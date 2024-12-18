The Skinny: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 0

Game 33

Carolina 4, Isles 0

Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves for his 9th career shutout, and Carolina got goals from four different players as the Hurricanes defeated the Isles 4-0 before a sellout crowd of 18,700 at Lenovo Center.

It was only the third time all season that the Isles were not within one goal at some point in the third period.

The Isles fall two games below NHL-.500 with a record of 12-14-7 on the season. The Isles are off until Saturday, when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first of three meetings in thirteen days.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Andrei Svechnikov (12) Sebastian Aho (24), Shayne Gostisbehere (20) 05:47 NYI 0,CAR 1 PPG

Jordan Martinook (8) Jordan Staal (9) 08:21 NYI 0,CAR 2

2nd Period

Tyson Jost (2) Shayne Gostisbehere (21), Jack Roslovic (5) 11:13 NYI 0,CAR 3

Sebastian Aho (9) Eric Robinson (10), Jaccob Slavin (8) 19:44 NYI 0,CAR 4

3rd Period

None

The Skinny

The Isles have allowed the opening goal in eight straight games and an NHL-leading 21 times this season; they have outscored the opposition 54-50 in the first and second periods but have been outscored 52-30 in the third period and overtime…The 46 goals allowed in the third period are the highest total in the NHL (pending Chicago late game)…The Isles have scored 58 goals and allowed 52 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 45-23 in all other situations… The Isles have been tied or ahead at some point in the third period in 17 of the last 20 games… The Isles have outscored the opposition 32-23 in the second period this season; they were outscored 107-83 in the second period a season ago… The Isles are 1-8-1 when trailing after two periods…Ilya Sorokin made his ninth straight start (4-4-1); he has allowed four goals in three straight starts, matching his career high…It was Pyotr Kochetkov's second career shutout against the Isles (December 10, 2022, at UBS Arena)…The Isles, who were blanked four times in the first ten games, have been shut-out five times this season (four times on the road)…The Isles have been outscored 9-2 in their two games on ESPN+ this season…Since leading Chicago 5-1 on Thursday, the Isles have been outscored 12-3…Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists, giving him five in two games vs. the Isles… Andrei Svechnikov now has three power play goals against the Isles this season…The Isles are 1-4-3 in their last eight road games.

Milestone Men

• Brock Nelson played his 873rd game, passing Clark Gillies for 5th place in club history. It was his 199th consecutive game.

• Brent Burns played his 874th consecutive game; it is the longest active streak in the NHL.

• Jordan Staal recorded his 399th career assist.

First Time in a Long Time

The Isles are two games under .500 after 33 games; it is their worst record at this stage of the season since they were 9-19-5 in 2013-14.

Top 5 Goal Scorers

Brock Nelson needs just three more goals to become the fifth-highest goal scorer in club history:

• 5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287

• 7. Brock Nelson 285

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 29, Opponents 46

Tying Goals: Isles 4, Opponents 10 (in 9 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 6 (in 5 games), Opponents 8

Empty Net Goals: Isles 6, Opponents 10

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 23 of their 33 games. In the ten games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (1-8-1), they have been within one goal at some point in all but two of them (10/12 @ DAL, 12/5 vs SEA, 12/17 @ CAR).

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have six come-from behind wins this season, including one when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win eight times this season, including an NHL-high seven times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles have played ten overtime games, one fewer than Philadelphia for the NHL lead. They are 1-6 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-1 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 1-4 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts.

Sorokin now has 34 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 6 empty-net goals and allowed 10.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 20 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 7 times

• Allowed the next goal: 10 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 3 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 12-14-7 for 31 points in 33 games

• 2023-24 16-8-9 for 41 points in 33 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 9-44-53

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 289 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Mike Liut 293

48. Ed Giacomin 290

49. Semyon Varlamov 289

Oh Canada

The Isles are playing 17 games against Canadian-based teams this season; they are 4-0-3 so far (1-0-0 at home and 3-0-3 on the road). After opening with a home shootout win over Montreal, the Isles played four road games in November (2-0-2) and have four more road games in December (1-0-1 with two to play). Seven of the eight games scheduled for the New Year will be at home.

Going back to last season the Isles have earned points in ten straight games against Canadian teams; the next three Canadian opponents will all be Toronto with road games on December 21 and December 31, and a home game on January 2nd.

Home and Road

The Isles are 12-14-7 overall; they are 6-7-2 at home and 6-7-5 on the road.

Carolina is 20-10-1 overall; they are 13-4-0 at home and 7-6-1 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 8-8-3 against the East (3-3-2 vs. Metropolitan and 5-5-1 vs. Atlantic) and 4-6-4 against the West (3-2-2 vs. Central and 1-4-2 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,456

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,456) and Patrick Roy (162) have combined for 1,618 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 5-3-4 when scoring first and are 7-11-3 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 13-10-9=32

Carolina 11-12-6=29

The Isles are 5-8-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-1-0 when the shots are even and 7-5-4 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves before he was replaced after the second period; he is 9-10-4 this season and 4-6-1 vs. Carolina. Marcus Hogberg made six saves in his second appearance as an Islander, both in relief.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves; he is 13-5-0 this season and 4-2-1 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (2:00) on the power play; Carolina was 1-2 (2:35) on the power play.

