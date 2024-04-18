The Skinny: Islanders 5, Penguins 4

Game 82

Isles 5, Pittsburgh 4

On to the Playoffs!

Simon Holmstrom scored the winning goal with 5:33 to play to break a 4-4 tie as the Isles defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in the season finale, before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Brock Nelson scored his 34th goal of the season to take the team goal scoring lead for the fifth straight season while Kyle Palmieri tied a career-high with his 30th goal of the season.

After weeks of playoff style hockey, the Isles rested several players, allowing Ruslan Iskhakov to make his NHL debut. Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves, including a last-minute (19:30 of the 3rd period) penalty shot by Sidney Crosby. Jeff Carter scored a power play goal for the Penguins in his final NHL game.

The Isles are 20-12-5 under Patrick Roy and 39-27-16 overall.

The Isles will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday at 5:00 in Carolina.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Brock Nelson (34) Simon Holmstrom (10) 04:56 PIT 0,NYI 1

Rickard Rakell (15) Michael Bunting (35), Evgeni Malkin (40) 18:29 PIT 1,NYI 1

2nd Period

Evgeni Malkin (27) Sidney Crosby (51), Erik Karlsson (45) 06:14 PIT 2,NYI 1 PPG

Casey Cizikas (10) Alexander Romanov (15), Samuel Bolduc (3) 13:19 PIT 2,NYI 2

Valtteri Puustinen (5) 14:37 PIT 3,NYI 2

Kyle Palmieri (30) Brock Nelson (35), Mike Reilly (18) 19:44 PIT 3,NYI 3 PPG

3rd Period

Samuel Bolduc (2) Ryan Pulock (14), Ruslan Iskhakov (1) 01:36 PIT 3,NYI 4 PPG

Jeff Carter (11) Sidney Crosby (52), Michael Bunting (36) 10:56 PIT 4,NYI 4 PPG

Simon Holmstrom (15) Kyle MacLean (5) 14:27 PIT 4,NYI 5

The Skinny

The Isles are 19-10-4 since the All-Star Break … Since Christmas, the Isles are 12-7-4 at home and 11-12-3 on the road… The Isles' defense has 78 points under Patrick Roy (16-67-83) and have 68 points in the last 32 games (15-58-73)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 74-51 in the first period (2nd-fewest allowed in NHL), but have been outscored 107-83 in the second period (2nd-most allowed in NHL); the 56 goal difference matches the highest between any two periods in club history (56 in 1984-85)…The Isles have been outscored 99-88 in the third period and overtime this season, but that reflects a 20-5 difference in empty-net goals…The Isles have been outscored 69-43 in the second period since the Christmas break and have allowed at least two goals in 22 of the 48 games; however the Isles had a clean sheet in five of the last eight second periods…The Isles are 8-0-1 in their last nine games, 10-2-1 in their last 13, and 16-7-1 in their last 23; they finish the season at a season-high twelve games over NHL-.500… The Isles are 8-0-1 in April, leading the NHL in both wins and standings points; they won eight games in December, which is the only month that they earned as many wins;…Kyle Palmieri extended his point streak to seven games, setting a new career high….The Isles went 2-3 on the power play; they went 3-4 in their final two games after going 2-prior 32 (6.3%)… Semyon Varlamov went 5-0-0 in April; he has allowed just eight goals this month (.946, 1.59 – best in NHL for goalies playing more than 125 minutes)… Anders Lee did not play, ending his club-leading consecutive games streak at 193 games; Brock Nelson is once again the Isles iron-man, having played 166 consecutive games….Sidney Crosby is now 0-5 in career penalty shots; it was the only penalty shot against the Isles this season….Crosby had two points, giving him 134 points against the Isles in his career (most of any opponent)…Patrick Roy is the first Islander coach to earn a playoff berth after starting his position mid-season.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles end the season on a 9-game point streak for the first time since a 12-game streak in 1980 (8-0-4). That spring ended well!

• The Isles also won their last five home games; it is their longest single-season streak since March 2022.

• Kyle Palmieri is the first Islander since Ziggy Palffy (1995-96 and 1996-97) to score at least 15 goals in the last 23 games. (Mike Bossy -5 times, Steve Thomas, Pierre Turgeon-twice are the only others)

• Palmieri gives the Isles three 30-goal scorers for the first team since 1993-94, when they had four.

• Ruslan Iskhakov is the first Islander since Kieffer Bellows to earn an assist in his NHL debut.

• Cal Clutterbuck is the first NHL player since Chris Pronger (2008-09) to play all 82 games for the first time in his career after appearing in his 1,000th NHL game.

Isles Team Leaders

Goals: Nelson 34, Horvat 33, Palmieri 30

Assists: Dobson 60, Barzal 57, Horvat/Nelson 35

Points: Barzal 80, Dobson 70, Nelson 69

+/-: Romanov +23, Dobson +12, Martin +7

• Nelson led the Isles in goals for the fifth straight season, after Lee did so in the prior three seasons.

