The Skinny: Islanders 4, Senators 2

Game 14

Isles 4, Ottawa 2

Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 2:33 apart late in the second period to break open a scoreless game, and Oliver Wahlstrom first goal in nearly a year turned out to be the game-winner as the Islanders defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-2 before a crowd of 15,677 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves for his second win of the season and 288th of his NHL career.

The Isles are 6-6-2 on the season and host New Jersey Saturday before opening a five-game road trip in Edmonton on Tuesday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Anders Lee (4) Bo Horvat (6), Ryan Pulock (5) 15:49 NYI 1,OTT 0

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (4) Bo Horvat (7), Anders Lee (5) 18:22 NYI 2,OTT 0

3rd Period

Oliver Wahlstrom (1) Matt Martin (1), Kyle MacLean (1) 02:41 NYI 3,OTT 0

Nick Jensen (1) Thomas Chabot (6), Tim Stützle (12) 07:43 NYI 3,OTT 1

Drake Batherson (6) Tim Stützle (13), Jake Sanderson (8) 14:27 NYI 3,OTT 2 PPG

Bo Horvat (5)EN Scott Mayfield (2) 19:50 NYI 4,OTT 2

The Skinny

The Isles, who have won consecutive games for the first time this season, are 3-1-0 in their last four games… The Isles tallied twice in the second period; seven of their ten 2nd period goals this season have come in the last four games…Anders Lee has five assists in the last four games; it is the fifth time in his career he has recorded an assist in four straight games… Kyle Palmieri and Simon Holmstrom saw their point streaks end at three games, while the Isles ended Brady Tkachuk's five-game point streak.…The three Islanders that combined for the winning goal all recorded their first point of the season…Scott Mayfield went +4 and now leads the team with a +5 rating…Bo Horvat had a pair of assists before his empty-netter; it was his 26th game with at least three points, including five times as an Islander…Seven of Oliver Wahlstrom's 35 goals have been game-winners; it was his first goal since last Black Friday, also in Ottawa...Wahlstrom is 5-2-7 in eight games against the Sens…Maxim Tsyplakov had five hits and a penalty; he leads the team with 42 hits and 14 penalty minutes…Tsyplakov also leads all NHL rookies with those 42 hits.

Milestone Man

Ryan Pulock played his 500th game.

By George

Isaiah George played 23:59 in his second NHL game after playing four games in Bridgeport. George is the 20th-youngest player in the NHL; he will not turn 21 until February 15th. His ice-time was the most by any Islander in his first two NHL games (ice-time official since 1997-98). Montreal's Lane Hutson is the only rookie to play more in a game than George.

George is only the 3rd Islander rookie to play at least 23:59 in a game ending in regulation; Travis Hamonic did so four times and Eric Brewer did so twice.

Chasing 200

Two Islander defensemen are approaching 200 points; Noah Dobson has 197 and Ryan Pulock has 196. Denis Potvin, Stefan Persson and Tomas Jonsson are the only defensemen to record their first 200 points as Islanders.

For the History Books

The Isles extended their franchise-record streak by winning the majority of draws for the 13th straight games. It is only the 26th time in the real time era that a team has had a streak of at least that length.

The Road Ahead

The Isles are in a stretch where they play nine of eleven games on the road. So far, the Isles are 3-2-0 (2-2-0 on the road and 1-0-0 at home):

• 30-Oct-24 @ Columbus L 0-2

• 1-Nov-24 @ Buffalo W 4-3

• 3-Nov-24 @ New York L 2-5

• 5-Nov-24 Vs Pittsburgh W 4-3 (SO)

• 7-Nov-24 @ Ottawa W 4-2

• 9-Nov-24 Vs New Jersey

• 12-Nov-24 @ Edmonton

• 14-Nov-24 @ Vancouver

• 16-Nov-24 @ Seattle

• 19-Nov-24 @ Calgary

• 21-Nov-24 @ Detroit

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 5 overtime games. They are 1-2 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-0 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 1-1 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-1 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 2 empty-net goals and allowed 5.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play three times this season.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 10 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 4 times

• Allowed the next goal: 5 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 1 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 6-6-2 for 14 points in 14 games

• 2023-24 5-6-3 for 13 points in 14 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 1-19-20

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The 137 assists were the most since 2006-07, when they also had 137.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 288 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Semyon Varlamov 288

49. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Home and Road

The Isles are 6-6-2 overall; they are 2-3-1 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.

