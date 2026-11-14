This Day in Isles History: Nov. 14

Nov. 14, 2025 – Matthew Schaefer scored the first overtime-winner of his NHL career 2:06 into the extra stanza as the New York Islanders beat the Utah Mammoth 3-2 at Delta Center.

Schaefer became the youngest player in NHL history to score an overtime goal at 18 years and 70 days old. He beat Sidney Crosby’s original record when he scored his overtime winner at 18 years and 101 days old on Nov. 16, 2005.

The Islanders trailed 2-1 in the third period until Jonathan Drouin tied it at 2-2 with 6:16 remaining. The Isles forced overtime to set up Schaefer’s game-winner which came on a pass from Mathew Barzal to Schaefer who ripped a one-timer past Karel Vejmelka for his second goal in as many games.