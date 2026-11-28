Game 25

Winnipeg 3, Isles 1

Kyle Connor scored two goals and added an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Islanders 3-1 before a sell-out crowd of 17,345 at UBS Arena.

The Isles trailed 3-0 through two periods; Logan Stanley scored his first goal as an Islander, and his first goal in 45 games overall, for the final margin.

The Isles went 1-2-0 on their three-game homestand with all three games played in front of sold-out crowds.

The first back-to-back of the season concludes on Saturday in Philadelphia, before the Isles return to host Florida on Tuesday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Kyle Connor (21) Josh Morrissey (8), Dylan Samberg (10) 17:04 NYI 0, WPG 1

2nd Period

Gabriel Vilardi (7) Mark Scheifele (25), Kyle Connor (16) 01:16 NYI 0, WPG 2

Kyle Connor (22) Josh Morrissey (9), Gabriel Vilardi (14) (PP) 15:36 NYI 0, WPG 3

3rd Period

Logan Stanley (1) Anthony Duclair (4), Brayden Schenn (13) 05:07 NYI 1, WPG 3

The Skinny

The Isles went 0-2 on the power play and went 1-2 on the penalty kill... The Isles’ PK is 42-49 in the last eighteen games, while the power play is 0-9 in the last five games after going 4-12 in the prior four games… The Isles allowed the first goal for only the second time in ten games...The Isles are 1-4-1 in games they trail after 40 minutes… Victor Eklund had four hits, to give him 78 on the season; that leads the team and is third among rookies… …Winnipeg is 10-2-1 in November… Brayden Schenn has an assist in three straight games… Kyle Connor recorded his fifth multi-goal of the season; Auston Matthews is the only active player who has scored more career goals than Connor (442-345) while playing fewer games (716-721)…Four Jets – Dylan Samberg, Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mark Schiefele – extended their point streak to five games…Logan Stanley is the fifth player to score his first goal for the Islanders this season, and the 419th player to do so in club history…Per Natural Stat Trick, Semyon Varlamov saved 2.44 goals above expected; the 5.44 xGA was the second-highest of the season (New Jersey 6.13 on November 7th).

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Casey Cizikas has 285 points leaving him one behind Ed Westfall for 27 th place in club history.

place in club history. Pete DeBoer is now tied with Todd McLellan for 15th place on the career wins list (675-675).

Semyon Varlamov has recorded 291 NHL wins, which is 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games, and Mike Liut (293) is next on the list at 47th.

The Schaefer’s

Schaefer has 32 career goals, matching Bryan Trottier’s club record for teenagers.

Schaefer now has 85 points, passing Rasmus Dahlin for 2 nd place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 47 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 47 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record. With 53 assists, Schaefer has passed Tim Connolly for 2 nd place among Isles teens

place among Isles teens After having a point in 13 of 15 games, Schaefer has gone three games without a point for the first time since the final three games of last season.

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

2. Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 86

2. Rasmus Dahlin 71

3. Doug Bodger 59

4. Ray Bourque 56

5. Rick Hampton 54

6. Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 132

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1.Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 32

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Matthew Schaefer 53

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Matthew Schaefer 85

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 6

2. Bryan Trottier 5

Most Power Play Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier and John Tavares 11

2. Matthew Schaefer 9

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Matthew Schaefer 309

2. Tim Connolly 285

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 31:35 11/25/2026 vs. STL (SO)

4. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

5. Matthew Schaefer 30:01 11/5/2026 vs CAR

Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 31:35 11/25/2026 vs. STL (SO)

4. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 30:51 11/9/2026 at SJ (SO)

There are ten recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer six times and Seth Jones twice.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 95 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a player 21 or younger since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Most Consecutive Games Playing At Least 20 Minutes - Players 22 or Younger

1. Oliver Ekman Larssson – 106

2. Matthew Schaefer – 95

3. Ivan Provorov - 94

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have three come-from behind wins this season, including one time when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win five times this season, including twice in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have two (one in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-3 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 2-2 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored once with the sixth attacker and allowed five empty net goals.

Opponents have scored three goals with the sixth attacker and allowed four empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 12-8-5 for 29 points in 25 games

• 2025-26: 13-9-3 for 29 points in 25 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-0-1

• Season: 15-41-56

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals last season were the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 12-7-5 overall; they are 6-5-2 at home and 6-3-3 on the road.

Winnipeg is 14-9-4 overall; they are 7-5-2 at home and 7-4-2 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 4-5-2 against the East (2-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 2-3-1 vs. Atlantic) and 8-3-3 against the West (4-2-1 vs. Central and 4-1-2 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 675-458-157 as an NHL coach, and 13-11-5 with the Isles.

Career Wins

13. Dick Irvin 691

14. Pat Quinn 684

15. Pete DeBoer 675

Todd McLellan 675

First Things First

The Isles are 10-1-4 when scoring first and 2-7-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 11-5-11=27

Winnipeg 14-15-8=37

The Isles are 7-1-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 5-7-2 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves; he is 2-3-3 this season and 18-11-3 vs. Winnipeg.

