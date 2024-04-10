The Skinny: Islanders 4, Rangers 2

Game 78

Isles 4, Rangers 2

The Isles build a 3-0 first period lead and Semyon Varlamov made it stand up as he made 32 saves as the Islanders earned their fifth straight win by defeating the New York Rangers, 4-2, before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Mike Reilly, Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri all scored in the first period; Anders Lee became a 20-goal scorer for the 8th time with an empty-net tally. Chris Kreider and Adam Fox both had second period power play goals for the Rangers, who out-shot the Isles 11-0 over the first 13 minutes of the third period.

The win keeps the Isles in third place in the Metro Division, two points ahead of Washington and three points ahead of Pittsburgh. The Isles are 17-12-4 under Patrick Roy and 36-27-15 overall.

The Isles look to sweep the homestand on Thursday when they entertain Montreal.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Mike Reilly (6) Bo Horvat (35) 04:12 NYR 0,NYI 1

Bo Horvat (33) Noah Dobson (59), Mathew Barzal (57) 11:47 NYR 0,NYI 2

Kyle Palmieri (27) Brock Nelson (32), Noah Dobson (60) 13:38 NYR 0,NYI 3

2nd Period

Chris Kreider (39) Artemi Panarin (70), Mika Zibanejad (43) 07:47 NYR 1,NYI 3 PPG

Adam Fox (16) Chris Kreider (33), Vincent Trocheck (51) 15:01 NYR 2,NYI 3 PPG

3rd Period

Anders Lee (20)EN Jean-Gabriel Pageau (22), Pierre Engvall (16) 19:54 NYR 2,NYI 4

The Skinny

The Isles are 16-10-3 since the All-Star Break … Since Christmas, the Isles are 10-7-4 at home and 10-12-2 on the road… The Isles' defense has 73 points under Patrick Roy (15-58-73) and have 63 points in the last 29 games (14-49-63)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 71-49 in the first period (tied-fewest allowed in NHL), but have been outscored 103-77 in the second period (most allowed in NHL); the 54-goal difference would be the second-highest between any two periods in club history (56 in 1984-85, 41 in 1995-96)…The Isles have been outscored 96-83 in the third period and overtime this season, but that reflects a 20-5 difference in empty-net goals…The Isles have been outscored 65-37 in the second period since the Christmas break and have allowed at least two goals in 21 of the 45 games … Mathew Barzal is 23-57-80; he has set a career high in goals while his assist and point totals are the highest since his rookie season (22-63-85 in 2017-18)....The Isles have won seven of their last nine (7-2-0) and are 7-7-1 in the fifteen games since their six-game winning streak; they are nine games over NHL-.500, matching their season-high… The Isles are 27-1-7 when leading after two periods... Mathew Barzal now has six assists in the last five games…In nine days of April the Isles have five wins and ten points; they earned only three wins and nine points in thirteen January games…After scoring only two empty net goals in their first 75 games, the Isles have scored ENG's In three consecutive games…The Isles have blocked 67 opponent shots over the last two games…The Isles are now +4 at 5-on-5, scoring 156 and allowing 152; the Rangers are also +4 on the season at 5-on-5…Kyle Palmieri has scored in three straight games while Mathew Barzal has a point in five straight; Artemi Panarin extended his assist streak to 8 games and his point streak to 10…The Rangers remain at 53 wins; they need one more win for a new club record.

The Injuries

• Chris Kreider left the game in the first period but returned to action later in the period.

• Ryan Lindgren left the game in the third period after a hit from Casey Cizikas but returned to the game.

• Mika Zibanejad left the game in the third period after a collision with Adam Pelech. He did not return.

The Penalty Shot

Mathew Barzal was awarded a penalty shot after being fouled by Adam Fox on a breakaway. The infraction came just 1:25 into play. It was the first penalty shot of Barzal's career but was stopped by Igor Shesterkin. It was the earliest penalty shot in Islander history, breaking the record of 2:49, set by Michael Grabner in 2012 (2:49).

