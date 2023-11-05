The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 OT 

Game 10

Carolina 4, Isles 3 (OT)

Sebastian Aho scored 1:14 into overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a 3-1 deficit midway through the third period for a 4-3 victory over the Islanders before a sellout crowd of 17,255 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at UBS Arena.

Noah Dobson, Simon Holmstrom and Mathew Barzal scored in the first half of the game to build a 3-0 lead, but Carolina got one back just 32 seconds later; it stayed that way until the Canes scored twice in a 3:07 span to even the contest.

The Isles have points in five straight (3-0-2) and are 5-2-3 on the season; they host Minnesota on Tuesday on Saturday night at 7:30pm.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Noah Dobson (3) Mathew Barzal (6), Bo Horvat (4) 17:40 CAR 0,NYI 1

2nd Period

Simon Holmstrom (3) Jean-Gabriel Pageau (4) 04:11 CAR 0,NYI 2 SHG

Mathew Barzal (2) Bo Horvat (5), Ryan Pulock (2) 07:46 CAR 0,NYI 3

Jalen Chatfield (1) Jordan Martinook (2), Jordan Staal (4) 08:18 CAR 1,NYI 3

3rd Period

Dmitry Orlov (1) Jesperi Kotkaniemi (7), Andrei Svechnikov (2) 12:19 CAR 2,NYI 3

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (5) Andrei Svechnikov (3) 15:26 CAR 3,NYI 3 PPG

OT

Sebastian Aho (2) Martin Necas (6), Brady Skjei (7) 01:14 CAR 4,NYI 3

The Skinny

The Isles have outscored their opponents 10-3 in the first period (the three goals allowed is the fewest in the NHL) and have scored the first goal in eight of their ten games …. The Isles have scored first in six straight games and have led 2-0 in each of the last five games. …Alexander Romanov played 25:23 and went +1; it was his highest ice-time as an Islander, surpassing Thursday’s total by :07…Simon Holmstrom scored his first career shorthanded goal and has scored in consecutive games for the first time in his NHL career…Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal each had two points…Noah Dobson played 23:37, ending his stretch of playing at least 24 minutes at eight games….The Isles scored on their first two shots of the second period…Jalen Chatfield’s goal ended an Islander shutout streak at 88:18….It is the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Isles have failed to win a game that they led 3-0; the three others all were against Washington…It is the 2nd time this season that the Isles have allowed 47 shots (Ottawa)…Noah Dobson scored his 33rd goal, tying Adrian Aucoin for 11th place on the club’s all-time list….The Isles have been outshot 357-310 this season; only the 1990-91 Isles (378) allowed more shots thru ten games…Brock Nelson and Pierre Engvall saw point streaks end at three games…Brett Burns, the NHL’s active ironman, played his 773rd consecutive game…The Isles have allowed as many goals in overtime (3 in 4:58 of OT play) as they have allowed in the first period (3 in 200:00).

First Times in a Long Time

• Noah Dobson is the first Islander defensemen since Jamies Wisniewski (2010-11) to have at least ten points in the Isles’ first 10 games.

• The Isles have led 2-0 in five straight games for the first time since February 12-19, 2015. The club record of 7 was set in Dec 1978-Jan 1979. This is the sixth time in club history that they have had a streak of at least five games.

• The Isles allowed 101 attempts – the first time that they have allowed over 100 since November 23, 2009, at Toronto.

First Times for Everything

• It is the first time the Isles have allowed 100 attempts in a home game since the statistic has been tracked officially (2005-06).

• Sebastian Aho is the first Hurricane/Whaler with ten overtime goals.

Overtime Is (Not) Our Time

The Isles are 0-3 so far this season in overtime, allowing three goals on five shots; the three overtimes have taken only 4:58 to play.

Ilya Sorokin is now 13-21 in his career in games that have gone beyond sixty minutes; he is 8-12 in games decided in overtime and 5-9 in games decided by a shootout.

The Isles have lost 20 of the last 31 games that were decided by an overtime goal (since January 11, 2020); they have allowed three overtime goals in the first ten games for only the second time in club history (also 2009-10).

Shoot the Puck!

