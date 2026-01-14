The Skinny: Jets 5, Islanders 4

Game 45

Winnipeg 5, Isles 4

After the Isles erased a 3-0 deficit with three goals in a 2:41 span, Dylan DeMelo scored the go-ahead goal and Adam Lowry added the eventual game-winner, both in the second period at the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Islanders 5-4, before a crowd of 14,114 at Canada Life Centre.

Anthony Duclair, Emil Heineman (on a penalty shot) and Kyle Mac Lean scored in that 2:41 span for the Isles; their other goal was scored by Matthew Schaefer, with a sixth attacker.

The Isles are 12-6-2 in their last twenty games and 21-11-4 in their last 36 games as they see their point streak end at four games (3-0-1); they are 1-1-1 on this seven-game road trip, with the middle game set for Edmonton on Thursday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Kyle Connor (22) Mark Scheifele (31), Dylan DeMelo (14) 04:20 NYI 0,WPG 1

2nd Period

Josh Morrissey (8) Cole Perfetti (11), Adam Lowry (7) 05:41 NYI 0,WPG 2

Jonathan Toews (6) Gabriel Vilardi (23), Kyle Connor (32) 06:23 NYI 0,WPG 3 PPG

Anthony Duclair (8) Anders Lee (16), Ryan Pulock (19) 07:40 NYI 1,WPG 3

Emil Heineman (14)PS 08:58 NYI 2,WPG 3

Kyle MacLean (2) Casey Cizikas (7) 10:21 NYI 3,WPG 3

Dylan DeMelo (3) Mark Scheifele (32), Vladislav Namestnikov (3) 12:23 NYI 3,WPG 4

Adam Lowry (4) Neal Pionk (6), Dylan Samberg (8) 19:40 NYI 3,WPG 5

3rd Period

Matthew Schaefer (13) Mathew Barzal (26) 19:14 NYI 4,WPG 5

The Skinny

The Isles are 24-13-5 since they opened 0-3-0 …The Isles went 0-1 on the power play and killed two of three Jet power plays; the Isles are 0-7 on the power play in the last five games and have killed 26-33 over the last twelve games… The Isles are 3-13-1 when trailing after two periods … Isles have now scored at least four goals in four of the last five games….Isles were charged with 20 giveaways; it is the 8th time this season that has happened, including four times since December 20th…Mark Schiefele earned two assists to reach 500 helpers (2nd in Jets history)…Jonathan Toews scored for the third straight game, his longest streak since 2022, as he became the oldest player for the Jets (since relocation) to do so…The Jets have won three straight for the first time since early November…Anthony Duclair has four goals in the last four games, after scoring four times in his first 39 games.

The Injury

Matthew Schaefer left the game following a collision with Josh Morrissey on the first Jet goal. He returned later in the period and despite playing only 3:50 in the first period, played over 20 minutes for the 34th straight game. (No other Isle rookie has played twenty straight since ice-time became official in 1997-98.)

The Standings

The Isles remain in 2nd place in the Metropolitan Division, five points behind Carolina; they now lead Washington by one point.

Milestone Men

• Ryan Pulock recorded his 180th assist, tying Noah Dobson for 5th on the club's defenseman assist list.

• Mathew Barzal's assist was his 499th point, tying Derek King for 14th place in Isles history.

• Ilya Sorokin played his 280th game, moving two behind Chico Resch for 3rd place on club's all-time goaltender list.

• Anders Lee still needs one goal to become the fifth Islander with 300 goals.

• Barzal remains tied with Mariusz Czerkawski for 19th in club history with 145 goals.

• Adam Pelech still has 139 assists, tied with Mark Streit for 10th on the club's defenseman assist list.

Schaeferisms

Mathew Schaefer scored his 13th goal, matching Bobby Orr for the second-highest total ever by an 18-year-old defenseman. He is the first rookie defenseman with at least thirteen goals since Shayne Gostisbehere scored 17 for the Flyers in 2015-16, and only the 31st to do so in NHL history. Gostisbehere is the only other defenseman who has played this season to score at least thirteen as a rookie; Schaefer is on pace to tie the all-time rookie defenseman record of 23, which is held by Brian Leethch.

First Times in a Long Time

• Emil Heineman is the first Islander to score on a penalty shot since Cole Bardreau scored his only NHL goal on November 5, 2019, vs Ottawa

• The teams combined for seven goals in the second period; it was the most goals in any Islander period since December 5, 2022, (STL 4, NYI 3 in 3rd period of 7-4 Blue victory).

Road Warriors

This is the second seven-game road trip for the Isles this season; they are 1-1-1 so far:

8-Jan-26 @ NASH 1-2 Lso

10-Jan-26 @ MINN 4-3 Wot

13-Jan-26 @ WINN 4-5 L

15-Jan-26 @ EDM 9pm

17-Jan-26 @ CGY 3pm

19-Jan-26 @ VAN 10pm

21-Jan-26 @ SEA 9:30pm

(All times Eastern)

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 12-7-1 (.926 and 2.15) since October 31st with four shutouts.

