The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 2

Game 66

Isles 4, Florida 2

What a third period! Max Tsyplakov and Noah Dobson scored 17 seconds apart as the Isles rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 4-2 victory over the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers, before a crowd of 15,109 at UBS Arena.

After Sam Reinhart and Alexander Barkov scored 3:48 apart in the second period to give Florida a 2-0 lead, Marc Gatcomb got the Isles back in the game at 6:29 of the third period, setting the stage six minutes later for the fastest Islander goals in nearly thirteen months. Simon Holmstrom sealed matters with an empty-netter.

The Isles are 30-28-8 as they head to Pittsburgh for a game on Tuesday; the Isles are four points behind the Rangers, who currently hold the last playoff spot, and hold two games in hand on the Blueshirts.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Sam Reinhart (33) Aleksander Barkov (44), Gustav Forsling (14) 01:00 FLA 1,NYI 0

Aleksander Barkov (18) Sam Reinhart (39), Eetu Luostarinen (13) 04:48 FLA 2,NYI 0 PPG

3rd Period

Marc Gatcomb (4) Tony DeAngelo (7), Pierre Engvall (5) 06:29 FLA 2,NYI 1

Maxim Tsyplakov (8) Mike Reilly (1), Tony DeAngelo (8) 12:16 FLA 2,NYI 2

Noah Dobson (7) Anders Lee (21) 12:33 FLA 2,NYI 3

Simon Holmstrom (15)EN Jean-Gabriel Pageau (23) 19:53 FLA 2,NYI 4

The Skinny

The Isles improve to 5-7-1 in the last thirteen games …The Isles are 9-2-1 in their last twelve home games…The Isles have been outscored 80-68 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 31-23 in those periods over the last 23 games…The Isles have scored 131 goals and allowed 118 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 77-46 in all other situations… The Isles went 0-3 on the power play and are now 0-17 over the last four games; the Isles have been outscored 20-8 on the power play over the last 35 games… The Isles allowed the first goal for the 41st time, only Pittsburgh (42) has allowed more….Sorokin has now appeared in 50 games; if he plays one more, he will be the first goalie to appear in at least 51 games four times as an Islander; Sorokin has now won 25 games in four straight seasons; he is the only goalie in team history with four 25-win seasons at any point….The Isles played their 17th scoreless first period; only Nashville (19) has played more… Florida has won 29 games when scoring first, tied with Winnipeg for the NHL lead…Mike Reilly earned an assist in his first game since November 1st…Max Tsyplakov scored his first goal since December 21st in Toronto…Simon Holmstrom tied his career high with his 15th goal as he hit the empty-net for his first goal since February 7th in Winnipeg…The Isles scored four goals in a period for the third time this season…Florida had at least four shots on goal in every period this season before the Isles limited them to one shot in the first period; that shot came with Florida shorthanded.

First Times in a Long Time

• It is the first time since October 29, 2022, that the Isles have rallied from a multi-goal deficit after two periods to win in regulation; like tonight, the Isles beat the reigning champions – at that time, the Avalanche.

• It is the first time since March 14, 2016, in Brooklyn, that the Isles have rallied from a multi-goal deficit after two periods to beat Florida in regulation; Cal Clutterbuck had the winning goal.

• Tony DeAngelo recorded his 37th multiple-point game but his first since March 30, 2023, (for Philadelphia, vs. Ottawa).

Milestone Men

• Ilya Sorokin played his 242nd game, passing Kelly Hrudey for 4th place among goalies in club history.

• Anders Lee recorded an assist for his 499th point, tying Derek King for 13th place in club history

• Noah Dobson scored the winning goal; it was his 47th goal overall, passing Jean Potvin for 6th place among Isles defensemen.

• Anthony Duclair played his 599th NHL game.

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 389 minutes for the Isles, allowing 11 goals on 178 shots for a 1.70 GAA and a .938 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who has played at least six games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 64, Opponents 75

Tying Goals: Isles 8, Opponents 13 (in 12 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 11 (in 10 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 12, Opponents 19

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 39 of their 66 games. In the 26 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (4-21-2), they have been within one goal at some point in all but seven of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have thirteen come-from behind wins this season, including four when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win twelve times this season, including seven times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 4-7 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-1 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 4-5 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts.

Sorokin has 35 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 12 empty-net goals and allowed 19.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 48 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 19 times

• Allowed the next goal: 22 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 7 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 30-28-8 for 68 points in 66 games

• 2023-24 29-22-15 for 73 points in 66 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-3-4

• Season: 25-99-124

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 21 goals in the last 40 games.