Ottawa is 6-7-0 overall; they are 5-2-0 at home and 1-5-0 on the road

East and West

The Isles are 5-4-0 against the East (2-2-0 vs. Metropolitan and 3-2-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-2-2 against the West (1-1-2 vs. Central and 0-1-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 128 games at UBS Arena and recorded 90 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,450

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Lou Lamoriello (1,450) and Patrick Roy (156) have combined for 1,606 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 3-1-1 when scoring first and are 3-5-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 8-11-6=25

Ottawa 5-15-10=30

The Isles are 3-3-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-1-0 when the shots are even and 3-2-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves; he is 2-3-1 this season and 8-5-3 vs. Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg made 21 saves; he is 3-3-0 this season and 2-7-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 on the power play (2:46); Ottawa was 1-3 (3:38).

The Isles are 4-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 2-5-1 when they do not. The Isles are 4-3-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 2-3-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 6-1-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-5-1 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 4-1-2 in games decided by a single goal including 1-1 in regulation. They are 1-2 in games decided in overtime and are 2-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-2 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 1-1-0 on the front end and 0-2-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on November 29th in Washington and November 30th vs. Buffalo.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (28:14); Ottawa: Thomas Chabot (25:10).

Kyle Palmieri led Islander forwards with 19:03.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Noah Dobson (4-4-1), Alex Romanov (0-1-0), Ryan Pulock (1-1-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-1)

Face-offs

Isles 28, Ottawa 27 (51%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 7 of 11 for the Isles; Josh Norris won 10 of 14 for Ottawa.

Hit Count

Isles 20 (Maxim Tsyplakov -5)

Ottawa 31 (Brady Tkachuk -7)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom)

Blocked Shots

Isles 22 (Ryan Pulock and Isaiah George -4)

Ottawa 10 (Two with 4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 45, Ottawa 69

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 42, Ottawa 57

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Grant Hutton +7

Ottawa: Thomas Chabot +16

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Ottawa 11

5-on-5: Isles 11, Ottawa 8

Scratches

(Mathew Barzal – LTIR), (Anthony Duclair-LTIR), (Adam Pelech – IR), (Alex Romanov-INJ), (Mike Reilly-INJ),Hudson Fasching

Games Lost to injury: 25. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 180 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (130) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (110) have also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 40 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with ten games remaining. The first national game will stream on December 5th on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host Seattle. The Isles have five national telecasts scheduled through the end of March, with the other five all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games this season, with 10 games remaining. The next matinee will be on November 16th in Seattle. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-14-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 1 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5)

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (1): BUF 11/1

Opponent responses (2): UTA 10/10 (2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, go-ahead goal but lost in OT)

Vs (3): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT)

OT Winners

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/25 at NJD (1:09)

Vs (2): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04)

Shootout Winners

For (1): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 854 * 7. Casey Cizikas 829 * 8. Matt Martin 826 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 773 …

31. Dave Lewis 514 * 32. Adam Pelech 511 * 33. Mathew Barzal 510 * 34. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 36. Ryan Pulock 500 * 37. Ed Westfall 493 * 38. Scott Mayfield 482

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 280 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 264 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 *21. Mathew Barzal 130…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

8. Patrick Flatley 328 * 9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson and Mathew Barzal 317…

14. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 * 16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 258…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Nick Leddy and Anders Lee 198…

30. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 31. Noah Dobson 157 * 32. David Volek 154 * 33. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 34. Ryan Pulock 148 * 35. Travis Green 145 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit and Casey Cizikas 139

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. John Tonelli 544 * 10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 538 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 462 * 16. Mathew Barzal 447…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 247

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +73 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Ryan Pulock +56 * 24. Greg Gilbert +54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40…

14. Vladimir Malakhov 27 * 15. Adam Pelech and four others 26 * 20. Scott Mayfield 25

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 157 * 9. Ryan Pulock 148…

11. Travis Hamonic 120 * 12. Adam Pelech 118…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 92

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 197 * 8. Ryan Pulock 196…

11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Travis Hamonic 146 * 13. Adam Pelech 144 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey and Scott Mayfield 117

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 200 * 6. Thomas Greiss 193 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 169

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 99 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 75

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 2-6-1-1 after dropping a 5-3 decision on Wednesday morning in Springfield. Brian Pinho scored twice in defeat and now has a six-game goal-scoring streak; his eight goals are only one off of the AHL lead. Bridgeport hosts Providence on Saturday.

Season Series Stats

The Isles lead the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0); the teams will play again in Ottawa on December 8th and conclude the season series on Long Island on January 14th.

Overall, the Isles are 15-3-2 in the last 20 games against the Sens and are 8-2-0 in their last ten trips to Kanata.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th – NEW JERSEY AT ISLES 7:30pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 7:00], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles head home for a single game and it is with the Devils, as New Jersey makes its only appearance on Long Island this season. The Isles earned a 4-3 overtime win in Newark back on October 25th as Bo Horvat scored in the extra session.

The Isles are 3-1-2 at UBS Arena against the Devs. The teams will not meet again until a nationally-televised game in New Jersey on April 13th, the final Sunday of the regular season.