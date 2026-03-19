Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Ottawa

The New York Islanders took the ice for morning skate in Ottawa on Thursday.
Matthew Schaefer did not participate in Thursday's morning skate as he was feeling a little under the weather, but is expected to play per Head Coach Patrick Roy.
Adam Boqvist took Schaefer's spot during line drills at morning skate.
PROJECTED LINES
Emil Heineman – Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair – Brayden Schenn – Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Cal Ritchie
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Ondrej Palat
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy – Scott Mayfield
SOROKIN EXPECTED TO START
Ilya Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and is expected to start against the Senators.
Sorokin is 5-0-1 lifetime against the Senators with a 2.31 GAA and a .931 SV%. Sorokin is 3-0-0 lifetime at Canadian Tire Centre.