The Isles are 8-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 4-13-6 when they do not. The Isles are 8-6-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 4-8-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 12-3-4 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-11-3 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 6-3-7 in games decided by a single goal including 3-3 in regulation. They are 1-6 in games decided in overtime and are 2-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 3-5 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 2-1-1 on the front end and 2-2-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on December 28-29th vs. Pittsburgh with the first game occurring at UBS Arena and the second in Pittsburgh.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (22:48); Carolina: Dmitry Orlov (22:08)

Mathew Barzal led Isles forwards (17:17).

Face-offs

Isles 28, Carolina 24 (54%)

Bo Horvat won 12 of 18 for the Isles; Jordan Staal won 7 of 13 for Carolina.

Hit Count

Isles 18 (Three with 3)

Carolina 13 (William Carrier -5)

Fights

None. Season total: 3 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin)

Blocked Shots

Isles 16 (Dennis Cholowski -4)

Carolina 15 (Tyson Jost -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 61, Carolina 64

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 56, Carolina 60

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Simon Holmstrom +14

Carolina: Jordan Staal +18

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 16, Carolina 18

5-on-5: Isles 16, Carolina 16

Scratches

(Anthony Duclair-LTIR), (Mike Reilly-IR), (Semyon Varlamov-IR), Matt Martin, Grant Hutton, Isaiah George

Games Lost to injury: 113. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 199 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (149) has also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 40 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

Including tonight, the Isles are 0-2-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with eight games remaining. The next national game will stream on January 2nd on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host the Leafs. The Isles have five national telecasts scheduled through the end of March, with the other five all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-3-1 in matinee games this season, with seven games remaining. The next matinee will be on December 31st in Toronto. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-11 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 2 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference 11/29)

Opponents: 3 successful, 2 failure (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (1): CHI 12/12

Vs (1): CHI 12/15

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (2): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7

Opponent responses (4): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (2): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (2): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT)

Vs (6): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG)

OT Winners

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/25 at NJD (1:09)

Vs (6): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (1): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 *

4. Bob Nystrom 900 * 5. Brock Nelson 873 * 6. Clark Gillies 872 * 7. Casey Cizikas 848 * 8. Matt Martin 843 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 792 …

28. Pat LaFontaine 530 * 29. Kyle Okposo 529 * 30. Ryan Pulock 519 \\\31. Nick Leddy 518 \\\ 32. Dave Lewis 514 * 33. Adam Pelech 513 * 34. Mathew Barzal 512 * 35. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 37. Scott Mayfield 501

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 285 * 8. Anders Lee 273 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 130…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

8. Patrick Flatley 328 * 9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson and Mathew Barzal 317…

14. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 * 16. Brock Nelson 266…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 205…

28. Jean Potvin 167 * 29. Jeff Norton 166 * 30. Noah Dobson 165 * 30. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 32. David Volek 154 * 33. Ryan Pulock 153 * 34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Travis Green 145 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit and Casey Cizikas 139

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

7. Josh Bailey 580 * 8. Pat LaFontaine 566 * 9. Brock Nelson 551 …

13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 478 * 16. Mathew Barzal 447…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 247

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +72 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Ryan Pulock +60 * 22. Jude Drouin +58 * 23. Patrick Flatley +57 * 24. Greg Gilbert +54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 49 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Noah Dobson 44…

14. Vladimir Malakhov 27 * 15. Adam Pelech, Scott Mayfield and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

6. Jean Potvin 167 * 7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 165 * 9. Ryan Pulock 153…

11. Travis Hamonic 120 * 12. Adam Pelech 118…

18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk 96 * 20. Dave Langevin, Thomas Hickey, and Scott Mayfield 95

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 209 * 8. Ryan Pulock 202…

11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Travis Hamonic 146 * 13. Adam Pelech 144 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 121

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 215 * 6. Thomas Greiss 193 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

4. Kelly Hrudey 106 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 104 * 6. Thomas Greiss 101 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 19 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 5-17-2-2 on the season and 0-7-1-0 in their last eight games, as they head to Charlotte for late afternoon games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Brian Pinho leads the team with 14 goals. Chris Terry's 18 assists pace the Baby Isles in that category; the 18 helpers are just two behind the AHL lead. Pinho and Terry share the team lead with 21 points.

Season Series Stats

The season series is tied, 1 game to 1 (and 2 points to 2).

It is only the Isles' second regular season loss in their last six games in Carolina (4-2-0).

The team will meet again on January 25th at UBS Arena before wrapping up the series in Raleigh on March 30th.

UP NEXT

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21st –ISLES AT TORONTO 7:00pm

[MSGSN2 (pre-game at 6:30), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles will play only three opponents in their next six games, including their entire season series with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The first of those three meetings will be on Saturday in Ontario.

The Isles swept the season series last year, winning three one-goal games, including twice in overtime. Over the last two seasons the Isles are 4-2-0 against Toronto.

The Isles are 8-6-0 against the Leafs in the fourteen games since John Tavares switched teams; Tavares has gone 6-5-11 against the Isles.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources.