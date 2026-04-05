The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3

Game 78

Carolina 4, Isles 3

Seth Jarvis scored twice and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes held the Isles to only 16 shots in a 4-3 win over the Islanders, before a sellout crowd of 18,567 at Lenovo Center.

The Isles actually had 1-0 and 2-1 leads in this game but dropped their fourth straight game in regulation for the first time this season.

The Isles remain in third place in the Metro Division, leading Philadelphia and Columbus by one point, and Washington by two points.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Marc Gatcomb (3) Simon Holmstrom (22), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (18) 05:17 NYI 1,CAR 0

Seth Jarvis (31) Sean Walker (18), K'Andre Miller (28) 11:07 NYI 1,CAR 1

2nd Period

Max Shabanov (5) Calum Ritchie (16), Scott Mayfield (12) 02:15 NYI 2,CAR 1

Jackson Blake (22) Logan Stankoven (20), Taylor Hall (28) 11:15 NYI 2,CAR 2

Sebastian Aho (26) Seth Jarvis (34), Jaccob Slavin (6) 16:17 NYI 2,CAR 3 SHG

3rd Period

Seth Jarvis (32) Andrei Svechnikov (38), K'Andre Miller (29) 00:24 NYI 2,CAR 4

Anders Lee (19) Matthew Schaefer (36), Mathew Barzal (51) 18:23 NYI 3,CAR 4

The Skinny

The Isles are 3-7-0 in their last ten games and 7-10-0 in their last seventeen games… Since the trade deadline the Isles have killed 28 of 33, allowing three goals to the Canadiens and two to the Sabres… Cal Ritchie now has points in six of the last seven games … Mathew Barzal extended his assist streak to four games. Max Shabanov's goal was his first since December 28th in Columbus, and the 40th this season by an Islander rookie…The Canes have scored shorthanded in three straight games…The Isles finished the road season with a 21-17-3 record…Matthew Schaefer had exactly one point in each of the last eight road games, matching the longest single-season road streak by an Islander since Alexei Yashin had a ten-game streak in 2002…Isaiah George played his first NHL goal since January 26th, and his first game anywhere since March 22nd…The Isles have been out-shot 48-19 in the first period of their last four games…Seth Jarvis is 4-9-13 in his last nine games.

The Playoff Chase

1. x(1st Metro) Carolina 104 points (36 RW) in 76 games

2. x (1st Atlantic) Tampa Bay 102 (39 RW) in 76

3. (2nd Atlantic) Montreal 100 (32 RW) in 76

4. x(3rd Atlantic) Buffalo 100 (38 RW) in 77

5. (2nd Metro) Pittsburgh 94 (32 RW) in 77

6. (1st WC) Boston 94 (31 RW) in 77

7. (3rd Metro) ISLES 89 (28 RW) in 78

8. (2nd WC) Ottawa 88 (33 RW) in 76

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9. (3rd WC) Detroit 88 (29 RW) in 76

10. (4th WC/4th Metro) Philadelphia 88 (24 RW) in 76

11. (5th WC) Columbus 88 (27 RW) in 77

12. (6th WC) Washington 87 (33 RW) in 77

Saturday's Results

NYI 3 @CAR 4

DET 1 @NYR 4

MIN 4 @OTT 1

BOS 1@TB 3

FLA 4 @PIT 9

MTL 4 @NJ 3 (SO)

BUF 2@WAS 6

WPG 2@CBJ 1

Upcoming Games

Sun 4/5: MIN@DET,FLA@PIT, BOS@PHI, CAR@OTT, NJ@MTL, WAS@NYR

Mon 4/6: TB@BUF

Tue 4/7: TB@OTT, FLA@MTL, BOS@CAR,CBJ@DET, PHI@NJ

Wed 4/8: BUF@NYR, WAS@TOR

Thu 4/9: TOR@NYI, CBJ@BUF, TB@MTL. CAR@CHI. PIT@NJ, FLA@OTT, PHI@DET

Fri 4/10: No Games in Chase

First Times in a Long Time

• The Isles were held to only six shots in the first two periods, matching the club record set 3/4/2004 in Toronto.

