for the USNTDP Juniors over two seasons (2022-24) where he scored over a point-per-game, tallying 78 points (53 goals, 25 assists) in 56 games.

The Islanders selected Eiserman in the first round (20th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.