Sorokin is the first goalie in Islander history to win eleven straight games facing at least 30 shots, breaking a tie with Mark Fitzpatrick. Sorokin is the only Isles goalie to start a season with more than eight straight wins in that situation.

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 11-5-3 on the season. In his last fourteen games (8-3-3), he has stopped 333 of 362 shots for a 2.04 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He had started eight of the last eleven games (4-2-2, 2.12, .917).

Islander goalies not named Sorokin won only five games all last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 25 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and tied for third in the NHL. He is a net +13 (having taken only 12 penalties), which is also tied-3rd in the NHL.

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15. Cale Makar is the only NHL defenseman to finish higher than +16 (Makar was +19 in 2024-25 and +17 in 2023-24).

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 25

2. Matt Carkner 2013-14 23

3. Thomas Hickey 2016-17 22

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 25

Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10,)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:12 12/9/2025 vs VEG

4. Matthew Schaefer 27:41 1/10/2026 vs NAS (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 27:40 10/25/2025 at PHI (SO)

6. Matthew Schaefer 27:30 11/22/2025 vs. STL

7. Matthew Schaefer 27:23 11/23/2025 vs. SEA (SO)

8. Matthew Schaefer 27:03 12/27/2025 vs. NYR

A 20-year-old Islander has played more than 28:53 only twice (Bryan Berard -31:30; Travis Hamonic -28:54). The younger of these was Hamonic (vs PIT) on April 8, 2011, when he was 20 years, 235 days old; Schaefer will not hit that age until April 27, 2028.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

2. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 vs NAS (SO)

Schaefer has played at least 27 minutes eight times and at least 26 minutes thirteen times. He is the first 18-year-old to do either of these things since ice time became official.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 34 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by an 18-year-old, and the fourth-longest by a teenager (Tyler Myers -47) since ice-time became official.

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

2. Bobby Orr (BOS) 13 (1966-67) and Matthew Schaefer 13 (2025-26)

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 6 (2025-26)

3. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 5 (2018-19)

Most Goals by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 13

2. Bryan Berard 7

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have scored at least ten goals, led by Bryan Trottier's 32 and Pat LaFontaine' 26. David Chyzowski (13) is now tied with Schaefer.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 32

2. Matthew Schaefer 17

Only eight Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 17 assists, led by Bryan Trottier's 63 and Tim Connolly's 51. Josh Bailey (18) is the one now above Schaefer.

Most Points by an Islander Teenage Defenseman

1. Bryan Berard 39

2. Matthew Schaefer 30

Only seven Islander teenagers, regardless of position, have recorded at least 30 points, led by Bryan Trottier's 95 and Tim Connolly's 75. Bryan Berard (39) is the one now above Schaefer.

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 120 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

1. Tim Connolly 81 (14-20-34)

2. Mathew Schaefer 46 (13-17-30)

Most Goals by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Denis Potvin 17 (1973-74)

2. Vladimir Malakhov 14 (1992-93)

3. Matthew Schafer 13 (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (Last 30 seasons)

1. Dion Phaneuf – CGY 20 (2005-06)

2. Shayne Gostisbehere - PHI 17 (2015-16)

3. PK Subban -MTL 14 (2010-11) and Torey Krug-BOS 14 (2013-14)

5. Matthew Schafer 13 (2025-26) and Tom Gilbert- EDM (2007-08)

The NHL record is 23, held by Brian Leetch-NYR (1988-89)

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have twelve come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win nine times this season, including four times in the third period.

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 5-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored seven goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed eight empty net goals.

Opponents have scored five goals with 6th attacker and allowed six empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2017-18 9

2. 2019-20, 2023-24 and 2025-26 7

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 22 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 9 times

• Allowed the next goal: 9 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 4 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 25-16-5 for 55 points in 46 games

• 2024-25 19-20-7 for 45 points in 46 games; they reached 55 points in their 51st game.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 21-68-89

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 1-0-1

• Season: 25-35-60

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• This season's totals are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139)

The 25 rookie goals trail only Montreal (27) for the most in the NHL while the 60 points are 3rd. Islander rookies have scored 18.7% of the team's goals, which is the most in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 25-16-5 overall; they are 14-8-2 at home and 11-8-3 on the road.

Winnipeg is 18-22-5 overall; they are 11-9-3 at home and 7-13-2 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 14-9-4 against the East (7-5-2 vs. Metropolitan and 7-4-2 vs. Atlantic) and 11-7-1 against the West (5-6-1 vs. Central and 6-1-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 18-4-3 when scoring first and 7-12-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 7-8-12=27

Winnipeg 9-11-2=22

The Isles are 6-11-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-1 when the shots are even and 18-5-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves; he is 14-11-2 this season and 3-4-0 vs. Winnipeg.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves; he is 11-12-4 this season and 6-7-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (2:00); Winnipeg was 1-3 (4:35).

