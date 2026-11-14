This Day in Isles History: Nov. 14

Schaefer scores first career overtime winner in victory against Utah

This Day in Isles History_1920x1080
By New York Islanders
NewYorkIslanders.com

Nov. 14, 2025Matthew Schaefer scored the first overtime-winner of his NHL career 2:06 into the extra stanza as the New York Islanders beat the Utah Mammoth 3-2 at Delta Center.  

Schaefer became the youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal at 18 years and 70 days old. He beat Sidney Crosby’s original record when he scored his overtime winner at 18 years and 101 days old on Nov. 16, 2005.  

The Islanders trailed 2-1 in the third period until Jonathan Drouin tied it at 2-2 with 6:16 remaining. The Isles forced overtime to set up Schaefer’s game-winner which came on a pass from Mathew Barzal to Schaefer who ripped a one-timer past Karel Vejmelka for his second goal in as many games.

NYI@UTA: Schaefer scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

“I think that the second and third periods we wanted to come out hard,” Schaefer said. “We got a great bounce there to tie us up and then we fought hard and then [Barzal] found me, it was a great game and a really hard-fought win.” 

The Islanders won their third straight regular season overtime game for the first time in team history. The Isles also started a seven-game road trip a perfect 4-0 with Schaefer’s overtime winner.  

Read a full recap from Schaefer’s record setting night here.

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