The Isles have been getting more rubber on goal during power plays than they did last season:

• 2023-24 Isles have 43 shots in 42:26 of PP (1.01 shots per minute)

• 2022-23 Isles had 336 shots in 379:43 of PP (0.88 shots per minute)

That’s a 13% increase in shots per minute spent on the power play.

Heavy Hitters

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin are now 1-2 all-time in hits:

1. Cal Clutterbuck 3,776

2. Matt Martin 3,726

Martin (7) and Clutterbuck (3) have combined for the 10-biggest hits seasons in Isles history in the Real-Time era, which began in 2005-06.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2023-24 5-2-3 for 13 points in 10 games

•2022-23 6-4-0 for 12 points in 10 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-1-2

• Season: 4-12-16

• Last Season (Final) 41-132-173

The Islander defense scored 41 goals last season, which was the most since they scored 42 in 2003-04. The 173 points were their most since 1993-94, when they had 174 points in an 84-game season.

Best of the Best

Ilya Sorokin has 17 shutouts in 137 career starts. He has recorded a shutout in 12.4% of his starts, which is the highest in NHL history (since 1943-44) among goalies with at least 100 starts:

• Ilya Sorokin 12.4%

• Roman Cechmanek 12.2%

• Ken Dryden 11.8%

• Dominik Hasek 11.3%

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 40 career shutouts and 274 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is 6th in wins (274) and third in shutouts (40).

Varlamov now has three career shutouts against the Caps (all as an Islander); it is the seventh team he has shut-out at least three times (Rangers 5, Chicago 4, Columbus 4, Boston 3, St. Louis 3, Tampa Bay 3).

Varlamov has an active 137:20 shutout streak, which is the 22nd-longest in club history and his third-longest as an Islander (248:00 – club record – in April 2021; 142:10 in January 2021); it is also the third time in his Islander career he has recorded consecutive shutouts. He is now tied for the NHL lead in shutouts (2) with Tampa Bay’s Jonas Johansson and Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry.

Home and Road

The Isles are 5-2-3 overall; they are 3-1-3 at home and 2-1-0 on the road.

Carolina is 7-5--0 overall; they are 3-0-0 at home and 4-5-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 4-1-3 against the East (2-0-2 vs. Metropolitan and 2-1-1 vs. Atlantic) and 1-1-0 against the West (1-1-0 vs. Central and 0-0-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 89 games at UBS Arena and recorded 63 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,410

3. Glen Sather 1,319

First Things First

The Isles are 5-0-2 when scoring first and are 0-2-0 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 11-8-5-1=25

Carolina 14-13-19-1=47

The Isles are 1-0-1 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-0-0 when the shots are even and 3-2-2 when they are out-shot.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 43 saves; he is 3-1-3 on the season and 8-11-3 vs. Carolina.

Antti Raanta made 22 saves; he is 3-1-0 on the season and 3-2-0 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 on the power play (0:48); Carolina was 1-3 on the power play (4:48).

The Isles are 2-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-1-2 when they do not. The Isles are 1-1-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 4-1-1 when they do not.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 3-1-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 2-1-0 when they do not. Under Lane Lambert the Isles are 38-7-7 when scoring at least three goals.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 3-0-3 in games decided by a single goal including 3-0 in regulation. They are 0-3 in games decided in overtime and are 0-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-1 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-1 in the front end and 0-1-0 in the back end this season. The next set of back-to-backs will be on November 15 in Vancouver and November 16 in Seattle.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Ryan Pulock (26:32); Carolina: Jaccob Slavin (24:09)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards with 19:22 of ice-time.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Ryan Pulock (2-0-2), Noah Dobson (3-2-1)

Face-offs

Isles 31, Carolina 35 (47%)

Bo Horvat won 11 of 18 for the Isles; Jack Drury won 6 of 9 for Carolina.

Hit Count

Isles 17 (Matt Martin and Scott Mayfield -3)

Carolina 11 (Two with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Martin 1, Pelech 1)

Blocked Shots

Isles 22 (Scott Mayfield -6)

Carolina 7 (Two with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 38, Carolina 101

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 32, Carolina 85

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Bo Horvat +1

Carolina: Brent Burns +26

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Carolina 18

5-on-5: Isles 9, Carolina 14

Scratches

Julien Gauthier, Oliver Wahlstrom, (Adam Pelech)

Games Lost: 8

The Ironmen

Anders Lee played in his 122nd consecutive Islander game; it Is the longest active streak on the team. (Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson are the other current Islanders to appear in every game last season and this season.)