• Matthew Schaefer is the first Islander defenseman with a point in eight consecutive road games since Doug Crossman in October/November 1989 (nearly eighteen years before Matthew was born). Tom Kurvers had an assist in eight consecutive road appearances in 1992-93.

Milestone Men

• Anders Lee scored his 308th goal, moving him within two goals of Denis Potvin for 3rd place in club history.

• Jean-Gabriel Pageau earned his 400th NHL point.

• Matthew Schaefer now has a club rookie defenseman record 58 points; it is also an NHL record for an 18-year-old defenseman. Lane Hutson (66) is the only active defenseman who had more points as a rookie.

• Schaefer has 22 goals, tying Barry Beck (22) for the second-highest total in a season. His next goal will tie Brian Leetch's NHL record.

• Schaefer now has 206 shots on goal; he is the first rookie defenseman with at least 200 shots since Dion Phaneuf in 2005-06. Noah Dobson (206 in 2022-23) is the only Islander defenseman with as many shots on goal in the last 20 years.

• Bo Horvat has 299 NHL goals; among 2013 draft picks only Nathan MacKinnon (417) and Jake Guentzel (304) have more. To date, 244 NHL players have scored 300 goals.

• Horvat has 98 goals as an Islander; only 34 players have reached 100 in club history.

• Patrick Roy has 97 wins as an Islander coach; only 3 coaches have won at least 100 games for the Isles.

#Dynasty

The Florida Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs today, officially ending their chances at a third straight Stanley Cup. This means that the Islander Dynasty teams will celebrate the 49th anniversary of their first Stanley Cup on May 24, 2029, without any team winning four straight Cups since.

How Swede It Is

Emil Heineman (21) and Simon Holmstrom (19) have combined for 40 goals this season. The Isles are the only team with two Swedes with at least 19 goals.

Longest Sellout Streaks in UBS History (one season)

• 20 (2025-26 CURRENT)

• 19 (2021-22; the first 19 games played at UBS Arena)

• 12 (2022-23; the final 12 games of that season)

The Isles have sold out 22 games this season; they had fifteen home sell-outs a year ago.

Return to Form

Ilya Sorokin was 2-4-1 (.868 and 3.75) in his first seven games this season; he is 26-18-1 (with a .915 save percentage, and a 2.48 goals-against average) and an NHL-leading seven shutouts since then.

Sorokin is 15-5-0 when facing more than 30 shots; he won his first thirteen while facing over 30 to set the club record for consecutive wins when facing more than 30 shots.

Sorokin leads the NHL with 18 road wins (18-11-1) but is 10-11-1 at home.

The Shutout Leader

Sorokin not only leads the NHL in shutouts this season; his 29 career shutouts are the most by an NHL goalie since Sorokin debuted in 2020-21; Connor Hellebuyck has 25 and Igor Shesterkin has 22 in that span.

Sorokin has tied the club record with his seven shutouts (Varlamov, Resch); he is the first Islander goalie to do so twice. Sergei Bobrovsky is the only other goalie who has appeared in a game this season to have two seasons with at least seven shutouts.

Big Save Dave

David Rittich is 14-10-3 on the season. He is 3-2-0 with one 'no decision' in his last six starts.

Rittich is 11-3-1 at home this season.

Islander goalies other than Sorokin won only five games last season (tying a franchise record for fewest by the non-winningest goalies on the team).

