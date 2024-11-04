The Skinny: Rangers 5, Isles 2

Game 12

Rangers 5, Isles 2

Artemi Panarin scored twice, and Mike Zibanejad added three assists, as the New York Rangers defeated the Islanders 5-2 before a sellout crowd of 18,006 at Madison Square Garden.

Vincent Trocheck scored his 200th career goal while Chris Kreider added a shorthanded tally. Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson had the responses for the Isles, who played without five regulars, including three defensemen. Ilya Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin each made 35 saves.

The Isles are 4-6-2 on the season and host the Penguins on Tuesday at UBS Arena.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Chris Kreider (7) Mika Zibanejad (6) 03:44 NYI 0,NYR 1 SHG

2nd Period

Vincent Trocheck (3)Reilly Smith (6) 01:21 NYI 0,NYR 2

Casey Cizikas (1) Pierre Engvall (1), Simon Holmstrom (4) 04:38 NYI 1,NYR 2

Artemi Panarin (8) Mika Zibanejad (7), Adam Fox (9) 11:04 NYI 1,NYR 3 PPG

Brock Nelson (5) Kyle Palmieri (4), Anders Lee (3) 19:52 NYI 2,NYR 3

3rd Period

Adam Edstrom (1) Braden Schneider (3), Zac Jones (2) 05:18 NYI 2,NYR 4

Artemi Panarin (9)EN Jacob Trouba (5), Mika Zibanejad (8) 16:37 NYI 2,NYR 5

The Skinny

The Isles have lost four out of their last five games (1-4-0)... 21 of the Isles' 27 goals have been scored in just five of their games(4-0-1) …The Isles scored twice in the second period for the second straight game; all seven of their middle period goals have been scored on the road… Ryan Pulock played a career-high 29:18 (was 29:00 vs. Montreal on November 5, 2018)…Artemi Panarin now has 799 points…. Brock Nelson's goal was his 7th against Igor Shesterkin; Sam Reinhart is the only NHL player with eight goals against Igor…Anders Lee has three assists in the last two games…Chris Kreider's shorthanded goal was the 2nd against the Islanders this season (Florida had an empty-net shorty).

Milestone Men

Ilya Sorokin played his 199th NHL game; his next appearance will make him the 5th goalie in Islander history to play 200 games, and the fourth to do so in his first 200 NHL games.

First Time in a (Ridiculously) Long Time

The Isles dressed three defensemen (Samuel Bolduc, Grant Hutton, Dennis Cholowski) who did not play in the previous game for the first time since October 10, 1993, when Wayne McBean, Bob McGill and Dennis Vaske replaced Scott Lachance, Uwe Krupp, and Tom Kurvers.

The Road Ahead

The Isles are in a stretch where they play nine of eleven games on the road. So far, the Isles are 1-2-0:

• 30-Oct-24 @ Columbus L 0-2

• 1-Nov-24 @ Buffalo W 4-3

• 3-Nov-24 @ New York L 2-5

• 5-Nov-24 Vs Pittsburgh

• 7-Nov-24 @ Ottawa

• 9-Nov-24 Vs New Jersey

• 12-Nov-24 @ Edmonton

• 14-Nov-24 @ Vancouver

• 16-Nov-24 @ Seattle

• 19-Nov-24 @ Calgary

• 21-Nov-24 @ Detroit

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 4 overtime games. They are 1-2 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-0 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 1-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-1 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 1 empty-net goal and allowed 5.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play two times this season.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 7 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 3 times

• Allowed the next goal: 4 time

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 0 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 4-6-2 for 10 points in 12 games

• 2023-24 5-4-3 for 13 points in 12 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 1-16-17

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The 137 assists were the most since 2006-07, when they also had 137.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 287 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Semyon Varlamov 287

49. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Home and Road

The Isles are 4-6-2 overall; they are 1-3-1 at home and 3-3-1 on the road.

The Rangers are 8-2-1 overall; they are 4-1-1 at home and 4-1-0 on the road

East and West

The Isles are 3-4-0 against the East (1-2-0 vs. Metropolitan and 2-2-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-2-2 against the West (1-1-2 vs. Central and 0-1-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 127 games at UBS Arena and recorded 90 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,448

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,448) and Patrick Roy (154) have combined for 1,602 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 2-1-1 when scoring first and are 2-5-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 10-18-9=37

Rangers 11-16-13=40

The Isles are 3-3-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 1-3-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves; he is 3-3-1 this season and 3-4-2 vs. Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves; he is 6-2-1 this season and 6-8-1 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-5 on the power play (8:08, including 0:36 of 5-on-3) and allowed a shorthanded goal; the Rangers were 1-3 (3:45, including 0:14 of 5-on-3).