Home and Road

The Isles are 30-28-8 overall; they are 16-13-3 at home and 14-15-5 on the road.

Florida is 41-24-3 overall; they are 22-10-2 at home and 19-14-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 18-17-3 against the East (8-7-2 vs. Metropolitan and 10-10-1 vs. Atlantic) and 12-11-5 against the West (7-5-2 vs. Central and 5-6-3 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,474

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,474) and Patrick Roy (180) have combined for 1,654 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 16-5-4 when scoring first and are 14-23-4 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 12-10-12=34

Florida 1-9-10=20

The Isles are 15-19-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 14-8-5 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves; he is 25-20-5 this season and 3-3-1 vs. Florida.

Vitek Vanecek made 30 saves; he is 4-11-3 this season and 5-4-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-3 (6:00); Florida was 1-2 (3:59).

The Isles are 12-3-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 18-25-7 when they do not. The Isles are 13-14-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 17-14-2 when they do not.

The Isles are 8-2-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 6-15-5 when they are outscored, and 16-11-3 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 27-8-4 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-20-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 13-7-8 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 4-7 in games decided in overtime and are 2-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 4-8 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 6-3-1 on the front end and 4-6-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be March 29th-30th in Tampa Bay and Carolina.

Including tonight, the Isles are 9-6-1 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-2-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Alexander Romanov (26:24); Florida: Seth Jones (25:40)

Kyle Palmieri led Isles forwards (22:46).

Face-offs

Isles 21, Florida 25 (46%)

Kyle MacLean won 6 of 11 for the Isles; Sam Reinhart won 5 of 6 for Florida.

Hit Count

Isles 22 (Casey Cizikas -5)

Florida 27 (Jonah Gadjovich -5)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 13 (Noah Dobson -3)

Florida 16 (Jonah Gadjovich -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 65, Florida 54

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 57, Florida 35

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Alex Romanov +14

Florida: Carter Verhaeghe +3

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 12, Florida 10

5-on-5: Isles 11, Florida 4

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), Matt Martin, (Adam Boqvist-INJ),(Adam Pelech-INJ), Scott Perunovich

Games Lost to injury: 262. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 182 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (92) and Anders Lee (66) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Kyle Okposo and Josh Bailey 6

5. Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with four games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; four of the last nine games will be nationally-televised. Note that the April 12th game in Philadelphia will now be an Islander local telecast.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-1 in matinee games this season, with five games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 22nd vs. Calgary. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-11 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 6 successful, 3 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30)

Opponents: 8 successful, 3 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24, FLA 3/16

Vs (2): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (7): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1

Opponent responses (8): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (2): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO), Vs. FLA 3/16 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2)

Vs (2): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT)), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (3): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 vs UTA (18:35-GAG)

Vs (8): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT)

OT Winners

For (4): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32)

Vs (6): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39); Leon Draisaitl 3/14 vs. EDM (3:52)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (1): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 881 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 848 ** 9. Anders Lee 825 …

23. Ken Morrow 550 * 24. Duane Sutter 547 25. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 545 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Mathew Barzal 531 31. Pat LaFontaine 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 ** 33. Scott Mayfield 525

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 8. Anders Lee 285 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 112

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 214…

25. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 25. Noah Dobson 172 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. Ryan Pulock 158…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Travis Green and Casey Cizikas 145

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Derek King and Anders Lee 499 15. Patrick Flatley 488 ** 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Jason Blake and Steve Thomas 258 * 30. Casey Cizikas 257

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +81 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +62 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Stefan Persson and Ryan Pulock 52 * 6. Noah Dobson 47…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

5. Kenny Jonsson 175 * 6. Noah Dobson 172 7. Jean Potvin 167 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 157 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 131…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 219 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 209…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 157…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 242 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 120 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 13-40-4-3 after losing in Belleville on Saturday.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 22 goals, four ahead of Liam Foudy and Chris Terry. Terry's 39 assists and his 57 points both rank 2nd in the AHL.

Bridgeport is off until Saturday when they host Springfield.

Season Series Stats

Florida wins the season series, 2 games to 1 (and 4 points to 2).

The Isles are 4-6-2 in the last 12 games against the Cats, including 2-2-2 at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, MARCH 18th – ISLES AT PITTSBURGH 7:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles head to Pittsburgh for the final meeting of the teams this season. The home team has won the first three games, as the Isles won an Election Night shootout, rallying from two goals down in the third period, before the teams split a home-and-home series right after Christmas.

The Isles are 8-3-0 in the last 11 games against the Penguins, including 3-2-0 at PPG Paints Arena.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com