The Skinny: Islanders 4, Flyers 3 OT

Game 74

Isles 4, Philadelphia 3 (OT)

Brock Nelson scored 1:24 into overtime as the Islanders overcame Morgan Frost's tying goal in the final ten seconds of regulation and defeated Philadelphia 4-1 before a crowd of 18,556 at Wells Fargo Center.

Matt Martin and Bo Horvat scored eighteen seconds apart in the first period and Anders Lee gave the Isles a 3-2 lead with 2:06 to play in the second period. Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves, including 17 in the third period as he improves to 4-1-1 in his last six starts. The Isles are 13-12-4 under Patrick Roy and 32-27-15 overall as they move within four points of the Flyers (for 3rd place in the Metro) and three points of the Capitals (for the 2nd Wild Card).

The Isles could close within one point of a playoff spot when they conclude their final back-to-back of the season on Tuesday as they host Chicago.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Noah Cates (4) 04:57 NYI 0,PHI 1

Matt Martin (4) Kyle MacLean (4) 12:03 NYI 1,PHI 1

Bo Horvat (30) Mathew Barzal (52), Casey Cizikas (12) 12:21 NYI 2,PHI 1

2nd Period

Travis Sanheim (10) 00:43 NYI 2,PHI 2

Anders Lee (19) Alexander Romanov (11) 17:54 NYI 3,PHI 2

3rd Period

Morgan Frost (13) Jamie Drysdale (7), Travis Konecny (34) 19:50 NYI 3,PHI 3

OT

Brock Nelson (30) Kyle Palmieri (20) 01:24 NYI 4,PHI 3

The Skinny

The Isles are 12-10-3 since the All-Star Break … Since Christmas, the Isles are 7-7-4 at home and 9-12-2 on the road… The Isles' defense has 63 points under Patrick Roy (12-51-63) and have 53 points in the last 24 games (11-42-53)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 66-46 in the first period (fewest allowed in NHL), but have been outscored 101-76 in the second period (most allowed in NHL); the 55 goal difference would be the second-highest between any two periods in club history (56 in 1984-85, 41 in 1995-96)…The Isles have been outscored 96-77 in the third period and overtime this season, but that reflects a 20-2 difference in empty-net goals…The Isles have been outscored 63-37 in the second period since the Christmas break and have allowed at least two goals in 20 of the 41 games; the goals allowed are the most in the NHL over that span …The Isles are 10-22-5 when they allow the first goal …Mathew Barzal is 23-52-75; he has set a career high in goals while his assist and point totals are the highest since his rookie season (22-63-85 in 2017-18)....The Isles are 3-7-1 in the eleven games since their six-game winning streak…Brock Nelson now has eight career overtime goals; only John Tavares (11) scored more for the Isles…Cal Clutterbuck had seven hits, giving him 257 on the season; it is the eighth time in his career that he has had at least 250 hits, but the first time he has done so since 2015-16…Brock Nelson ended a 10-game goalless streak with his overtime winner…The Isles are 25-1-7 when leading after two periods, but they have allowed a tying or winning goal in the final ten seconds of regulation four times this season…The Flyers are 2-21-7 when trailing after two periods; they scored with a sixth-attacker for the ninth time this season…The Isles have allowed seven sixth-attacker goals…Bo Horvat now has 99 goals over the last three seasons….The Flyers are 0-3-2 in their last five games and are 2-5-3 in their last ten games.…The Isles improve to 8-11 in games decided by an overtime goal; the eight wins tie the club record, set in 2019-20 (68-game season).

The Injuries

• Sean Couturier left the game after Bo Horvat's first period goal and did not return.

• Horvat left the game in the second period but returned early in the third period.

First Times in a Long Time

• Ivan Fedotov is the first goalie to debut against the Isles since Kevin Mandolese for Ottawa (2-14-2023; his only NHL win) and the first to do so in relief since Shawn Hunwick did so for Columbus (4-7-2012; 2:33 in his only NHL appearance).