Playoff Chase

Metro Division

3rd Isles 87 points (27 RW) in 78 games (THU vs. Montreal)

4th Washington 85 points (29 RW) in 78 games (THU at Buffalo)

5th Pittsburgh 84 points (31 RW) in 78 games (THU vs. Detroit)

6th Philadelphia 83 points (28 RW) in 79 games (THU at Rangers)

Wild Card

X 1st WC Tampa Bay 95 points (36 RW) in 78 games (THU vs. Ottawa)

2nd WC Washington 85 points (29 RW) in 78 games (THU at Buffalo)

3rd Pittsburgh 84 points (31 RW) in 78 games (THU vs. Detroit)

4th Detroit 84 points (27 RW) in 78 games (THU at Pittsburgh)

5th Philadelphia 83 points (29 RW) in 79 games (THU at Rangers)

X Clinched Playoff Spot

Maximum Points & Regulation Wins (two teams qualify)

• Isles 95/31

• Washington 93/33

• Pittsburgh 92/35

• Detroit 92/31

• Philadelphia 89/31

Because Pittsburgh plays Detroit on Thursday, both New Jersey and Buffalo have been eliminated.

Magic Number Time

The Isles are guaranteed to finish ahead of Columbus, Montreal, Ottawa, New Jersey, and Buffalo. They need to finish ahead of (at least) three of these teams to make playoffs (Magic number in parenthesis):

Philadelphia (3), Pittsburgh (6), Detroit (6), Washington (7). Thus, their magic number is seven to clinch 3rd place in the Metro and is six to clinch a wild card.

Wednesday's Games

None

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Isles

Detroit at Pittsburgh

Philadelphia at Rangers

Washington at Buffalo

The Isles will be third in the Metro after Tuesday's games IF:

• Isles win

• Isles lose in OT/SO

• Isles lose in regulation AND Washington loses in any fashion

The Isles will be 2nd in the Wild Card after Tuesday's games IF:

Isles lose in regulation AND Washington wins

Milestone Men

• Brock Nelson has 271 goals, one behind John Tavares for 7th in club history.

• Bo Horvat's 33 goals is the 2nd-highest total of his career; he has set a career high in assists (35)

• Anders Lee reached 20 goals for the 8th time in his career.

Woah Noah

Noah Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 70 points since 1983-84 when Denis Potvin had 85, and the first with at least 60 assists since 1983-84, when Potvin recorded 63.

Dobson has recorded only the fifth season in club history with at least 60 assists by a defenseman:

1. Denis Potvin 70 (1978-79)

2. Denis Potvin 67 (1975-76)

3. Denis Potvin 64 (1977-78)

4. Denis Potvin 63 (1983-84)

5. Noah Dobson 60 (2023-24)

Dobson has recorded the 19th 60-assist season by an Islander.

Most Assists (Islanders, last 35 years)

1. Pierre Turgeon 74 in 1992-93

2. Mathew Barzal 63 in 2017-18

3. Noah Dobson 60 in 2023-24

4. Mathew Barzal 57 in 2023-24

Streaking Barzal

Mathew Barzal has recorded six assists over the last five games. It is the first time this season Barzal has had an assist in five straight games (and is one game shy of his career high, set in 2021). Barzal has 41 points at home and 39 points on the road; he needs one more road point for his second career "40/40" season.

Most Points (Islanders in the 2000s)

1. John Tavares 86 (2014-15)

2. Mathew Barzal 85 (2017-18)

3. John Tavares 84 (2017-18)

4. John Tavares 81 (2011-12)

5. Mathew Barzal 80 (2023-24) CURRENT

Career Year?

Bo Horvat is 33-35-68 on the season. His 33 goals are the second-highest total of his career and trail only 2022-23 (38), while his 68 points are his 2nd- highest total behind last season's 70. Horvat has set a career-high with his 35 assists.

Career Year?

Kyle Palmieri now has 27 goals, tying his second-highest total. His career high of 30 was set in 2015-16. Palmieri needs two points to hit the 50-point mark for the 4th time in his career.

Coach Roy

The Isles are 176-12-4 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals or fewer in thirteen of their 17 wins. Ilya Sorokin is 11-8-2 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 6-4-2.

