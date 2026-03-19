Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Ottawa

The New York Islanders took the ice for morning skate in Ottawa on Thursday.

Matthew Schaefer did not participate in Thursday's morning skate as he was feeling a little under the weather, but is expected to play per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Adam Boqvist took Schaefer's spot during line drills at morning skate.

PROJECTED LINES

Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair – Brayden Schenn – Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Cal Ritchie

Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Ondrej Palat

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield

SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START

Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start against the Senators.

Sorokin is 5-0-1 lifetime against the Senators with a 2.31 GAA and a .931 SV%. Sorokin is 3-0-0 lifetime at Canadian Tire Centre.