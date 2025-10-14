The Skinny: Jets 5, Islanders 2

Game 3

Winnipeg 5, Isles 2

Eric Comrie made 33 saves, and five different Winnipeg Jets scored goals, as they defeated the Isles, 5-2, before a crowd of 13,287 at UBS Arena.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 2:05 into the second period to cut Winnipeg's lead to 2-1 but Logan Stanley beat Ilya Sorokin 14 seconds later and the Isles would not get within a goal the rest of the way. Emil Heineman had the other tally for the Isles, who are 0-2-0 at home for only the second time in the last 25 years.

The Isles fall to 0-3-0 in the young campaign; it is only the second time in club history (2006-07) that has happened. The Isles will host Edmonton in a nationally-streamed game on Thursday at 7:30pm.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Morgan Barron (2) Cole Koepke (1), Logan Stanley (1) 07:35 WPG 1,NYI 0

Nino Niederreiter (1) Gustav Nyquist (1), Jonathan Toews (1) 11:48 WPG 2,NYI 0 PPG

2nd Period

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (1) Tony DeAngelo (1) 02:05 WPG 2,NYI 1

Logan Stanley (1) Tanner Pearson (1), Morgan Barron (2) 02:19 WPG 3,NYI 1

Tanner Pearson (1) Nino Niederreiter (1) 12:39 WPG 4,NYI 1

Emil Heineman (1) Jonathan Drouin (1), Matthew Schaefer (2) 14:45 WPG 4,NYI 2

3rd Period

Mark Scheifele (3)EN Kyle Connor (2) 17:35 WPG 5,NYI 2

The Skinny

Matthew Schaefer is the second player in the Real Time Era to play at least 26 minutes in two of his first three NHL games; the only other player to do so is Victor Hedman... Jonathan Toews won 15 of 20 draws and earned his first point as a Jet in the third game of his return to the NHL... Emil Heineman is the fourth different Islander to score his first goal with the team in the first three games (Jonathan Drouin, Max Shabanov, and Matthew Schaefer); 409 players have scored at least one goal for the Isles (73 have scored exactly once)...Drouin has a point in both games he has played…The Isles had eight shots on goal in 10:00 of power play, giving them 30 shots on goal in 28:22 of 5-on-4 this season; they averaged just over 3.5 shots per game last season at 5-on-4.

First Time in a Long Time

The Isles had 61 shot attempts at 5-on-5, to Winnipeg's 26,for a 70.11% share. It is the highest percentage of shot attempts for the Isles since February 8, 2015,when they had a 70.73% share in a game against Buffalo. (A 70% share happened only ten times in the NHL last season)

Milestone Men

• Matthew Schaefer is the first defenseman in club history to record a point in his first three games and joins Anders Lee and John Tavares as the only Isles to do so in the last 30 years (Lee is not considered a streak as it occurred over multiple seasons). Only one player in club history has had a longer point streak (no missed games) to begin his career- Bob Bourne had points in six straight games in October 1974; Brent Sutter had points in his first four NHL games.

• Schaefer is also the first defenseman selected first overall to earn a point in his first three games.

• Casey Cizikas played his 900th game, all with the Isles.

• Jean-Gabriel Pageau played his 800th game.

Most Games Played as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Tim Connolly 81

Dave Chyzowski 34

Nino Niederreiter 9

Mathew Schaefer 3

Brent Sutter 3

Brad Dalgarno 2

Paul Boutilier 1

Schaefer has now played more games as an 18-year-old than all other defensemen in club history combined.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Eric Brewer 26:57 4/3/1999 vs Anaheim (OT)

2. John Tavares 26:46 4/11/2010 vs. Pittsburgh (SO)

3. Matthew Schaefer 26:35 10/13/2025 vs. Winnipeg

4. Matthew Schaefer 26:04 10/11/2025 vs. Washington

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have zero come-from behind wins this season, including zero when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win one time this season, including one time in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 0-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 0-0 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 0 empty-net goals and allowed 0.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 0 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 0 times

• Allowed the next goal: 0 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 0 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 0-3-0 for 0 points in 3 games

• 2024-25 1-1-1 for 3 points in 3 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 1-4-5

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

Home and Road

The Isles are 0-3-0 overall; they are 0-2-0 at home and 0-1-0 on the road.