• Dobson is the first defenseman to lead the team in assists since Nick Leddy in 2020-21.

• Barzal has led or shared the team point lead in six of his seven NHL seasons.

• Over the last 20 years, only Dennis Seidenberg (+25 in 2016-17) had a higher +/- than Romanov.

Other Team Leaders

Games: Nelson, Palmieri, Clutterbuck and Pageau 82

PIM: Lee 63, Martin 43, Horvat 39

PP Goals: Palmieri/Horvat 10, Nelson 9, Barzal/Lee 5

PP Points: Barzal 25, Dobson 24, Palmieri 20

SH Goals: Holmstrom 5, 5 with 1

SH Points: Holmstrom 7, Pageau 6, Horvat/Nelson 2

OT Goals: Horvat 3, Barzal 2

GW Goals: Palmieri 8, Horvat 6, Barzal/Dobson 4

Shots: Nelson 250, Horvat 248, Barzal 240

Shoot %:(minimum 40 games): Holmstrom 20.8%, Palmieri 13.8%, Nelson 13.6%

Ice Time: Dobson 24:31, Pulock 22:33, Romanov 20:50

Face-off Win %: Pageau 55.4%, Horvat 53.9%, Cizikas 53.4%

Shootout Goals: Wahlstrom 2, Horvat 2, Holmstrom 1

Hits: Clutterbuck 273, Jean-Gabriel Pageau 196, Lee 176

Blocks: Dobson 180, Romanov 171, Pulock 149

Career Years (Rookies and Players with Limited Experience Excluded)

• Dobson – 60 assists, 80 points, +12 rating.

• Horvat – 35 assists, 6 GW goals

• Clutterbuck – 82 games played

• Romanov- 7 goals, +23, (22 points- tied)

• Nelson- 82 games for 5th time

• Fasching -10 assists

• Holmstrom 15-10-25

• Palmieri 30 goals (tied); 82 games for 2nd game

• Pageau 82 games for 3rd time

The Goals (Season)

Isles 74-83-79-9=245 (3.0/game)

Opponents 51-107-90-11=259 (3.2/game)

The Shots (Season)

Isles 819-869-747-35=2470 (30.1/game)

Opponents 817-922-904-42=2685 (32.7game)

Special Teams (Season)

Power Play 47-231 20.4% (3 shorthanded goals allowed)

Penalty Kill 63-221 71.5% (10 shorthanded goals scored)

The 71.5% penalty kill is the lowest in franchise history (previously 73.2% in 2017-18); the 10 shorthanded goals scored matches 2014-15 as the most since 2010-11 (10). The Isles were the only NHL team not to allow a shorthanded goal at home, and their 3 shorties allowed overall are the fewest in the NHL.

The Finales

The Isles are 6-2-4 in their last twelve season finales and are 27-15-9 all-time in their final game of the year.

Milestone Men

• Brock Nelson scored his 275th goal, passing Pat LaFontaine (274) for most goals in the post-Cup era.

• Adam Pelech played his 500th NHL game.

• Mike Reilly played his 400th NHL game.

Tale of Three Seasons

Isles were 14-7-7 in their first 28 games, 9-13-7 in their next 29 games, and 16-7-2 in their final 25 games.

Woah Noah

Noah Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 70 points since 1983-84 when Denis Potvin had 85, and the first with at least 60 assists since 1983-84, when Potvin recorded 63.

Dobson has recorded only the fifth season in club history with at least 60 assists by a defenseman:

1. Denis Potvin 70 (1978-79)

2. Denis Potvin 67 (1975-76)

3. Denis Potvin 64 (1977-78)

4. Denis Potvin 63 (1983-84)

5. Noah Dobson 60 (2023-24)

Dobson has recorded the 19th 60-assist season by an Islander.

Most Assists (Islanders, last 35 years)

1. Pierre Turgeon 74 in 1992-93

2. Mathew Barzal 63 in 2017-18

3. Noah Dobson 60 in 2023-24

4. Mathew Barzal 57 in 2023-24

Most Points (Islanders in the 2000s)

1. John Tavares 86 (2014-15)

2. Mathew Barzal 85 (2017-18)

3. John Tavares 84 (2017-18)

4. John Tavares 81 (2011-12)

5. Mathew Barzal 80 (2023-24)

Career Year?

Bo Horvat went 33-35-68 on the season. His 33 goals are the second-highest total of his career and trail only 2022-23 (38), while his 68 points are his 2nd- highest total behind last season's 70. Horvat has set a career-high with 35 assists.

Career Year?

