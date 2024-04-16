The Skinny: Islanders 4, Devils 1

Game 81

Isles 4, New Jersey 1

They're in!

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Palmieri scored goals 4:30 apart in the first period to give the Isles a lead they would never relinquish, as they defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1 before a sellout crowd of 16,514 at Prudential Center.

With the victory the Islanders clinched third place in the Metropolitan Division, and they will be heading back to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons. The Isles will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Isles are 19-12-5 under Patrick Roy and 38-27-16 overall.

The Isles close the regular season at home on Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (11) Pierre Engvall (17), Anders Lee (16) 12:22 NYI 1,NJD 0

Kyle Palmieri (29) Mike Reilly (17), Brock Nelson (34) 16:52 NYI 2,NJD 0 PPG

2nd Period

Timo Meier (28) Jesper Bratt (56), Nico Hischier (40) 03:25 NYI 2,NJD 1

Brock Nelson (33) Hudson Fasching (10), Kyle Palmieri (24) 11:48 NYI 3,NJD 1

3rd Period

Kyle MacLean (4) Anders Lee (17), Pierre Engvall (18) 06:17 NYI 4,NJD 1

The Skinny

The Isles are 18-10-4 since the All-Star Break … Since Christmas, the Isles are 11-7-4 at home and 11-12-3 on the road… The Isles' defense has 78 points under Patrick Roy (15-63-78) and have 68 points in the last 31 games (14-54-68)…The Isles have outscored their opponents 73-50 in the first period (tied-fewest allowed in NHL), but have been outscored 105-81 in the second period (2nd-most allowed in NHL); the 55 goal difference would be the second-highest between any two periods in club history (56 in 1984-85, 41 in 1995-96)…The Isles have been outscored 98-86 in the third period and overtime this season, but that reflects a 20-5 difference in empty-net goals…The Isles have been outscored 67-41 in the second period since the Christmas break and have allowed at least two goals in 21 of the 47 games; however the Isles have had a clean sheet in five of the last seven second periods…The Isles are 7-0-1 in their last eight games, 9-2-1 in their last twelve, and 15-7-1 in their last 23; they improve to a season-high eleven games over NHL-.500… The Isles are 29-1-8 when leading after two periods... The Isles are 7-0-1 in April; they won eight games in December, which is the only month that they earned more wins…Kyle Palmieri extended his point streak to six games, matching his career high; he was credited with his 8th game-winning goal (Tied-10th in NHL) with three of them happening in April….The Isles scored on their only power play to improve to 3-last 33 (9.1%)… Semyon Varlamov is 5-0-0 in April; he has allowed just eight goals this month (.946, 1.59 – best in NHL for goalies playing more than 125 minutes)…Brock Nelson, who has led the Isles in goals each of the last four seasons, tied Bo Horvat for the team lead in goals…Pierre Engvall tied his career highs with two assists/points; a third assist/point was erased by video review of an apparent late goal by Alex Romanov.

First Time in a Long Time

• The Isles have made the playoffs five times in a six-year span for the first time since 1975-90, when they qualified 15 times in 16 years.

Milestone Men

• Brock Nelson scored his 274th goal, tying Pat LaFontaine (274) for most goals in the post-Cup era.

• Semyon Varlamov won his 286th NHL game, tying Dan Bouchard and Jose Theodore.

• Mathew Barzal played his 500th NHL game.

• Adam Pelech played his 499th NHL game.

• Mike Reilly played his 399th NHL game.

Tale of Three Seasons

Isles were 14-7-7 in their first 28 games, 9-13-7 in their next 29 games, and have gone 15-7-2 in their last 24 games.

Woah Noah

Noah Dobson is the first Islander defenseman with at least 70 points since 1983-84 when Denis Potvin had 85, and the first with at least 60 assists since 1983-84, when Potvin recorded 63.

Dobson has recorded only the fifth season in club history with at least 60 assists by a defenseman:

1. Denis Potvin 70 (1978-79)

2. Denis Potvin 67 (1975-76)

3. Denis Potvin 64 (1977-78)

4. Denis Potvin 63 (1983-84)

5. Noah Dobson 60 (2023-24)

Dobson has recorded the 19th 60-assist season by an Islander.

Most Assists (Islanders, last 35 years)

1. Pierre Turgeon 74 in 1992-93

2. Mathew Barzal 63 in 2017-18

3. Noah Dobson 60 in 2023-24

4. Mathew Barzal 57 in 2023-24

Most Points (Islanders in the 2000s)

1. John Tavares 86 (2014-15)

2. Mathew Barzal 85 (2017-18)

3. John Tavares 84 (2017-18)

4. John Tavares 81 (2011-12)

5. Mathew Barzal 80 (2023-24) CURRENT

Career Year?