• The Isles have two 30-goal scorers for the first time since 2017-18 (Anders Lee – 40 and John Tavares - 37)

Playoff Chase

Metro Division

3rd Philadelphia 83 points in 76 games (Friday at Buffalo, Saturday at Columbus)

4th Washington 82 points in 73 games (Tuesday at Buffalo, Thursday vs. Pittsburgh, Friday at Carolina, Sunday vs. Ottawa)

5th Isles 79 points in 74 games (Tuesday vs. Chicago, Thursday at Columbus, Saturday vs. Nashville)

Wild Card

1st WC Tampa Bay 89 points in 74 games (Wednesday at Toronto, Thursday at Montreal, Saturday at Pittsburgh)

2nd WC Washington 82 points in 73 games (Tuesday at Buffalo, Thursday vs. Pittsburgh, Friday at Carolina, Sunday vs. Ottawa)

3rd Detroit 82 points in 75 games (Friday vs. Rangers, Sunday vs. Buffalo)

4th Isles 79 points in 74 games (Tuesday vs. Chicago, Thursday at Columbus, Saturday vs. Nashville)

5th Pittsburgh 77 points in 74 games (Tuesday at New Jersey, Thursday at Washington, Saturday vs. Tampa Bay, Monday at Toronto)

6th New Jersey 76 points in 74 games (Tuesday vs. Pittsburgh, Wednesday at Rangers, Saturday at Ottawa, Sunday vs. Nashville)

7th Buffalo 75 points in 75 games (Tuesday vs. Washington, Friday vs. Philadelphia, Sunday at Detroit)

Milestone Men

• Matt Martin played his 815th Islander game, tying Bob Bourne for 7th place.

• Anders Lee played his 752nd game, tying Mike Bossy for 10th place.

• Brock Nelson reached thirty goals for the third consecutive 30-goal season; a feat last accomplished for the Islanders by Matt Moulson.

• Bo Horvat reached the 500th career point mark. He is the 5th player from the 2013 draft to do so.

• Brock Nelson has 271 goals, one behind John Tavares for 7th in club history.

• Bo Horvat has tied his career high in assists (34)

• Anders Lee needs one goal to reach 20 goals for the 8th time in his career.

Woah Noah

Noah Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 66 points since 1984-85 when Denis Potvin had 68, and the first with at least 58 assists since 1983-84, when Potvin recorded 63.

Dobson has recorded only the fifth season in club history with at least 58 assists by a defenseman:

1. Denis Potvin 70 (1978-79)

2. Denis Potvin 67 (1975-76)

3. Denis Potvin 64 (1977-78)

4. Denis Potvin 63 (1983-84)

5. Noah Dobson 58 (2023-24)

Dobson is tied-21st overall for assists in a season by an Islander.

Most assists (Islanders, last 35 years)

1. Pierre Turgeon 74 in 1992-93

2. Mathew Barzal 63 in 2017-18

3. Noah Dobson 58 in 2023-24

Career Year?

Bo Horvat is 30-34-64 on the season. His 30 goals trail only 2022-23 (38) and 2021-22 (31) while his 64 points are his 2nd- highest total behind last season's 70. Horvat has tied his career-high of 34 assists which he set in 2018-19.

Coach Roy

The Isles are 13-12-4 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals or fewer in nine of their twelve wins. Ilya Sorokin is 9-8-2 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 4-4-2.

Scoring Leaders Under Patrick Roy

1. Mathew Barzal 11-18-29

2. Brock Nelson 10-15-25

3. Bo Horvat 12-10-22 (4 GWG)

4. Noah Dobson 2-19-21

5. Kyle Palmieri 13-6-19

Since the Break

The Isles are 12-10-3 since the all-star break. While they were outshot 34.9-30.0 per game (-4.9) prior to the break, the Isles have out-shot their opponents 30.3-29.1 (+1.2) since the break.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 24 overtime games, one behind Boston for the NHL lead. They are 8-11 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-4 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 6-7 in overtime and 1-3 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 2-4 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The Isles have won 19 of the last 47 games decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020).

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 15 (2023-24; CURRENT)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 11 (2023-24; CURRENT)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 29 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 2 empty-net goals and allowed 20.

