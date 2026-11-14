Game Preview: Islanders at Ducks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-6-4) AT ANAHEIM DUCKS (10-8-1)

10 P.M. | HONDA CENTER

HOW TO WATCH/STREAM: MSGSN, MSG+ ON DAZN, ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 88.7 FM WRHU | 103.9FM LI NEWS | 92.5FM THE BEACON | ISLES + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders will conclude their three-game California road trip against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday with faceoff set for 10 p.m.

The Isles are coming off a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday as Brayden Schenn led the way with a goal and two assists.

Read a full game recap here.

Schenn was one of five different goal scorers that included Matthew Schaefer in his 100th career game, Bo Horvat, Simon Holmström and Victor Eklund.

Matias Maccelli and Ryan Pulock made their returns to the lineup following their respective injuries. Maccelli recorded an assist and Pulock had a pair of points (2A) as part of a plus-4 performance.

Read who won the Islanders player of the game awards.

Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves and the Islanders snapped their four-game winless streak. The Isles have registered a point in each of their last three games (1-0-2).

The Ducks turned a 1-6-1 stretch to close October into a five-game winning streak prior to their 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Cutter Gauthier scored his 16th goal of the season against Nashville and the 22-year-old has a seven-game goal streak, which is the longest active mark in the league and tied for the third longest in Ducks history.

Over those seven games, Gauthier has 14 goals with three hat tricks and 17 points. He’s tied for third in the NHL in goals with 16 tallies in 18 games.