Bo Horvat is 33-35-68 on the season. His 33 goals are the second-highest total of his career and trail only 2022-23 (38), while his 68 points are his 2nd- highest total behind last season's 70. Horvat has set a career-high with 35 assists.

Career Year?

Kyle Palmieri now has 29 goals, one shy of his career high of 30 that was set in 2015-16. His 53 points are tied for the 2nd-highest of his career (2016-17).

Most Game-Winning Goals, First 222 Games with Isles

• Pierre Turgeon 22

• Mike Bossy 21

• Kyle Palmieri 17

• Bryan Trotter 17

Most Game-Winning Goals in a Season (since 1993-94)

• Kyle Palmieri 8 (2023-24 CURRENT)

• Brock Nelson 8 (2022-23)

• John Tavares 8 (2011-12 and 2014-16)

Most Career Single Goal Games Before First Multi-Goal Game (Forwards)

• Sandy McCarthy 66

• Jim Dowd 63

• Henrik Sedin 62

• Craig Berube 57

• Pierre Engvall 56

Coach Roy

The Isles are 19-12-5 under Patrick Roy and have allowed only two goals or fewer in 15 of their 19 wins. Ilya Sorokin is 11-8-3 under Roy while Semyon Varlamov is 8-4-2.

Scoring Leaders Under Patrick Roy

1. Mathew Barzal 11-13-34

2. Brock Nelson 13-18-31

3. Kyle Palmieri 18-8-26 (6 GWG)

4. Bo Horvat 15-11-26 (4 GWG)

5. Noah Dobson 4-21-25

Since the Break

The Isles are 18-10-4 since the all-star break. While they were outshot 34.9-30.0 per game (-4.9) prior to the break, the Isles have out-shot their opponents 30.3-29.2 (+1.1) since the break.

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 26 overtime games, tied with Boston for the NHL lead. They are 9-11 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-5 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 6-7 in overtime and 1-4 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 3-4 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

The Isles share the NHL lead with Detroit with their nine overtime goals.

Most Islander OT/SO Losses

• 16 (2023-24; CURRENT)

• 13 (2010-11)

Most OT/SO Losses in a Season (Isles Goalie)

1. Ilya Sorokin 12 (2023-24; CURRENT)

2. Rick DiPietro 9 (2006-07)

3. Ilya Sorokin 8 (2022-23)

Evgeni Nabokov 8 (2013-14)

Most Career OT/SO Losses (Isles Goalie)

• Ilya Sorokin 30 (CURRENT)

• Rick DiPietro 28

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 5 empty-net goals and allowed 20.

Most Empty-Net Goals Allowed (Isles):

1. 20 2023-24 (CURRENT)

2. 18 2021-22

3. 17 2022-23

4. 14 2011-12

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 21 times this season.

Power Play Up; Penalty Killing Down

The Isles have scored 45 power play goals; they scored 35 all last season.

The Isles have allowed 61 power play goals (most since they allowed 63 in 2017-18); they allowed 39 all last season.

Under Patrick Roy, the Isles Power Play is 17-105 (16.1%) and the Penalty Kill is 24-82 (70.7%).

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 56 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 16 times

• Allowed the next goal: 33 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 7 times

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 4,023

2. Matt Martin 3,850

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

The 25-Goal Club

Brock Nelson is the 8th player in club history to have at least six seasons of at least 25 goals:

• Bryan Trottier 12

• Mike Bossy 10

• John Tavares/ Clark Gillies 7

• Pat LaFontaine/ Brent Sutter/ Anders Lee/ Brock Nelson 6

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 37-27-16 for 92 points in 81 games

• 2022-23 41-31-9 for 91 points in 81 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 32-133-165

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Lots of Work for Sorokin

Most shots against

• Juuse Saros 1,845

• Ilya Sorokin 1,777

• Connor Hellebuyck 1,775

• Alexandar Georgiev 1,770

• Jordan Binnington 1,749

No goalie has ever played the full season for the Islanders and led the NHL in this category; Kelly Hrudey led the NHL in 1988-89; he was traded at the deadline to Los Angeles.

Facing 40

Ilya Sorokin has faced at least forty shots eleven times this season and 28 times in his career.

Most Games, 40+ Shots in a Season vs Isles Goalie

1. Ilya Sorokin 11 2023-24

Jaroslav Halak 11 2017-18

2. Gerry Desjardins 10 1972-73

No other NHL goalie has faced 40+ shots more than eight times this season.

