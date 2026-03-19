Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Ottawa

News, notes and quotes at Islanders morning skate in Ottawa

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By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders took the ice for morning skate in Ottawa on Thursday.

Matthew Schaefer did not participate in Thursday's morning skate as he was feeling a little under the weather, but is expected to play per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Adam Boqvist took Schaefer's spot during line drills at morning skate. 

PROJECTED LINES

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal 
Anthony Duclair – Brayden Schenn – Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Cal Ritchie
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Ondrej Palat  

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start against the Senators.

Sorokin is 5-0-1 lifetime against the Senators with a 2.31 GAA and a .931 SV%. Sorokin is 3-0-0 lifetime at Canadian Tire Centre.

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PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate in Ottawa

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, March 19, 2026. Photos by Tyler Brosious/New York Islanders.

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