Challenges

Isles:1 successful, 0 failures – WSH goalie interference (11/2)

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures – BUF no offside (10/21)

Quickies

The Isles have scored two goals in under a minute no times this season (no times at home and none on road) and allowed two in the same span twice (COL 10/25 x2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

The Isles have come from two goals behind after two periods to win no times this season and have allowed the opposition to do so once.

For (0):

Vs (2): DET 10/30 (trailed 0-2, won 4-3 in OT); CAR 11/4 (trailed 1-3, won 4-3 in OT)

Last Minute Heroes:

The Isles have scored one goal and have allowed no goals in the final three minutes of the third period to tie or go-ahead:

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/20 vs NJ 18:49 (Isles lost in OT)

OT Winners

For (0):

Vs (3): Jack Hughes (NJ) 10/20, Lucas Raymond (DET) 10/30, Sebastian Aho (CAR) 11/4

Shootout Winners

For (0):

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

6. Bob Bourne 814 * 7. Matt Martin 776 * 8.Brock Nelson 768 * 9. Casey Cizikas 755…

12. Brent Sutter 694 * 13. Anders Lee 688 * 14. John Tavares 669 * 15. Cal Clutterbuck 646

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

7. John Tavares 272 * 8. Brock Nelson 246 * 9. Anders Lee 241 …

28. Ray Ferraro 116 * 29 Mathew Barzal 107

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

13. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 14. Bob Nystrom 278 * 15. Mathew Barzal 263…

18. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 20. Brock Nelson 223…

23. Ed Westfall 181 * 24. Anders Lee 177

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

13. Patrick Flatley 488 * 14. Brock Nelson 469 * 15. Billy Harris 443 * 16. Anders Lee 418 * 17. Mathew Barzal 370

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +79 * 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 * 18. Garry Howatt +75 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * Kenny Jonsson 57…

6. Nick Leddy 45 * 7. Ryan Pulock 44 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit 40 * 10. Johnny Boychuk * 11. Adrian Aucoin and Noah Dobson 33

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

8. Mark Streit 139 * 9. Ryan Pulock 131…

15. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 100 * 17. Vladimir Malakhov and Noah Dobson 98…

21. Ken Morrow 88 * 23. Bert Marshall 87 *24. Scott Mayfield 86

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

8. Mark Streit 179 * 9. Ryan Pulock 175…

13. Tom Kurvers 134 * 14. Johnny Boychuk, Bryan Berard and Noah Dobson 131 *

17. Gerry Hart 128 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov and Adam Pelech 125 20. Thomas Hickey 117 **

21. Adrian Aucoin 113 * 22. Scott Mayfield 112

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

8. * Glenn Healy 176 * 9. Ilya Sorokin 143 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 138

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

7. Roland Melanson 77 * 8. Ilya Sorokin 73 * 9. Glenn Healy 66 * 10. Tommy Salo 62 * 11. Semyon Varlamov 61

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 17 *

4. Rick DiPietro 16 * 5. Semyon Varlamov 15

On the Farm

Bridgeport fell to 2-5-1-0 on the season with a 3-1 loss in Hershey on Saturday. Ruslan Iskhakov leads the team in scoring (2-6-8) while Jakub Skarek is 2-3-1 in the nets. Bridgeport hosts Springfield at 3pm on Sunday.

Season Series Stats

Carolina leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 1). The teams will next meet on November 30th in Raleigh.

The Isles are 0-5-1 in their last six home games against the Canes in regular season play.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7th —MINNESOTA AT ISLANDERS - 7:30pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 7:00], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, ESPN Radio]

The Isles conclude the two-game homestand as they welcome the Minnesota Wild to UBS Arena on Election Night.

The Wild have swept the season series in each of the last two seasons, with the Isles earning just a single point (0-3-1) with a shootout loss in St. Paul last February.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.