Most games, 40+ Shots (Since 2021-22)

1. John Gibson 34

2. Ilya Sorokin 28

3. Darcy Kuemper 24

4. Sam Montembault 22

Karel Vejmelka 22

Most Games, 40+ Shots (Islander History)

1. Billy Smith 46 (674 games)

2. Ilya Sorokin 28 (191 games)

3. Kelly Hrudey 27(241 games)

Sorokin has made at least 40 saves seven times this season and a franchise-record 17 times in his career.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 286 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Semyon Varlamov 286

Good Company

Semyon Varlamov is 3rd among qualified goalies in save percentage:

1. Anthony Stolarz FLA .926

2. Connor Hellebuyck WPG.922

3. Semyon Varlamov NYI .918

4. Thatcher Demko VAN .917

Home and Road

The Isles are 38-27-16 overall; they are 20-10-10 at home and 18-17-6 on the road.

New Jersey is 38-39-5 overall; they are 17-21-3 at home and 21-18-2 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 24-15-10 against the East (12-7-6 vs. Metropolitan and 12-8-4 vs. Atlantic) and 14-12-6 against the West (8-6-2 vs. Central and 6-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 121 games at UBS Arena and recorded 88 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,443

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,443) and Patrick Roy (149) have combined for 1,592 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combos by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 26-5-10 when scoring first and are 12-22-6 when allowing the opening goal. Under Patrick Roy, the Isles are 13-2-1 when they score first and are 6-10-4 when they do not.

The Shots

Isles 5-4-9=18

New Jersey 8-9-7=24

The Isles are 15-10-6 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 22-16-10 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves; he is 14-8-4 on the season and 9-4-0 vs. New Jersey.

Jake Allen made 14 saves; he is 12-18-4 on the season and 2-5-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-1 on the power play (1:26); the New Jersey were 0-3 on the power play (6:00).

The Isles are 19-8-9 when they score at least one power play goal and 19-19-7 when they do not. The Isles are 13-18-10 when they allow at least one power play goal and 25-9-6 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 34-5-11 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 4-22-5 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 20-3-16 in games decided by a single goal including 10-3 in regulation. They are 9-11 in games decided in overtime and are 1-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-6 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Most One-Goal Wins

• 26 2014-15

• 23 2007-08

• 21 2015-16

• 21 2005-06

• 20 2023-24 CURRENT

Back-to-Backs

The Isles went 5-1-4 in the front end and 1-6-3 in the back end this season.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Alex Romanov (22:57); New Jersey: Luke Hughes (24:35)

Bo Horvat led Islander forwards with 19:34 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (11-2-2), Noah Dobson (22-22-9), Alex Romanov (3-2-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-2), Matthew Barzal (1-1-2), Bo Horvat (1-0-0).

Face-offs

Isles 24, New Jersey 26 (48%)

Bo Horvat won 9 of 13 for the Isles; Chris Tierney 4 of 4 for New Jersey.

Hit Count

Isles 18 (Alexander Romanov -6)

New Jersey 11 (Three with 2)

Fights

None. Season total: 13 (Martin 5, Lee 3, Pelech 1, Mayfield 1, Horvat 1, MacLean 1, Pageau 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 21 (Alexander Romanov -6)

New Jersey 11 (Brendan Smith -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 43, New Jersey 54

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 37, New Jersey 46

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Mathew Barzal +9

New Jersey: Alex Holtz +11

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, New Jersey 9

5-on-5: Isles 9, New Jersey 8

Scratches

(Scott Mayfield – LTIR), (Noah Dobson – INJ), Simon Holmstrom, Oliver Wahlstrom, Samuel Bolduc

Games Lost to injury: 179

The Ironmen

Anders Lee is the Islanders' ironman, having played 193 consecutive games. Brock Nelson (165) and Kyle Palmieri (115) are the only other Islanders to have played at least 100 consecutive games. Two other Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck (96) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (95) have played every game this season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 15

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 20

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 20 of the 39 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 5-2-4 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners.

Matinee Isles

The Isles went 1-4-2 in matinee games this season (1-3-1 at home, including an OT loss at Met Life).

The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 4 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2), OTT offside (11/24), LA no goalie interference (12/9), VGK no goalie interference (1/6), PIT no hand pass (2/20) , BUF no goalie interference (3/14)

Opponents: 5 successful, 3 failures – BUF no offsides (10/21), CAR no high-stick (11/30); ANA goalie interference (12/13), CGY offside (2/10), TB offside (2/24), FLA goalie interference (3/28); FLA no goalie interference (3/28), NYR offside (4/13)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute eight times this season (four times at home – CBJ 12/7 x2, WSH 12/29, NYR 2/18-MetLife and four times on road-@OTT 11/24, @ARI 1/4, @SJ 3/7, @PHL 4/1) and allowed two in the same span nine times (COL 10/25 x2, MIN 11/8, @MTL 12/16, PIT 12/27, @NAS 1/13, @PIT 2/20, @STL 2/22 (3 in :32), @ TB 3/30)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from at least two goals behind in the third period to win one time this season and have allowed the opposition to do so five times.

