The Skinny: Islanders 4, Sharks 2

Game 62

Isles 4, San Jose 2

Anders Lee scored 1:13 into the third period and that proved to be the game-winner as the Islanders earned their second straight win, defeating the San Jose, 4-2, before a crowd of 17,435 at SAP Center at San Jose.

The Isles also scored twice on the power play and got 38 saves from Ilya Sorokin as they won their first game since Friday's trade deadline.

The Isles are 29-26-7 as they head to Anaheim for the back-half of this back-to-back on Sunday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Anthony Duclair (6) Simon Holmstrom (19), Noah Dobson (20) 10:43 NYI 1,SJS 0 PPG

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (12) Noah Dobson (21), Adam Pelech (16) 19:21 NYI 2,SJS 0

2nd Period

Nikolai Kovalenko (6) Shakir Mukhamadullin (6), Macklin Celebrini (27) 06:27 NYI 2,SJS 1 PPG

3rd Period

Anders Lee (24) Simon Holmstrom (20), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (20) 01:13 NYI 3,SJS 1

Adam Boqvist (4) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (21), Tony DeAngelo (6) 03:51 NYI 4,SJS 1 PPG

Will Smith (12) Macklin Celebrini (28), Alexander Wennberg (22) 18:33 NYI 4,SJS 2 PPG

The Skinny

The Isles improve to 4-5-0 in the last nine games…The Isles have been outscored 76-62 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 25-19 in those periods over the last 19 games…The Isles have scored 125 goals and allowed 113 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 70-45 in all other situations… The Isles have been tied or ahead at some point in the third period in 36 of the last 50 games… The Isles have outscored the opposition 63-58 in the second period this season; they were outscored 107-83 in the second period a season ago… The Isles allowed two power play goals for the second straight game.… The Isles went 2-4 on the power play; over the last 31 games, the Isles have been outscored 18-8 on the power play… After scoring only four power play goals in a span of 27 games, the Isles are 4-12 (33.3%) over the last four games, and have moved up to 31st in the NHL on the power play…The Isles have won 17 straight games when leading after two periods (16-0-0)… The 20 shots allowed by the Isles matched a season high (12/29 vs PIT) and set a new season high for San Jose…The Sharks and Isles have each allowed the first goal 37 games… Noah Dobson recorded his 5th multi-point game and 4th multi-assist game…Marc-Edouard Vlasic blocked two shots, extending his NHL-record total 2,169; he passed Mark Giordano's record earlier this week…Kyle Palmieri had a season-high six shots…Macklin Celebrini had two assists and ten shots on goal; he is the first 18-year-old with ten shots on goal since Dale Hawerchuk on March 10, 1982.

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles played without Brock Nelson in the lineup for the first time since April 26, 2022, vs. Washington.

• The Isles have scored four power play goals in a four-game span for the first time since February 8-18, 2024.

Milestone Men

• It was Lou Lamoriello's 2,900th game as an NHL General Manager; only David Poile (3,075) has more.

• Anders Lee earned his 497th point, two behind Derek King for 13th place in club history .

Lots of Shots

Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 shots in the first period; he is only the sixth player in club history to make at least 20 saves three times in his career:

• Jaroslav Halak 5

• Dwayne Roloson 4

• Semyon Varlamov 3

• Thomas Greiss 3

• Joey MacDonald 3

• Ilya Sorokin 3

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 332 minutes for the Isles, allowing eight goals on 151 shots for a 1.45 GAA and a .947 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who played multiple games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 58, Opponents 72

Tying Goals: Isles 6, Opponents 13 (in 12 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 10 (in 9 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 11, Opponents 17

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 39 of their 62 games. In the 23 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (3-19-1), they have been within one goal at some point in all but five of them (10/12 @ DAL, 12/5 vs SEA, 12/17 @ CAR, 12/23 vs BUF, 2/25 vs NYR, 3/3 @ NYR)

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have twelve come-from behind wins this season, including three when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including seven times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 4-6 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-1 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 4-4 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts.

Sorokin has 34 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 11 empty-net goals and allowed 17.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 47 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 19 times

• Allowed the next goal: 22 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 29-26-7 for 65 points in 62 games

• 2023-24 28-20-14 for 70 points in 62 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-4-5

• Season: 23-94-117

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 19 goals in the last 36 games.

Home and Road

The Isles are 29-26-7 overall; they are 15-13-2 at home and 14-13-5 on the road.

San Jose is 17-39-9 overall; they are 9-19-2 at home and 8-20-7 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 17-17-3 against the East (8-7-2 vs. Metropolitan and 9-10-1 vs. Atlantic) and 12-9-4 against the West (7-5-2 vs. Central and 5-4-2 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,473

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,473) and Patrick Roy (179) have combined for 1,652 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 16-5-4 when scoring first and are 13-21-3 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 8-13-7=28

San Jose 20-9-11=40

The Isles are 14-17-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 14-8-4 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 38 saves; he is 24-19-4 this season and 3-0-3 vs. San Jose.

Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves; he is 12-21-1 this season and 11-7-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 2-4 (6:23); San Jose was 2-4 (6:40).

The Isles are 12-3-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 17-23-6 when they do not. The Isles are 12-13-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 17-13-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 8-2-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-13-5 when they are outscored, and 16-11-2 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 26-8-4 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-18-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 13-7-7 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 4-6 in games decided in overtime and are 2-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 3-8 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 6-3-1 on the front end and 4-5-0 on the back end this season. This back-to-back concludes Sunday in Anaheim. The next back-to-back will be March 29th-30th in Tampa Bay and Carolina.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (22:44); San Jose: Mario Ferraro (23:18)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (22:03).

Face-offs

Isles 32, San Jose 29 (52%)

Bo Horvat won 16 of 28 for the Isles; Macklin Celebrini won 13 of 22 for San Jose.

Hit Count

Isles 14 (Marc Gatcomb -4)

San Jose 26 (Klim Kostin -5)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 14 (Two with 3)

San Jose 17 (Six with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 68, San Jose 75

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 54, San Jose 51

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Noah Dobson +16

San Jose: Henry Thrun +9

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 13, San Jose 17

5-on-5: Isles 10, San Jose 14

Scratches

(Mike Reilly-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), (Margus Hogberg -IR), (Matt Martin-IR), Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich

Games Lost to injury: 246. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the new Islanders' ironman, having played 178 consecutive games. Anders Lee, Kyle MacLean, and Casey Cizikas have also played every game this season; of those Cizikas (88) has the longest streak.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Kyle Okposo and Josh Bailey 6

5. Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with four games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; four of the last nine games will be nationally-televised. Note that the April 12th game in Philadelphia will now be an Islander local telecast.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-1 in matinee games this season, with five games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 22nd vs. Calgary. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-11 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 6 successful, 3 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30)

Opponents: 6 successful, 3 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24

Vs (2): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (7): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1

Opponent responses (7): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (2): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT)), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (3): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 vs UTA (18:35-GAG)

Vs (8): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT)

OT Winners

For (4): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32)

Vs (6): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (1): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 877 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 848 ** 9. Anders Lee 821 …

23. Ken Morrow 550 * 24. Duane Sutter 547 25. Lorne Henning 543 26. Adam Pelech 542 27. Ryan Pulock 541 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Mathew Barzal 531 31. Pat LaFontaine 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 * 33. Scott Mayfield 522

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 8. Anders Lee 284 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 112

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 213…

25. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 25. Noah Dobson 172 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 158…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Travis Green and Casey Cizikas 145

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Derek King 499 14. Anders Lee 497 15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Jason Blake and Steve Thomas 258 * 30. Casey Cizikas 257

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +81 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +60 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Stefan Persson and Ryan Pulock 52 * 6. Jean Potvin and Noah Dobson 46…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

5. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 6. Noah Dobson 172 7. Jean Potvin 167 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 157 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 130…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 218 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 209…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 156…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 239 6. Thomas Greiss 193 7. Tommy Salo 187 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 119 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 12-37-4-3 after losing in Hartford (6-3) on Wednesday and to Toronto (3-2 in OT) on Saturday. Adam Beckman, acquired in a deal for Dennis Cholowski Friday, had a goal and an assist in his debut.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 21 goals, four ahead of Liam Foudy. Chris Terry's 36 assists and 52 points pace the Baby Isles in both categories (he is tied for 2nd in the AHL in points).

Bridgeport hosts Springfield on Sunday.

Season Series Stats

The Isles sweep the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 0).

The Isles are 6-0-4 in their last ten games against the Sharks, including 3-0-2 in San Jose in their last five trips to Northern California. The last regulation loss to the Sharks was on October 20, 2018, at the Tank, by a 4-1 score in Barry Trotz' seventh game behind the Islander bench.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, MARCH 9th –ISLES AT ANAHIEM 9:00pm Eastern Daylight Time

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 8:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles look to split the season series when they head to Anaheim to face the Ducks; the Ducks beat the Isles 3-1 behind Lucas Dostal back on October 29th.

The loss at UBS ended the Islanders' six-game win streak against the Ducks; they have also won three straight games in Anaheim, matching their longest streak in that building.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.