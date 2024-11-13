The Skinny: Oilers 4, Islanders 3 OT

Game 16

Edmonton 4, Isles 3 (OT)

Anders Lee scored twice in the final 7:06 of regulation to grab the Isles a point but Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game 1:52 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Isles 4-3 before a sellout crowd of 18,347 at Rogers Place.

Connor McDavid had a point on all four goals to give him 999 career points.

The Isles are 6-6-4 on the season and play game two of this five-game road trip in Vancouver on Thursday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

None

2nd Period

Leon Draisaitl (11) Connor McDavid (10), Evan Bouchard (5) 00:36 NYI 0,EDM 1 PPG

Kyle Palmieri (7) Maxim Tsyplakov (8), Brock Nelson (3) 15:58 NYI 1,EDM 1

3rd Period

Evan Bouchard (4) Mattias Ekholm (8), Connor McDavid (11) 00:57 NYI 1,EDM 2

Connor McDavid (5) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (6) 10:19 NYI 1,EDM 3

Anders Lee (5) Ryan Pulock (6), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (3) 12:54 NYI 2,EDM 3

Anders Lee (6) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (4), Kyle Palmieri (7) 17:20 NYI 3,EDM 3

OT

Leon Draisaitl (12) Connor McDavid (12), Evan Bouchard (6) 01:52 NYI 3,EDM 4

The Skinny

The Isles are 3-1-2 in their last six games… Scott Mayfield went +1 and now leads the team with a +7 rating…Maxim Tsyplakov had an assist and three hits; he leads both the team and all NHL rookies with those 45 hits… The Isles lead the NHL in games going past 60 minutes with 7 but are 3-4 in those games…The Isles have allowed only 23 goals in the first and second periods but have allowed 27 goals in the third period and overtime…The Oiler OT goals deprived Ilya Sorokin of his 100th victory... Anders Lee is 3-5-8 in last six games with three multi-point games…Evan Bouchard went 1-2-3 and matched a career best with eight shots on goal; Connor McDavid had a season-high eight shots and 14 attempts… Jean-Gabriel Pageau assisted on both Lee goals, matching his season total in a span of 4:26….Casey Cizikas took his first penalty of the season; Bo Horvat is the lone Islander regular to not take a penalty…Leon Draisaitl's overtime goal was his 16th, tying Connor McDavid's club record; they have points on the same overtime goal 28 times (more than any other duo in NHL history)… McDavid also recorded his 100th point of the calendar year; he is the first since Brett Hull (1989-92) to do so in four consecutive calendar years…Edmonton finished with 42 shots, which was the most allowed by the Isles this season.

Chasing 200

Two Islander defensemen are approaching 200 points; Noah Dobson Ryan Pulock each have 197. Denis Potvin, Stefan Persson and Tomas Jonsson are the only defensemen to record their first 200 points as Islanders.

For the History Books

Edmonton won 32 of the 60 face-offs, ending the Isles' franchise-record streak of winning the majority of draws for 14 straight games. It was only the 15th time in the real time era that a team has had a streak of at least that length.

The Road Ahead

The Isles are in a stretch where they play nine of eleven games on the road. So far, the Isles are 3-2-2 (2-2-1 on the road and 1-0-1 at home):

• 30-Oct-24 @ Columbus L 0-2

• 1-Nov-24 @ Buffalo W 4-3

• 3-Nov-24 @ New York L 2-5

• 5-Nov-24 Vs Pittsburgh W 4-3 (SO)

• 7-Nov-24 @ Ottawa W 4-2

• 9-Nov-24 Vs New Jersey L 3-4 (OT)

• 12-Nov-24 @ Edmonton L 3-4 (OT)

• 14-Nov-24 @ Vancouver

• 16-Nov-24 @ Seattle

• 19-Nov-24 @ Calgary

• 21-Nov-24 @ Detroit

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 7 overtime games. They are 1-4 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-0 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 1-3 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-1 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts.

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 33 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots one time this season and 30 times in his career. Only Billy Smith, who played more than three times the number of games as an Islander, faced 40 more often (46 times).

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves 18 times in his career, which is a franchise record. He finished with 38 saves tonight.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 2 empty-net goals and allowed 5.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play three times this season.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 11 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 4 times

• Allowed the next goal: 6 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 1 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 6-6-4 for 16 points in 16 games

• 2023-24 5-6-5 for 15 points in 16 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 2-20-22

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The 137 assists were the most since 2006-07, when they also had 137.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 288 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Semyon Varlamov 288

49. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Home and Road

The Isles are 6-6-4 overall; they are 2-3-2 at home and 4-3-2 on the road.

Edmonton is 8-7-1 overall; they are 3-5-1 at home and 5-2-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 5-4-1 against the East (2-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 3-2-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-2-3 against the West (1-1-2 vs. Central and 0-1-1 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 129 games at UBS Arena and recorded 91 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,450

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,450) and Patrick Roy (156) have combined for 1,606 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 3-1-2 when scoring first and are 3-5-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 6-10-6-0=22

Edmonton 13-10-15-4=42

The Isles are 3-3-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-1-0 when the shots are even and 3-2-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves; he is 4-3-3 this season and 3-3-1 vs. Edmonton.