Scoring Leaders Under Patrick Roy

1. Mathew Barzal 11-13-34

2. Bo Horvat 15-11-26 (4 GWG)

3. Brock Nelson 10-16-26

4. Noah Dobson 4-21-25

5. Kyle Palmieri 16-7-23 (4 GWG)

Since the Break

The Isles are 16-10-3 since the all-star break. While they were outshot 34.9-30.0 per game (-4.9) prior to the break, the Isles have out-shot their opponents 30.5-29.4 (+1.1) since the break.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 24 overtime games, two behind Boston for the NHL lead. They are 8-11 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-4 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 6-7 in overtime and 1-3 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 2-4 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The Isles have won 19 of the last 47 games decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020).

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 15 (2023-24; CURRENT)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 11 (2023-24; CURRENT)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 29 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 5 empty-net goals and allowed 20.

Most Empty-Net Goals Allowed (Isles):

1. 20 2023-24 (CURRENT)

2. 18 2021-22

3. 17 2022-23

4. 14 2011-12

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 21 times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 44 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 61 power play goals (most since they allowed 63 in 2017-18); they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 16-95 (16.8%) and the Penalty Kill is 22-75 (69.2%).

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 54 times this season:• Score the next goal: 15 times

• Allowed the next goal: 32 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 7 times

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 4,020

2. Matt Martin 3,844

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

The 25-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 8th player in club history to have at least six seasons of at least 25 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/ Clark Gillies 7

• Pat LaFontaine/ Brent Sutter/ Anders Lee/ Brock Nelson 6

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 36-27-15 for 87 points in 78 games

• 2022-23 39-30-9 for 87 points in 78 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 32-128-160

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against:

• Juuse Saros 1,772

• Connor Hellebuyck 1,745

• Ilya Sorokin 1,734

• Jordan Binnington 1,709

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,703

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots ten times this season and 27 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

2. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

Ilya Sorokin 10 2023-24

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 284 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

48. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

50. Semyon Varlamov 284

Tiny Thompson 284

Joining the Leaderboard

Semyon Varlamov has moved into a tie for 3rd place among qualified goalies in save percentage:

1. Anthony Stolarz FLA .925

2. Connor Hellebuyck WPG.920

3. Joey Daccord SEA .918

4. Semyon Varlamov NYI .918

Home and Road

The Isles are 36-27-15 overall; they are 19-10-10 at home and 17-17-5 on the road.

The Rangers are 53-22-4 overall; they are 28-10-0 at home and 25-12-4 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 22-15-9 against the East (11-7-5 vs. Metropolitan and 11-8-4 vs. Atlantic) and 14-12-6 against the West (8-6-2 vs. Central and 6-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 120 games at UBS Arena and recorded 87 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,441

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,441) and Patrick Roy (147) have combined for 1,588 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 25-5-10 when scoring first and are 11-22-5 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 12-2-1 when they score first and are 5-10-3 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 17-8-4=29

Rangers 11-10-13=34

The Isles are 14-10-6 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 21-16-9 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves; he is 12-8-4 on the season and 14-8-2 vs. Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves; he is 34-17-2 on the season and 4-8-2 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 on the power play (4:00); Rangers was 2-3 on the power play (4:19).

The Isles are 18-8-9 when they score at least one power play goal and 18-19-6 when they do not. The Isles are 13-18-10 when they allow at least one power play goal and 23-9-5 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 32-5-11 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 4-22-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 19-3-15 in games decided by a single goal including 10-3 in regulation. They are 8-11 in games decided in overtime and are 1-4 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-zgoal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles went 5-1-4 in the front end and 1-6-3 in the back end this season.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (25:46); Rangers: Adam Fox (27:01)

Mathew Barzal led Islander forwards with 20:46 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (11-2-2), Noah Dobson (22-22-9), Alex Romanov (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (0-1-1), Bo Horvat (1-0-0).

Face-offs

Isles 33, Rangers 33 (50%)

Bo Horvat won 9 of 14 for the Isles; Barclay Goodrow won 4 of 6 for the Rangers.