Kyle Palmieri now has 30 goals, matching his career high of 30 that was set in 2015-16. His 54 points are the 2nd-highest of his career (2016-17). Palmieri scored his 15 goals in the final 23 games, matching the best single season 23-game span of his career.

Most Game-Winning Goals, First 223 Games with Isles

• Pierre Turgeon 22

• Mike Bossy 21

• Kyle Palmieri 17

• Bryan Trotter 17

Most Game-Winning Goals in a Season (since 1993-94)

• Kyle Palmieri 8 (2023-24)

• Brock Nelson 8 (2022-23)

• John Tavares 8 (2011-12 and 2014-16)

Most Career Single Goal Games Before First Multi-Goal Game (Forwards)

• Sandy McCarthy 66

• Jim Dowd 63

• Henrik Sedin 62

• Craig Berube 57

• Pierre Engvall 56

Coach Roy

The Isles are 20-12-5 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals or fewer in 15 of their 20 wins. Ilya Sorokin is 11-8-3 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 9-4-2.

Scoring Leaders Under Patrick Roy

1. Mathew Barzal 11-23-34

2. Brock Nelson 14-19-33

3. Kyle Palmieri 19-10-29 (6 GWG)

4. Bo Horvat 15-11-26 (4 GWG)

5. Noah Dobson 4-21-25

Since the Break

The Isles are 19-10-4 since the all-star break. While they were outshot 34.9-30.0 per game (-4.9) prior to the break, the Isles have out-shot their opponents 30.8-30.0 (+0.8 since the break.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles played 26 overtime games, tied with Boston and Montreal for the NHL lead. They are 9-11 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-5 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 6-7 in overtime and 1-4 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 3-4 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The Isles were 2nd in the NHL with their nine overtime goals (Detroit -11)

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 16 (2023-24)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 12 (2023-24)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 30 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 5 empty-net goals and allowed 20.

Most Empty-Net Goals Allowed (Isles):

1. 20 2023-24

2. 18 2021-22

3. 17 2022-23

4. 14 2011-12

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 21 times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 47 power play goals (most since they scored 58 in 2017-18); they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 63 power play goals (most since they also allowed 63 in 2017-18); they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 19-108 (17.6%) and the Penalty Kill is 26-84 (69.1%).

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 56 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 16 times

• Allowed the next goal: 33 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 7 times

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 4,029

2. Matt Martin 3,854

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

The 25-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 8th player in club history to have at least six seasons of at least 25 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/ Clark Gillies 7

• Pat LaFontaine/ Brent Sutter/ Anders Lee/ Brock Nelson 6

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 39-27-16 for 94 points in 82 games

• 2022-23 41-32-9 for 93 points in 82 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-4-5

• Season: 33-137-170

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The 137 assists are the most since 2006-07, when they also had 137.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against

• Juuse Saros 1,845

• Ilya Sorokin 1,821

• Connor Hellebuyck 1,798

• Jordan Binnington 1,786

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,770

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots twelve times this season and 29 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Ilya Sorokin 12 2023-24

2. Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

3. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

No other NHL goalie has faced 40+ shots more than eight times this season.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 34

2. Ilya Sorokin 28

3. Darcy Kuemper 24

4. Sam Montembault 22

Karel Vejmelka 22

Most Games, 40+ Shots (Islander History)

1. Billy Smith 46 (674 games)

2. Ilya Sorokin 29 (192 games)

3. Kelly Hrudey 27(241 games)

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves eight times this season and 18 times in his career. Both are franchise records.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 286 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Semyon Varlamov 286

Good Company

Semyon Varlamov is 3rd among qualified goalies in save percentage:

1. Anthony Stolarz FLA .926

2. Connor Hellebuyck WPG.922

3. Semyon Varlamov NYI .918

4. Thatcher Demko VAN .917

Home and Road

The Isles are 39-27-16 overall; they are 10-10-10 at home and 18-17-6 on the road.

Pittsburgh is 38-32-12 overall; they are 23-14-4 at home and 15-18-8 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 25-15-10 against the East (13-7-6 vs. Metropolitan and 12-8-4 vs. Atlantic) and 14-12-6 against the West (8-6-2 vs. Central and 6-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 122 games at UBS Arena and recorded 89 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,444

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,444) and Patrick Roy (150) have combined for 1,594 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 27-5-10 when scoring first and are 12-22-6 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 14-2-1 when they score first and are 6-10-4 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 12-11-9=32

Pittsburgh 15-13-16=44

The Isles are 15-10-6 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 23-16-10 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves; he is 25-19-12 on the season and 8-5-0 vs. Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves; he is 18-7-7 on the season and 3-1-1 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 2-3 on the power play (5:06); Pittsburgh was 2-2 on the power play (2"11).