Stuart Skinner made 19 saves; he is 5-5-1 this season and 2-1-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (4:00) on the power play; Edmonton was 1-2 (2:37).

The Isles are 4-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 2-5-3 when they do not. The Isles are 4-3-3 when they allow at least one power play goal and 2-3-1 when they do not.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 6-1-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-5-1 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 4-1-4 in games decided by a single goal including 1-1 in regulation. They are 1-4 in games decided in overtime and are 2-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-2 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 1-1-0 on the front end and 0-2-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on November 29th in Washington and November 30th vs. Buffalo.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (27:07); Edmonton: Mattias Ekholm (24:38)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (21:16)

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Noah Dobson (4-4-2), Alex Romanov (0-1-0), Ryan Pulock (2-1-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-1)

Face-offs

Isles 28, Edmonton 32 (47%)

Kyle MacLean won 4 of 5 for the Isles; Derek Ryan won 6 of 7 for Edmonton.

Hit Count

Isles 15 (Kyle MacLean and Maxim Tysplakov -3)

Edmonton 7 (Darnell Nurse -2)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom)

Blocked Shots

Isles 18 (Noah Dobson -5)

Edmonton 14 (Evan Bouchard -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 46, Edmonton 82

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 42, Edmonton 71

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: no Isle was a +

Edmonton: Evan Bouchard +25

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 3, Edmonton 17

5-on-5: Isles 2, Edmonton 15

Scratches

(Mathew Barzal – LTIR), (Anthony Duclair-LTIR), (Adam Pelech – IR), (Alex Romanov-INJ), (Mike Reilly-INJ),Hudson Fasching

Games Lost to injury: 35. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 182 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (132) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (112) have also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 40 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with ten games remaining. The first national game will stream on December 5th on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host Seattle. The Isles have five national telecasts scheduled through the end of March, with the other five all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games this season, with 10 games remaining. The next matinee will be on November 16th in Seattle. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-14-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 1 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5)

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (1): BUF 11/1

Opponent responses (2): UTA 10/10 (2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (2): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (1): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (2): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, go-ahead goal but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT)

Vs (4): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT)

OT Winners

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/25 at NJD (1:09)

Vs (4): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 856 * 7. Casey Cizikas 831 * 8. Matt Martin 828 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 775 …

31. Dave Lewis 514 * 32. Adam Pelech 511 * 33. Mathew Barzal 510 * 34. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 36. Ryan Pulock 502 * 37. Ed Westfall 493 * 38. Scott Mayfield 484

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 281 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 266 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 *21. Mathew Barzal 130…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

8. Patrick Flatley 328 * 9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson and Mathew Barzal 317…

14. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 * 16. Billy Harris and Brock Nelson 259…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Nick Leddy and Anders Lee 198…

30. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 31. Noah Dobson 157 * 32. David Volek 154 * 33. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 34. Ryan Pulock 149 * 35. Travis Green 145 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit and Casey Cizikas 139

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. John Tonelli 544 * 10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 540 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 464 * 16. Mathew Barzal 447…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 247

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +73 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Ryan Pulock +57 * 24. Greg Gilbert +54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40…

14. Vladimir Malakhov 27 * 15. Adam Pelech and four others 26 * 20. Scott Mayfield 25

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 157 * 9. Ryan Pulock 149…

11. Travis Hamonic 120 * 12. Adam Pelech 118…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 92

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock 197…

11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Travis Hamonic 146 * 13. Adam Pelech 144 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey and Scott Mayfield 117

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 202 * 6. Thomas Greiss 193 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 169

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 99 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 75

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 2-9-1-1 after dropping a 5-4 game on Tuesday to Hershey before over 7,000 fans at Total Mortgage Arena; Spencer Smallman scored the winning goal at 19:52 of the third. Brian Pinho scored his 9th goal for the Baby Isles. Bridgeport faces Hershey on Friday in Chocolatetown to complete the home-and-home series.

Season Series Stats

Edmonton leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1); the teams will meet again on Pi Day (March 14th) at UBS Arena.

The Isles are 0-3-3 in their last six trips to Edmonton, but this was the first point the Isles have earned there in the last four trips. Since 2004, the Isles are 1-8-4 in Edmonton.

The home team has won all 7 games over the last four seasons.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14th –ISLES AT VANCOUVER 10:00pm

[MSGSN2 (pre-game at 9:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The road trip continues on Thursday in Vancouver. While Edmonton has not been a friendly stop, the Isles have earned points in their last eight trips to Vancouver. Last season, the Isles had 2-0 and 3-1 leads but dropped 4-3 overtime decision on a Quinn Hughes goal.

Vancouver won the Long Island meeting last season as well and owns three straight wins over the Isles for the first time since 2015-16. The Canucks have beaten the Isles four straight times only once ever -from 1993 to 1996.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com