Most Islander Shutouts in a Season

• 11 2018-19

• 10 2020-21 and 1975-76

• 9 2021-22 and 2025-26

The Home Stretch

The Isles are ending the regular season by playing 10 of the final 12 games at home. They are 3-5-0 overall, 3-3-0 at home and 0-2-0 on the road:

• March 22 vs CBJ 1-0 W

• March 24 vs CHI 3-4 L

• March 26 vs DAL 2-1 W

• March 28 vs FLA 5-2 W

• March 30 vs PIT 3-8 L

• March 31 @ BUF 3-4 L

• April 3 vs PHI 1-4 L

• April 4 @ CAR 3-4 L

• April 9 vs TOR

• April 11 vs OTT

• April 12 vs MTL

• April 14 vs CAR

Most Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) 17 (1982-83)

(Housley had 19 goals as a rookie, but the final two occurred after his 19th birthday)

Most Points by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer (22-35-58 in 78 GP)

2. Phil Housley (BUF) (17-40-57 in 66 GP) 1982-83

Most Power Play Goals by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 10 (1982-83)

2. Matthew Schaefer 8 (2025-26)

Most Multi-Point Games by an 18-Year-Old Defenseman

1. Phil Housley (BUF) 13 1982-83

2. Matthew Schaefer 12 2025-26

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 32

2. Pat LaFontaine 26

3. John Tavares and Tim Connolly 24

5. Brent Sutter 23

6. Matthew Schaefer 22

Schaefer has the most goals by any Islander teenage defenseman.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 63

2. Tim Connolly 51

3. Pat LaFontaine and Matthew Schaefer 36

Schaefer has the most assists by any Islander teenage defenseman, and only Trottier has more assists in a single season by an Islander teenager.

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 95

2. Tim Connolly 75

3. Pat LaFontaine 62

4. Matthew Schaefer 58

Schaefer has the most points by any Islander teenage defenseman, and only Trottier has more points in a single season by an Islander teenager.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

1. Bryan Trottier 5

2. Matthew Schaefer 4

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

1. Tim Connolly 285

2. Matthew Schaefer 206

Schaefer has the most shots on goal in a single season by any Islander teenager.

Schaefer will still be a Teenager for the next 88 Isles games.

Most Games, Goals, Assists and Points as an 18-Year-Old (Isles history)

Matthew Schafer holds the club record for goals (22), assists (36), and points (58). Tim Connolly played 81 games as a rookie – the only 18-year-old to play more games than Schaefer.

Most Goals and Points by an Islander Rookie Defenseman

1. Matthew Schaefer 22 goals and 58 points (2025-26)

Most Goals by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (NHL History)

1. Brian Leetch -NYR 23 (1988-89)

2. Barry Beck -CLR 22 (1977-78) and Matthew Schaefer 22 (2025-26)

Schaefer and Penalties

Matthew Schaefer has drawn 37 penalties this season, more than any other NHL defenseman, and 2nd in the NHL (behind Connor McDavid). He is a net +19 (having taken only 18 penalties).

Since penalties drawn was tracked in 2009-10, no Isle defenseman has finished a season higher than +11 (Noah Dobson 2021-22), John Tavares holds the club record for a season at +29 in 2011-12, while Mathew Barzal +26 in 2017-18 is the only other Islander to finish higher than +15.

Best Penalty Differential by an NHL Defensemen (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Matthew Schaefer +19 2025-26

Cale Makar COL +19 2024-25

3. Cale Makar COL +17 in 2023-24

Most Penalties Drawn by an NHL Rookie Defenseman (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. PK Subban MTL 40 (2010-11)

2. Matthew Schaefer 37 (2025-26)

This is only the seventh time since 2009-10 (including Dion Phaneuf and PK Subban each twice) that any defenseman has drawn at least 37 penalties. Schaefer's +19 differential is by far the highest of that group.

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Zenon Konopka 2010-11 47

2. John Tavares 2011-12 42

3. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

4. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 37

Most Penalties Drawn by an Islander Rookie (Season, Since 2009-10)

1. Mathew Barzal 2017-18 40

2. Matthew Schaefer 2025-26 37

3. Matt Martin 2010-11 25

[Travis Hamonic (17 in 2010-11) is the only other Islander rookie defenseman to draw more than 10.)