The Isles are 20-8-9 when they score at least one power play goal and 19-19-7 when they do not. The Isles are 14-18-10 when they allow at least one power play goal and 25-9-6 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 35-5-11 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 4-22-5 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 21-3-16 in games decided by a single goal including 11-3 in regulation. They are 9-11 in games decided in overtime and are 1-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Most One-Goal Wins

• 26 2014-15

• 23 2007-08

• 21 2023-24

• 21 2015-16

• 21 2005-06

Back-to-Backs

The Isles went 5-1-4 in the front end and 1-6-3 in the back end this season.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (21:54); Pittsburgh: Kris Letang (25:34)

Brock Nelson led Islander forwards with 20:59 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (12-2-2), Noah Dobson (22-22-9), Alex Romanov (3-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (1-1-2), Bo Horvat (1-0-0).

Face-offs

Isles 30, Pittsburgh 41 (42%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 3 of 4 for the Isles; Jeff Carter won 17 of 21 for Pittsburgh.

Hit Count

Isles 8 (Two with 2)

Pittsburgh 12 (Sidney Crosby-3)

Fights

None. Season total: 13 (Martin 5, Lee 3, Pelech 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1, MacLean 1, Pageau 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 28 (Robert Bortuzzo -5)

Pittsburgh 12 (Three with 3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 59, Pittsburgh 88

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 50, Pittsburgh 70

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Ryan Pulock +9

Pittsburgh: Erik Karlsson +30

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 13, Pittsburgh 19

5-on-5: Isles 11, Pittsburgh 12

Scratches

(Scott Mayfield – LTIR), (Noah Dobson – INJ), Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal, Pierre Engvall, Hudson Fasching

Games Lost to injury: 181

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 166 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (116), Cal Clutterbuck (97) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (96) also played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 39 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 5-2-4 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners.

Matinee Isles

The Isles went 1-4-2 in matinee games this season (1-3-1 at home, including an OT loss at Met Life).

The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 3 successful, 4 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6), PIT no hand pass (2/20) , BUF no goalie interference (3/14), PIT offside (4/17)

Opponents: 5 successful, 3 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10), TB offside (2/24), FLA goalie interference (3/28); FLA no goalie interference (3/28), NYR offside (4/13)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute eight times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and four times on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4, @SJ 3/7, @PHL 4/1) and allowed two in the same span nine times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13, @PIT 2/20, @STL 2/22 (3 in :32), @ TB 3/30)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG); Bo Horvat 3/16 vs OTT 19:22 (Isles lost in OT).

Vs (8): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT); Morgan Frost 4/1 @ PHI 19:50 (Isles won in OT)

OT Winners

For (9): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21, Adam Pelech (vs PIT) 2/20, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 2/26, Brock Nelson (@ PHI) 4/1; Kyle Palmieri (vs MTL) 4/11

Vs (11): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18; Brady Tkachuk 3/16

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (5): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13, Artemi Panarin (NYR) 4/13.

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 840 * 7. Matt Martin 823 * 8. Casey Cizikas 815 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 759 * 11. Mike Bossy 752 * 12. Cal Clutterbuck 718…

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech 500 * 36. Ed Westfall 493 * 37. Ryan Pulock 486 * 38. Radek Martinek 479 * 39. Gerry Hart 476 * 40. Mariusz Czerkawski 472 * 41. Scott Mayfield 469

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 275 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 260 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 21. Mathew Barzal 128…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 ** 30. Casey Cizikas 107

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 314…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 256…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon and Anders Lee 193…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Noah Dobson 151 * 33. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Ryan Pulock 143 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit 139 * 38. Casey Cizikas and Greg Gilbert 138

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 531 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 453 * 16. Billy Harris 443 * 17. Mathew Barzal 442…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 245

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 17. Adam Pelech +75 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 151 * 9. Ryan Pulock 143…

12. Dave Lewis 117 * 13. Adam Pelech 114…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock 191…

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Adam Pelech 140 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 192 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 163

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 95 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 73

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 24-37-7-2 heading into season-ending home games Friday against Lehigh Valley and Saturday against Providence.

Ruslan Iskhakov continues to lead the team in goals (18), assists (32) and points (50).

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series 2 games to 2 (Pittsburgh earned 5 points to the Isles' 4).

UP NEXT

THE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS!

SATURDAY, APRIL 20th –ISLANDERS AT CAROLINA – GAME 1– 5:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 4:30), TBS (Pre-game at 4:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in the last six years. The Isles will head to Carolina to face the Canes for the second straight season and the third time in six years. Carolina swept the Isles in Round 2 in 2019 and then eliminated the Isles in six games last spring.

The teams split four games in the regular season, with the road team winning all four. Only one of those games (March 19th at UBS Arena) was played after Christmas.

MSG Networks will continue to have game coverage in the first round of the playoffs. All Stanley Cup playoff games also air on either TNT/TBS or ESPN/ABC.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.