Stuart Skinner made 26 saves; he is 9-5-4 this season and 3-2-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 (4:00); Winnipeg was 1-2(3:45).

The Isles are 7-2-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 5-6-3 when they do not. The Isles are 3-6-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 9-2-3 when they do not.

The Isles are 5-0-2 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-3-1 when they are outscored, and 5-5-2 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 12-3-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-5-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 6-1-5 in games decided by a single goal including 3-1 in regulation. They are 1-3 in games decided in overtime and are 2-2 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-4 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 0-1-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season; they are the last team in the NHL to face a back-to-back set so far this season. This back-to-back concludes Saturday in Philadelphia. The next back-to-back will be on December 3rd at Philadelphia and December 4th vs. San Jose.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (27:23); Winnipeg: Josh Morrissey (23:05)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (22:20).

Shots on Goal

Isles 27 (Bo Horvat and Logan Stanley – 4)

Winnipeg 37 (Kyle Connor – 9)

Shot Attempts

Isles 47 (Matthew Schaefer – 7)

Winnipeg 58 (Kyle Connor – 11)

Face-offs

Isles 25, Winnipeg 30 (45%)

Casey Cizikas won 6 of 8 for the Isles; Adam Lowry won 9 of 12 for Winnipeg.

Hit Count

Isles 20 (Victor Eklund and Emil Heineman – 4)

Winnipeg 14 (Cole Koepke – 6)

Blocked Shots

Isles 8 (Adam Pelech – 2)

Winnipeg 9 (Henry Thrun – 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Stanley-2, Chaffee-2, Schenn-2, Pelech, MacLean, DeAngelo)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 47, Winnipeg 58

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 41, Winnipeg 44

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Jean-Gabriel Pageau +5

Winnipeg: Josh Morrissey +6

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 7, Winnipeg 17

5-on-5: Isles 5, Winnipeg 12

Scratches

Alex Romanov (IR), Kyle Palmieri (IR), Ryan Pulock (INJ), Scott Mayfield, Mitchell Chaffee

Games Lost to injury: 76. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 351st consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Emil Heineman played his 108th consecutive game, all but one for the Isles, while Adam Pelech and Matthew Schaefer extended their streaks to 107 consecutive games.

National TV Games

The Isles are 1-2-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on December 3rd against the Flyers in Philly.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The next matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failure CBJ (Goalie Interference) 11/17

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (1): Vs NJ 11/7

Opponent responses (5): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25, NJ 11/7, WPG 11/19, DET 11/21

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (1): NJ 11/7

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Victor Eklund (GTG; Isles won in SO) 19:57 – 11/25 vs STL

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (3): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22, Jack Hughes (NJ) 11/7, Josh Morrissey (WPG) 11/19

Shootout Winners

For (2): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27, Bo Horvat (STL)11/25

Vs (2): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15, Iyar Stenberg (SJ) 11/9

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 1,003…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 667 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 653\\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 621 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 618

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 154…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 384…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 189…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 160 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 538…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 285 …

31. David Volek 249 \\* 32. Ryan Pulock 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +81 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Ryan Pulock +73 \\* 20. Pat Price +70 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 667 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 653\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 621

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

10. Mark Streit 40 \\* 11. Johnny Boychuk 35 \\* 12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Matthew Schaefer 32 \\* 14. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 16. Scott Mayfield 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 189 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 245…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 325…

6. Thomas Greiss 193 \\* 7. Tommy Salo 187 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 181

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 164 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Semyon Varlamov 78

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers scored five goals in the final 21 minutes to rally from a 2-0 deficit and improve to 7-13-0-2 this season with a 5-2 win in Cleveland. Cameron Berg had the winning goal, Liam Foudy scored twice, and Pierre Engvall scored his team-leading tenth goal. Vitek Vanecek improved to 3-1-0 in his last four starts; he has stopped 108 of 114 shots in his last five appearances.

Team leaders:

Goals: Pierre Engvall (10); Assists: Liam Foudy (10); Points: Engvall (19)

Goalies: Vitek Vanecek (4-6-1, 3.08, .896), Josh Kotai (3-7-1, 3.21, .892)

Season Series Stats

Winnipeg wins the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 1).

The Isles are 0-3-1 in their last four meetings with the Jets and have not beaten Winnipeg since Brock Nelson’s last game as an Islander.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28th -- PHILADELPHIA AT ISLES 7:30pm

[MSGSN2 (pre-game at 7:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles look to earn a split of their first back-to-back of the season as they make the first of two trips in six days to Philadelphia.

It is the first of four meetings this season with the Flyers; the Isles lost a pair of shootouts to Philly a year ago and went 1-1-2 against the Flyers.

The Isles are 4-0-2 in their last six games in Philadelphia and have points in seven consecutive road games (5-0-2) for the first time since October 19- November 6, 2021 (also 5-0-2); that matches the longest road point streak in the post-Cup era. They can tie the club record of 8, which has been done four times, most recently from 10/7-11/11/1982.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.