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:40 3/31/2026 at BUF

3. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

4. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

5. Matthew Schaefer 28:53 11/28/2025 vs PHI (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 28:53 1/8/2026 at NAS (SO)

The last Islander to play more than 31:59 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than 31:59 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by an 18-Year-Old, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

2. Matthew Schaefer 29:40 3/31/2026 at BUF

3. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

4. Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) 29:15 12/4/2018 vs TOR (OT)

5. Drew Doughty (LA) 29:04 11/22/2008 vs COL (SO)

6. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 vs SJ (OT)

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

1. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

2. Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

There are five recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game. Schaefer is the first teenager with four games of at least 29 minutes.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 66 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Most Shots by an Isles Rookie

1. Mike Bossy 235 1977-78

2. David Volek 229 1988-89

3. Michael Grabner 228 2010-11

4. Denis Potvin 209 1973-74

5. Matthew Schaefer 206 2025-26

Schaefer is the first NHL rookie defenseman to hit 200 shots since Dion Phaneuf in 2005-06 (242).

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have nineteen come-from behind wins this season, including eight when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win fifteen times this season, including five times in the third period.

The Isles have seven multi-goal comeback wins (one in the third period); opponents have four (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 10-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 4-5 in shootouts.

The 2021 Vegas Golden Knights (9-0 in 56 game season) are the only other team to score at least nine overtime goals with none allowed.

Most Overtime Goals, Isles

1. 2025-26 10

2. 2023-24 9

3. 2019-20 (68 games) 8

Best Overtime Goal Differential

1. 2025-26 10-0 (+10)

2. 2014-15 6-1 (+5)

3. 2018-19 6-2 (+4) and 1999-00 5-1 (+4)

Only one other team in NHL history has a better differential than +9, with the Panthers' 13-2 (+11) in 2021-22 being the record-holder.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have scored thirteen goals with the 6th attacker (most in NHL) and allowed 13 empty net goals.

Opponents have scored eight goals with 6th attacker and allowed seven empty-netters to the Isles.

Most Extra Attacker Goals, Isles (since 2009-10)

1. 2025-26 13

2. 2017-18 9

Most Career Empty Net Goals

1. Bryan Trottier 27

2. John Tavares 20

3. Mike Bossy 15

4. Brock Nelson 13

5. Jason Blake and Casey Cizikas 11

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 35 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 15 times

• Allowed the next goal: 14 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 6 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2025-26 42-31-5 for 89 points in 78 games

• 2024-25 34-33-11 for 79 points in 78 games; they finished last season with 82 points.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-2-2

• Season: 39-121-160

• Last Season (Final) 32-129-161

The 39 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Rookie Scoring

• Today: 1-2-3

• Season: 40-67-107

• Last Season (Final) 19-30-49

• The assists and points are the most since 2017-18 (38-101-139); the last time Islander rookies combined for more goals was in 2010-11 (48, including 34 from Michael Grabner).

The 40 rookie goals are tied with Montreal for the NHL lead, while the 107 points are 2nd to Chicago's 110. Islander rookies have scored 18.0% of the team's goals, which is the highest percentage in the NHL.

Home and Road

The Isles are 42-31-5 overall; they are 21-14-2 at home and 21-17-3 on the road.

Carolina is 48-21-6 overall; they are 28-10-2 at home and 21-11-4 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 25-17-4 against the East (14-9-2 vs. Metropolitan and 11-8-2 vs. Atlantic) and 17-14-1 against the West (7-8-1 vs. Central and 10-6-0 vs. Pacific).

First Things First

The Isles are 28-12-3 when scoring first and 14-19-2 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 4-2-10=16

Carolina 13-18-9=40

The Isles are 14-17-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 2-2-1 when the shots are even and 26-12-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves; he is 28-22-2 this season and 5-7-1 vs. Carolina.

Brandon Bussi made 13 saves; he is 29-6-1 this season and 2-0-0 vs. the Isles

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (2:00) and allowed a shorthanded goal; Carolina was 0-3 (6:00).

The Isles are 20-9-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 22-22-3 when they do not. The Isles are 12-14-4 when they allow at least one power play goal and 30-17-1 when they do not.