Winnipeg is 2-1-0 overall; they are 1-1-0 at home and 1-0-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 0-2-0 against the East (0-2-0 vs. Metropolitan and 0-0-0 vs. Atlantic) and 0-1-0 against the West (0-1-0 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 0-0-0 when scoring first and are 0-3-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 12-12-11=35

Winnipeg 10-11-5=26

The Isles are 0-3-0 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 0-0-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves; he is 0-3-0 this season and 3-3-0 vs. Winnipeg.

Eric Comrie made 33 saves; he is 1-0-0 this season and 3-1-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-5 (10:00); Winnipeg was 1-3 (5:58) .

The Isles are 0-1-0 when they score at least one power play goal and 0-2-0 when they do not. The Isles are 0-2-0 when they allow at least one power play goal and 0-1-0 when they do not.

The Isles are 0-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 0-2-0 when they are outscored, and 0-0-0 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 0-1-0 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-2-0 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 0-1-0 in games decided by a single goal including 0-1 in regulation. They are 0-0 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-0 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season.

The Isles are 0-0-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (26:35); Winnipeg: Neal Pionk (24:18)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (24:24).

Face-offs

Isles 22, Winnipeg 29 (43%)

Bo Horvat won 12 of 21 for the Isles, but his teammates won only 10 of 30 Jonathan Toews won 15 of 20 for Winnipeg.

Hit Count

Isles 14 (Emil Heineman-4)

Winnipeg 16 (Two with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 0

Blocked Shots

Isles 13 (Two with 2)

Winnipeg 24 (Three with 3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 82, Winnipeg 47

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 61, Winnipeg 26

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Alex Romanov +17

Winnipeg: No Jet was a +

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 9, Winnipeg 12

5-on-5: Isles 8, Winnipeg 5

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Ethan Bear – IR), Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Games Lost to injury: 6. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 201 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (111) and Anders Lee (94) are the only other Isles to have also played every game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their first appearance will be on October 16th vs. Edmonton.

Matinee Isles

Including today, the Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games this season; the next matinee will be at 3pm Saturday in Ottawa. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 15-18-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failure (No hand pass – WAS 10/11)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (0):

Opponent responses (1): WPG 10/13

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (0):

Vs (0):

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom and Casey Cizikas 900 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 855 * 9. Anders Lee 844 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 563 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Scott Mayfield 538 29. Claude Lapointe 535 ** 30. Mathew Barzal 533

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 289 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 114

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Mathew Barzal 329…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 218…

27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 * 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 161…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 148

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 506…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 463…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 262

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +79 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Jude Drouin +58 22. Ryan Pulock +57 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 161 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 135…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 98

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 214…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 161…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Scott Mayfield 126

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 256 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 125 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith and Ilya Sorokin 22 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 1-0-1-0 after a 6-2 overtime win over Belleville on Monday; they will host Providence on Friday and Wilkes Barre-Scranton on Saturday, both at 7pm.

Marshall Warren scored twice and added an assist; on Monday he was named AHL Player of the Week. Parker Gahagen made 29 saves to earn the win.

Season Series Stats

Winnipeg leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will meet next on January 13th in Manitoba when the average high temperature will be 13 degrees Fahrenheit.

This was the Jets' first win at UBS Arena and ended a five-game Islander home winning streak over Winnipeg.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 16th — EDMONTON AT ISLANDERS 7:30pm

[ESPN+/Hulu, WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles welcome the Edmonton Oilers to UBS Arena for a nationally-streamed game on Thursday.

Edmonton swept a pair of overtime games last season with Leon Draisaitl scoring the overtime goal in both games. The Isles have earned at least one point in all four games against Edmonton at UBS Arena (3-0-1) but are 3-4-3 in their last ten meetings with the Oilers.

Steve Levy and Ray Ferraro will have the call on ESPN+. Look for the 1,100th consecutive edition of The Skinny after the game!

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com