Most Empty-Net Goals Allowed (Isles):

1. 20 2023-24 (CURRENT)

2. 18 2021-22

3. 17 2022-23

4. 14 2011-12

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 21 times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 42 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 58 power play goals (most since they allowed 63 in 2017-18); they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 14-87 (16.1%) and the Penalty Kill is 21-70 (70.0%).

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 49 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 14 times

• Allowed the next goal: 31 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 4 times

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 4,013

2. Matt Martin 3,840

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

The 25-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 8th player in club history to have at least six seasons of at least 25 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/ Clark Gillies 7

• Pat LaFontaine/ Brent Sutter/ Anders Lee/ Brock Nelson 6

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 32-27-15 for 79 points in 74 games

• 2022-23 37-28-9 for 83 points in 74 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 29-121-150

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against:

• Ilya Sorokin 1,688

• Juuse Saros 1,647

• Jordan Binnington 1,642

• Connor Hellebuyck 1,637

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,620

• Petr Mrazek 1,579

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots ten times this season and 27 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

2. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

Ilya Sorokin 10 2023-24

No other NHL goalie has faced 40+ shots more than six times this season.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 34

2. Ilya Sorokin 27

3. Darcy Kuemper 23

4. Sam Montembault 21

Karel Vejmelka 21

Most Games, 40+ Shots (Islander History)

1. Billy Smith 46 (674 games)

2. Kelly Hrudey 27 (241 games)

Ilya Sorokin 27 (187 games)

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves six times this season and a franchise-record 16 times in his career.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 282 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

50. Tiny Thompson 284

51. Semyon Varlamov 282

52. Brian Elliott 279

Home and Road

The Isles are 32-27-15 overall; they are 16-10-10 at home and 16-17-5 on the road.

Philadelphia is 36-29-11 overall; they are 19-16-4 at home and 17-13-7 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 20-15-9 against the East (9-7-5 vs. Metropolitan and 11-8-4 vs. Atlantic) and 12-12-6 against the West (6-6-2 vs. Central and 6-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 117 games at UBS Arena and recorded 84 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,437

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,437) and Patrick Roy (143) have combined for 1,580 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 22-5-10 when scoring first and are 10-22-5 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 9-2-1 when they score first and are 4-10-3 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 6-17-3-1=27

Philadelphia 11-3-18-0=32

The Isles are 12-10-6 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 19-16-9 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves; he is 10-8-4 on the season and 11-3-2 vs. Philadelphia.

Samuel Ersson made four saves in the first period. Ivan Fedotov played the rest of the game and made 19 saves in his NHL debut; he is 0-1-0 on the season and 0-1-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-2 on the power play (4:00); Philadelphia was 0-2 on the power play (4:00).

The Isles are 16-8-9 when they score at least one power play goal and 16-19-6 when they do not. The Isles are 11-18-10 when they allow at least one power play goal and 21-9-5 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 30-5-11 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-22-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 18-3-15 in games decided by a single goal including 9-3 in regulation. They are 8-11 in games decided in overtime and are 1-4 in shootouts. The Isles are 2-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-1-4 in the front end and 0-6-3 in the back end this season. This final back-to-back set concludes Tuesday vs. Chicago.

Fewest Wins on Back-end:

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

0 2023-24 (0-6-3, with one remaining)

1 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

2 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (25:17); Philadelphia: Travis Sanheim (25:43)

Mathew Barzal led Islander forwards with 19:45 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (7-2-2), Noah Dobson (22-22-9), Alex Romanov (2-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (0-1-1), Bo Horvat (1-0-0).

Face-offs

Isles 28, Philadelphia 25 (53%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 12 of 15 for the Isles; Ryan Poehling won 11 of 18 for Philadelphia.