The Isles are 19-1-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 5-12-2 when they are outscored, and 18-18-3 when special team goals are equal. (Their only loss when outscoring the opposition on special teams was in the home opener against Washington.)

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles 32-9-3 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 10-22-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 27-10-5 in games decided by a single goal including 12-10 in regulation; the 27 one-goal wins are a new club record. They are 10-0 in games decided in overtime and are 4-5 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-3 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

The Isles are the first team since the 2021-22 Stars to win at least 27 one-goal games; that team won 28. Only two teams have won more than 30 one-goal games (Anaheim 33 2014-15; New Jersey 32 2006-07)

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 5-10-0 on the front end and 9-5-1 on the back end this season. The final back-to-back will be on April 11th-12th when the Isles host Ottawa and Montreal.

The Isles are 8-6-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 5-1-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (27:11); Carolina: Jaccob Slavin (20:52)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (20:43).

Face-offs

Isles 30, Carolina 27 (53%)

Bo Horvat won 10 of 17 for the Isles; Jordan Staal won 12 of 22 for Carolina.

Hit Count

Isles 23 (Brayden Schenn and Marc Gatcomb -3)

Carolina 21 (William Carrier -6)

Fights

None. Season total: 10 (Mayfield -3, Lee-3, MacLean-2, DeAngelo, Schenn)

Blocked Shots

Isles 19 (Carson Soucy -3)

Carolina 7 (Jalen Chatfield -2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 32, Carolina 81

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 21, Carolina 71

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: No Isle was a +

Carolina: Nikolaj Ehlers +22

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Carolina 14

5-on-5: Isles 7, Carolina 10

Scratches

(Pierre Engvall-LTIR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), (Alex Romanov-IR), (Kyle Palmieri-IR), (Tony DeAngelo-INJ), Anthony Duclair, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Games Lost to injury: 379. (Last season's total: 304)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 322nd consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues) while Anders Lee (160) has played in every game since the start of the 2024-25 season. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 6-3-1 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners. Their final scheduled appearance will be on ESPN+ April 9th vs. Toronto.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 3-6-2 in matinee games this season; the final matinee is April 11th vs Ottawa at 1:00pm. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-23-14 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 2 successful, 3 failures (No goalie interference – VEG 11/14), (No goalie interference – WPG 1/13), (No goalie interference – NSH 1/31), (Offside – STL 3/11), (Offside – MTL 3/21)

Opponents: 5 successful, 5 failures (No hand pass – WAS 10/11), (No interference – DET 10/23), (No offside – WAS 10/31), (No interference – COL 12/4), (Puck not shot out – EDM 1/15), (Offside – VAN 1/19), (Puck not shot out – NJ 2/5), (Offside -MTL 2/26), (No goalie interference – CBJ 2/28), (Goalie Interference – CBJ 3/23)

Hockey Opps: 1 favorable, 1 unfavorable (No missed stoppage- NJ 11/10), (goalie interference -DAL 11/18)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (7): DET 10/23, CBJ 11/2, NJ 1/6, NYR 1/28, MTL 2/26, CBJ 2/28, FLA 3/28

Vs (7): BOS 10/28, COL 11/16, PHI 11/28, WAS 11/30, WPG 1/13, BUF 1/24, WAS 2/2

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (4): OTT 10/18, SJS 10/21, BOS 11/4, CGY 1/17

Opponent responses (3): WPG 10/13, CAR 10/30, COL 12/4

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): STL 3/10

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (10): Anders Lee, GWG(18:57) 10/18 OTT, Matthew Schaefer, GTG (18:53) and Simon Holmstrom GWG (19:22) 11/2 CBJ, Kyle Palmieri GAG (17:07 11/10 NJ)- Isles won in OT, Mathew Barzal GTG (17:23 11/13 VEG)- Isles won in OT; Emil Heineman GTG (19:31 12/20 BUF)- Isles lost in OT; Adam Pelech GWG (18:45 12/23 NJD); Emil Heineman GTG (17:45 1/3 TOR) – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee, GTG (18:19) 2/26 MTL – Isles won in OT; Anders Lee GWG (19:28 3/1 FLA)