For (1): LA 12/9 (trailed 0-2, won 3-2 in OT)

Vs (5): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT) ; @ NJ 11/28 (trailed 2-4, won 5-4 in regulation); SJ 12/5 (trailed 1-4; won 5-3 in OT); NYR 2/18 (trailed 3-5, won 6-5 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored four goals and have allowed six goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT); Simon Holmstrom 12/13 vs ANA 18:27 (GWG); Kyle Palmieri 1/27 vs FLA 18:31 (Isles lost in OT); Pierre Engvall 2/5 @ TOR 17:58 (GWG); Bo Horvat 3/16 vs OTT 19:22 (Isles lost in OT).

Vs (8): Curtis Lazar 11/28 @ NJ 19:37 (GWG); Sebastian Aho 11/30 @ CAR 19:57 (Isles won in OT); Tomas Hertl vs SJ 18:30 (SJ won in OT); Morgan Rielly 12/11 vs TOR 19:53 (Isles won in OT); Alexandre Carrier 1/13 @ NAS 19:52 (GWG); Sean Monahan 1/25 @ MTL 17:48 (GWG); Mika Zibanejad vs NYR – Met Life 18:31 (NYR won in OT); Morgan Frost 4/1 @ PHI 19:50 (Isles won in OT)

OT Winners

For (9): Mathew Barzal (vs CAR) 11/30, Jean Gabriel Pageau (vs LA) 12/9, Bo Horvat (vs TOR) 12/11, Mathew Barzal (vs TOR) 1/11, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 1/21, Adam Pelech (vs PIT) 2/20, Bo Horvat (vs DAL) 2/26, Brock Nelson (@ PHI) 4/1; Kyle Palmieri (vs MTL) 4/11

Vs (11): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4, Quinn Hughes (VAN) 11/15; William Eklund (SJ) 12/5; Dylan Strome (WAS) 12/20; Nathan MacKinnon (COL) 1/2; Seth Jones (CHI) 1/19, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (FLA) 1/27; Artemi Panarin (NYR) 2/18; Brady Tkachuk 3/16

Shootout Winners

For (1): Oliver Wahlstrom (Vs CGY) 11/18

Vs (5): Kailer Yamamoto (SEA) 11/16, Tyson Foerster (PHI) 11/25, David Pastrnak (BOS) 12/15, Tomas Tatar (SEA) 2/13, Artemi Panarin (NYR) 4/13.

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 839 * 7. Matt Martin 822 * 8. Bob Bourne and Casey Cizikas 814 * 10. Anders Lee 759 * 11. Mike Bossy 752 * 12. Cal Clutterbuck 717…

32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 34. Mathew Barzal 500 * 35. Adam Pelech 499 * 36. Ed Westfall 493 * 37. Ryan Pulock 484 * 38. Radek Martinek 479 * 39. Gerry Hart 476 * 40. Mariusz Czerkawski 472 * 41. Scott Mayfield 469

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 274 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 260 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 21. Mathew Barzal 129…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 ** 30. Casey Cizikas 106

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson 317 * 11. Mathew Barzal 314…

16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 255…

21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon and Anders Lee 193…

31. David Volek 154 * 32. Mariusz Czerkawski and Noah Dobson 150 * 34. Travis Green 145 * 35. Ryan Pulock 142

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 529 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 453 * 16. Billy Harris 443 * 17. Mathew Barzal 442…

31. Nick Leddy and Casey Cizikas 243

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 17. Adam Pelech +75 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 151 * 9. Ryan Pulock 142…

12. Dave Lewis 117 * 13. Adam Pelech 114…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 91

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson and Ryan Pulock 191…

13. Dave Lewis 141 * 14. Adam Pelech 140 * 15. Tom Kurvers 134 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey 117 * 21. Scott Mayfield 116

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

5. Thomas Greiss 193 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 191 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 163

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 94 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 73

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 24-37-7-2 following a 5-4 overtime loss to Lehigh Valley on Saturday in their final road game of the season. Brian Pinho and Karson Kuhlman each scored twice, with Pinho's first goal coming on a penalty shot. Ruslan Iskhakov continues to lead the team in goals (18), assists (32) and points (50).

Bridgeport ends their season with home games Friday against Lehigh Valley and Saturday against Providence.

Season Series Stats

New Jersey wins the season series 3 games to 1 (and 6 points to 3).

UP NEXT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17th – PITTSBURGH AT ISLANDERS– 7:00pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio].

The Isles return to UBS Arena to conclude the regular season as they face the Penguins. Pittsburgh's playoff fate could be sealed by the time the teams play as a win by either Washington or Detroit on Tuesday will eliminate the Pens.

The Isles are 1-2-0 against the Penguins this season, losing twice in a five-day period to close 2023, and winning 5-4 in overtime in Pittsburgh on an Adam Pelech overtime goal on February 20th.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.