The Isles are 12-4-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 13-12-3 when they do not. The Isles are 8-8-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 17-8-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 11-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 3-8-2 when they are outscored, and 11-7-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 20-2-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 5-14-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 15-4-5 in games decided by a single goal including 6-4 in regulation. They are 5-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 4-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 3-4-0 on the front end and 4-2-1 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be January 28-29 when they face the Rangers in a home-and-home series.

The Isles are 4-3-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Mattew Barzal (23:55); Winnipeg: Josh Morrissey (25:19)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (23:55).

Face-offs

Isles 30, Winnipeg 24 (56%)

Casey Cizikas won 6 of 8 for the Isles; Adam Lowry won 10 of 16 for Winnipeg.

Hit Count

Isles 13 (Emil Heineman -4)

Winnipeg 17 (Vladislav Namestnikov -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 4 (Mayfield, MacLean, Lee, DeAngelo)

Blocked Shots

Isles 12 (Ryan Pulock -3)

Winnipeg 9 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 52, Winnipeg 57

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 42, Winnipeg 39

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Adam Pelech +7

Winnipeg: Josh Morrissey +11

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 13, Winnipeg 14

5-on-5: Isles 9, Winnipeg 10

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), (Bo Horvat -INJ), Cole McWard, Max Tsyplakov

Games Lost to injury: 222. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Casey Cizikas is the Islanders' ironman, having played 154 consecutive games. Anders Lee (128) is the only other Isle to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 3-1-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their next appearance will be on TNT on January 21st in Seattle.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-4-2 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3:00pm ET on January 17th in Calgary. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 17-21-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 2 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13)

Opponents: 0 successful, 4 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6

Vs (5): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, TB 11/30, WPG 1/13

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (3): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (8): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57)10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT

Vs (3): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET)

OT Winners

For (5): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Casey Cizikas 943 * 5. Brock Nelson 901 6. Bobby Nystrom 900 ** 7. Anders Lee 887…

17. Billy Harris 623 * 18. Stefan Persson 622 19. Frans Nielsen, Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 606 22. Kenny Jonsson 597 23. Garry Howatt 596 24. John Tonelli 594 25. Scott Mayfield 579 ** 26. Mathew Barzal 575

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 3. Denis Potvin 310 **

4. Clark Gillies 304 * 5. Anders Lee 299 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 * 18. Pierre Tugeon 147 *19. Mariusz Czerkawski and Mathew Barzal 145…

22. Jason Blake 127 * 23. Duane Sutter 121 * 24. Casey Cizikas 120

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 3. Mike Bossy 553 **

4. Josh Bailey 396 * 5. Clark Gillies 359 * 6. Mathew Barzal 354…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 * 19. Anders Lee 234…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25 Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock 180…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 33. Casey Cizikas 155

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 * 910. John Tonelli 544 11. Bob Bourne 542 12. Anders Lee 533 *

13. Bob Nystrom 513 * 14. Derek King and Mathew Barzal 499…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 275

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +88 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +66 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 54…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 * 13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 29

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock 180 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 *10. Mark Streit and Adam Pelech 139…

15. Tom Kurvers and Gerry Hart 108 * 17. Scott Mayfield 103

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 **

4. Nick Leddy 243 * 5. Ryan Pulock 234…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 167…

14. Dave Lewis 141 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 * 16. Scott Mayfield 132

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 280 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 139 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 26 * 2. Glenn Resch 25 3. Billy Smith 22 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport improved to 14-17-2-1 on the season with a 5-1 victory over Hartford on Sunday. Isaish George scored once and added two assists in the win while Matthew Highmore added three assists.

The Islanders are one point behind Springfield for the final playoff spot but do have a game in hand. They next play on Friday at Lehigh Valley.

Leaders: Goals: Joey Larson- 12 (one of six AHL rookies with at least 13); Assists: Alex Jefferies 17; Points: Jefferies 24.

Goalies: Marcus Hogberg 6-9-2, 3.02, .887; Henrik Tikkanen 6-3-1, 2.56, .903

Season Series Stats

Winnipeg sweeps the season series, 2 games to 0 (Winnipeg earned 4 points to the Isles' 0).

The Isles are 2-4-0 in the last three seasons against the Jets after winning the previous seven meetings.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15th —ISLANDERS AT EDMONTON 9:00PM

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 8:30); WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The middle game of this seven-game road trip will be in Edmonton, as the Isles look to end Connor McDavid's 20-game point streak.

It is the second meeting of the season; the Isles earned their first win on the campaign on October 16th, when they defeated Edmonton 4-2.

Edmonton has been a very difficult stop for the Islanders, ever since the Oilers beat the Isles in 1984 to win the Stanley Cup; the Isles have only four wins in their last 34 trips to Northern Alberta. Their only victory since 2003 in Edmonton came on March 7, 2017, in their first game at Rogers Place, since then they are 0-3-3 in their last six visits.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.