Vs (6): Simon Nemec GTG (19:55 11/10 NJ) but NYI won in OT, Pavel Dorfeyev (19:46, 12/9 VEG) but NYI won in SO; Alex DeBrincat GWG (17:43 12/16 DET); Roman Josi GWG (18:46 1/31 NSH), Sam Reinhart (18:02, 3/1 FLA) but NYI won in regulation; Matthew Tkachuk GWG (19:47 3/19 OTT)

OT Winners

For (10): Mathew Barzal 11/10 @ NJ, JG Pageau 11/13 @ VEG, Matthew Schaefer 11/14 @ UTA and 1/3 Vs TOR, Simon Holmstrom 1/10 @ MIN, Bo Horvat 2/3 vs PIT, JG Pageau 2/26 @ MTL, Simon Holmstrom 2/28 @ CBJ, Bo Horvat 3/7 @SJ, Mathew Barzal 3/11 @ STL

Vs (0):

Shootout Winners

For (4): SEA 11/23, VEG 12/9, TBL 12/13, CHI 12/30

Vs (5): PHI 10/25, BOS 11/4, PHL 11/28, BUF 12/20, NAS 1/8

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 974 \\* 5. Anders Lee 919…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Derek King and Adam Pelech 638 \\* 18. Ryan Pulock 633 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 611 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 607

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310 \\*

4. Anders Lee 308 …

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 153…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 123…

33. Anthony Beavillier 102 \\* 34. Anders Kallur 101 \\* 35. Bo Horvat 98

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 379…

18. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\* 19. Anders Lee 241…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 184…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 156 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 146

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\*

13. Mathew Barzal 532…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 279 …

32. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 33. Ryan Pulock 240

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +82 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Pat Price +70 \\* 20. JP Parise +67 \\* 21. Ryan Pulock +66 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard 31 \\* 14. Scott Mayfield and Adam Pelech 30

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 184 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 146…

14 Roman Hamrlik 110 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 109

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 240…

10. Mark Streit 179 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 176…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 139

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro 318 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 305…

8. Jaroslav Halak 177\\* 9. Glenn Healy 176 \\* 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 157 \\* 3. Ilya Sorokin 153 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson 77 \\* 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 29 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 7-3-0-0 in their last ten games and are 30-28-3-5 on the season. Henrik Tikkanen has won six straight, while allowing only 13 goals; he is 8-1-0 in his last nine games, allowing only one goal in his only loss. The Islanders have climbed into 4th place in the Atlantic; they are now six points clear of 7th place Lehigh Valley, who are out of the playoffs.

The Islanders are off until Thursday, when they host Wilkes Barre-Scranton in the penultimate regular season game ever to be played in Bridgeport.

Leaders: Goals: Adam Beckman 27; Assists: Matthew Highmore 22 (Matt Luff has 32, 25 prior to being acquired); Points: Beckman 46.(Luff has 49, 39 prior to being acquired)

Goalies: Henrik Tikkanen 16-7-1, 2.38, .907; Marcus Hogberg 11-13-6, 2.98, .887

Season Series Stats

Carolina leads the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 0). Their only visit to Long Island in the regular season will be the season finale on April 14th.

The Isles have lost four straight games in Raleigh and have been outscored 18-9 in that span.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, APRIL 9th —TORONTO AT ISLES 6:45PM

[ESPN+/Hulu; WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles now have four days off, before they return home for four games in six days to close out the regular season.

The first of those games will be on Thursday when The Kid Who (Could Win) the Calder hosts John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is the third meeting of the season between the teams, and the Isles will be looking for their second sweep of the Leafs in three seasons; the Isles won 4-3 in OT in January on a Matthew Schaefer OT goal; another rookie from Ontario, Cal Ritchie, had the winner in the 3-1 St. Patrick's Day win.

The Isles are 8-3-0 in the last four seasons against Toronto, including three overtime victories.

Note the early starting time for the ESPN+ stream of this game.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.