Hit Count

Isles 36 (Cal Clutterbuck -7)

Philadelphia 27 (Garnet Hathaway -7, giving him 302 on the season)

Fights

None. Season total: 11 (Martin 4, Lee 3, Pelech 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1, MacLean 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 27 (Ryan Pulock -5)

Philadelphia 21 (Two with 4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 61, Philadelphia 75 (including 44-9 in Philadelphia's favor in the 3rd period)

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 52, Philadelphia 52

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Mike Reilly +8

Philadelphia: Nick Seeler +7

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 8, Philadelphia 6

5-on-5: Isles 8, Philadelphia 4

Scratches

(Scott Mayfield – LTIR), Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom, Simon Holmstrom, Samuel Bolduc

Games Lost to injury: 170

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders' ironman, having played 186 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (158), Kyle Palmieri (108), and Noah Dobson (104) are the only other Islanders to have played at least 100 consecutive games. Two other Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck (89) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (88) have played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

3. Brock Nelson 17

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 38 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 5-2-3 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on April 13 (ABC) at the Rangers.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-1 in matinee games (all at home, including an OT loss at Met Life). The final matinee game is April 13th at NYR.

The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-9 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 4 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6), PIT no hand pass (2/20) , BUF no goalie interference (3/14)

Opponents: 4 successful, 3 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10), TB offside (2/24), FLA goalie interference (3/28); FLA no goalie interference (3/28)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute eight times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and four times on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4, @SJ 3/7, @PHL 4/1) and allowed two in the same span nine times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13, @PIT 2/20, @STL 2/22 (3 in :32), @ TB 3/30)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG); Bo Horvat 3/16 vs OTT 19:22 (Isles lost in OT).

Vs (8): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT); Morgan Frost 4/1 @ PHI 19:50 (Isles won in OT)

OT Winners

For (8): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21, Adam Pelech (vs PIT) 2/20, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 2/26, Brock Nelson (@ PHI) 4/1

Vs (11): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18; Brady Tkachuk 3/16

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (4): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 832 * 7. Matt Martin 815 * 8. Bob Bourne 814 * 9. Casey Cizikas 807 * 10. Mike Bossy and Anders Lee 752 * Patrick Flatley 712 * 13. Cal Clutterbuck 710…

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Ed Westfall and Mathew Barzal 493 * 36. Adam Pelech 492 * 37. Radek Martinek 479 * 38. Ryan Pulock 477 39. Gerry Hart 476 * 40. Mariusz Czerkawski 472 * 41. Scott Mayfield 469

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 271 * 9. Anders Lee 259 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 21. Mathew Barzal 128…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 ** 30. Benoit Hogue, Ed Westfall, and Casey Cizikas 105

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 309…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 252…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon 193 * 23. Anders Lee 190…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 33. Noah Dobson 148 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Steve Thomas and Ryan Pulock 140

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 523 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 449 * 16. Billy Harris 443 * 17. Mathew Barzal 437…

31. Nick Leddy 243 * 32. Casey Cizikas 241

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 17. Garry Howatt +75 * 18. Adam Pelech +73 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Noah Dobson 38

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 149 * 9. Ryan Pulock 140…

12. Dave Lewis 117 * 13. Adam Pelech 112…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Jeff Norton 188 * 8. Ryan Pulock 188 * 9. Noah Dobson 187…

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Adam Pelech 138 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 188 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 159

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 92 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 69

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 23-34-6-1 on the season heading into a School Day Matinee (10:30am) on Tuesday vs. Utica.

Ruslan Iskhakov continues to lead the team in goals (17), assists (28) and points (45).

Bridgeport will be in Hartford on Wednesday.

Season Series Stats

The Isles win the season series 2 games to 1 (and 5 points to 3).

The Isles are 8-2-2 in their last 12 trips to Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, APRIL 2nd –CHICAGO AT ISLANDERS– 7:30pm

[MSGSN2 (Pre-game at 7:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles return home and get their first look at Connor Bedard as the Blackhawks make their only appearance on Long Island this season.

The Blackhawks defeated the Isles 4-3 on an overtime goal by Seth Jones on January 19th in Lane Lambert's final game behind the Isles' bench.

The Isles are 4-1-3 in their last eight games with Chicago, dating back to 2019. They have gone 2-0-1 at home in that stretch, including 1-0-1 at UBS Arena.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.