The Isles are 3-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 1-5-1 when they do not. The Isles are 2-3-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 2-3-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 4-1-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-5-1 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 3-1-2 in games decided by a single goal including 1-1 in regulation. They are 1-2 in games decided in overtime and are 1-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-2 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 1-1-0 on the front end and 0-2-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on November 29th in Washington and November 30th vs. Buffalo.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (career-high 29:24); Rangers: Jacob Trouba (23:13).

Bo Horvat led Islander forwards with 20:18.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Noah Dobson (2-4-1), Alex Romanov (0-1-0), Ryan Pulock (1-1-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-1)

Face-offs

Isles 35, Rangers 26 (57%)

Kyle MacLean won 8 of 11 for the Isles; No Ranger who took multiple face-offs won more than he lost.

Hit Count

Isles 15 (Three with 3)

Rangers 18 (Sam Carrick - 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom)

Blocked Shots

Isles 10 (Hudson Fasching -2)

Rangers 18 (Jacob Trouba -7)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 68, Rangers 56

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 58, Rangers 41

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Noah Dobson +14

Rangers: Two with +2

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 17, Rangers 13

5-on-5: Isles 14, Rangers 10

Scratches

(Mathew Barzal – LTIR), (Anthony Duclair-LTIR), (Adam Pelech – IR), (Alex Romanov-INJ), (Mike Reilly-INJ),Matt Martin

Games Lost to injury: 15. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 178 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (128) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (108) also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 40 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with ten games remaining. The first national game will stream on December 5th on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host Seattle. The Isles have five national telecasts scheduled through the end of March, with the other five all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games this season, with 10 games remaining. The next matinee will be on November 16th in Seattle. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-14-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (1): BUF 11/1

Opponent responses (2): UTA 10/10 (2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, go-ahead goal but lost in OT)

Vs (3): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT)

OT Winners

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/25 at NJD (1:09)

Vs (2): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04)

Shootout Winners

For (1): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 852 * 7. Casey Cizikas 827 * 8. Matt Martin 825 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 771 …

31. Dave Lewis 514 * 32. Adam Pelech 511 * 33. Mathew Barzal 510 * 34. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 36. Ryan Pulock 498 * 37. Ed Westfall 493 * 38. Scott Mayfield 480

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 280 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 263 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 *21. Mathew Barzal 130…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

8. Patrick Flatley 328 * 9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson and Mathew Barzal 317…

14. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 * 16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 258…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Anders Lee 196…

30. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 31. Noah Dobson 157 * 32. David Volek 154 * 33. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 34. Ryan Pulock 146 * 35. Travis Green 145 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit and Casey Cizikas 139

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. John Tonelli 544 * 10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 538 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 459 * 16. Mathew Barzal 447…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 247

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +73 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Ryan Pulock +54 * 24. Greg Gilbert +54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40…

14. Vladimir Malakhov 27 * 15. Adam Pelech and four others 26 * 20. Scott Mayfield 25

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 157 * 9. Ryan Pulock 146…

11. Travis Hamonic 120 * 12. Adam Pelech 118…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 92

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 197 * 8. Ryan Pulock 194…

11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Travis Hamonic 146 * 13. Adam Pelech 144 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey and Scott Mayfield 117

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 199 * 6. Thomas Greiss 193 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 168

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 98 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \ 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 74

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 2-5-1-1 heading into a Wednesday morning game in Springfield. Brian Pinho will bring a five-game goal-scoring streak into the contest.

Season Series Stats

The Rangers lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0); the teams will next meet on February 25th at UBS Arena.

The Isles are 0-3-1 in their last four games at MSG after winning their previous five games there.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5th – PITTSBURGH AT ISLES 7:30pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 12:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles return home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins as they play two out of three at home this week before embarking on a five-game road trip.

It is the first of four meetings between the teams, who split four games last season after the Isles swept all four games the previous season. Overall, the Isles have won four of the last five at home from Pittsburgh, scoring five times in all four victories.