Hit Count

Isles 16 (Four with 2)

Rangers 22 (Jacob Trouba-5)

Fights

None. Season total: 12 (Martin 5, Lee 3, Pelech 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1, MacLean 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 34 (Adam Pelech -6)

Rangers 7 (Barclay Goodrow -2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 50, Rangers 92

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 40, Rangers 76

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Casey Cizikas +3

Rangers: Two with +18

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, Rangers 12

5-on-5: Isles 7, Rangers 10

Scratches

(Scott Mayfield – LTIR), Hudson Fasching, Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom, Samuel Bolduc

Games Lost to injury: 174

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders' ironman, having played 190 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (162), Kyle Palmieri (112), and Noah Dobson (108) are the only other Islanders to have played at least 100 consecutive games. Two other Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck (93) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (92) have played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

3. Brock Nelson 17

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 38 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 5-2-3 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. The final nationally televised game will be on April 13 (ABC) at the Rangers.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-1 in matinee games (1-3-1 at home, including an OT loss at Met Life). The final matinee game is April 13th at NYR.

The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-9 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 4 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6), PIT no hand pass (2/20) , BUF no goalie interference (3/14)

Opponents: 4 successful, 3 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10), TB offside (2/24), FLA goalie interference (3/28); FLA no goalie interference (3/28)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute eight times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and four times on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4, @SJ 3/7, @PHL 4/1) and allowed two in the same span nine times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13, @PIT 2/20, @STL 2/22 (3 in :32), @ TB 3/30)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG); Bo Horvat 3/16 vs OTT 19:22 (Isles lost in OT).

Vs (8): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT); Morgan Frost 4/1 @ PHI 19:50 (Isles won in OT)

OT Winners

For (8): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21, Adam Pelech (vs PIT) 2/20, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 2/26, Brock Nelson (@ PHI) 4/ y1

Vs (11): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18; Brady Tkachuk 3/16

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (4): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 836 * 7. Matt Martin 819 * 8. Bob Bourne 814 * 9. Casey Cizikas 811 * 10. Anders Lee 756 * 11. Mike Bossy 752 * 12. Cal Clutterbuck 714…

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Mathew Barzal 497 * 35. Adam Pelech 496 * 36. Ed Westfall 493 * 37. Ryan Pulock 481 * 38. Radek Martinek 479 * 39. Gerry Hart 476 * 40. Mariusz Czerkawski 472 * 41. Scott Mayfield 469

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. John Tavares and Brock Nelson 272 * 9. Anders Lee 260 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 21. Mathew Barzal 129…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 30. Benoit Hogue, Ed Westfall, and Casey Cizikas 105

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 314…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 253…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 23. Anders Lee 192…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Mariusz Czerkawski and Noah Dobson 150 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Ryan Pulock 141

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 524 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 451 * 16. Billy Harris 443 * 17. Mathew Barzal 442…

31. Nick Leddy 243 * 32. Casey Cizikas 242

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 17. Garry Howatt +75 * 18. Adam Pelech +74 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 151 * 9. Ryan Pulock 141…

12. Dave Lewis 117 * 13. Adam Pelech 112…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 191 * 8. Ryan Pulock 190…

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Adam Pelech 138 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 190 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 161

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 94 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 71

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport rallied from a 4-0 deficit but fell 5-4 to Rochester in a shootout on Sunday; their record is now 24-36-6-2 on the season. Michael Maggio scored his 16th goal for the Islanders.

Ruslan Iskhakov had an assist and continues to lead the team in goals (17), assists (31) and points (48).

Bridgeport heads to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday and Lehigh Valley on Sunday in their final road trip of the season.

Season Series Stats

The Rangers lead the season series 2 games to 1 (and 4 points to 3). The teams will meet on Saturday at the Garden to conclude the season series.

The Isles are 9-4-1 in the last 14 home games (including Met Life).

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, APRIL 11th –MONTREAL AT ISLANDERS– 7:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles conclude the homestand and look to improve their playoff position as they entertain the Montreal Canadiens in the final meeting of the season.

Montreal has won the first two meetings and looks to sweep the season series for the first time since 2015-16.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.