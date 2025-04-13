The Skinny: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 SO

Game 79

Philadelphia 4, Isles 3 (SO)

School is Out.

Bobby Brink scored the only goal of the shootout as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Isles, 4-3, before a sellout crowd of 19,259 at Wells Fargo Center; the lost point eliminated the Isles from the wild card chase. Bo Horvat has forced overtime and the eventual shootout with a 6-on-5 tally with 61 seconds to play.

Following a scoreless first period, Anders Lee and Noah Dobson scored middle period goals to give the Isles the lead through forty minutes, but for the sixth time this season (25-2-4) the Isles did not get two points as the Flyers grabbed a 3-2 lead before Horvat tied the game.

The Isles head to New Jersey on Sunday for another matinee contest.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Goals

2nd Period

Tyson Foerster (23) Sean Couturier (28), Matvei Michkov (36) 03:28 NYI 0,PHI 1 PPG

Anders Lee (29) Noah Dobson (29), Tony DeAngelo (14) 10:54 NYI 1,PHI 1 PPG

Noah Dobson (10) Bo Horvat (29), Scott Mayfield (6) 17:58 NYI 2,PHI 1

3rd Period

Jakob Pelletier (7) Owen Tippett (22), Ryan Poehling (18) 04:29 NYI 2,PHI 2

Tyson Foerster (24) Owen Tippett (23), Noah Cates (20) 10:34 NYI 2,PHI 3

Bo Horvat (27) Tony DeAngelo (15), Anders Lee (25) 18:59 NYI 3,PHI 3

OT

No Goals

The Shootout

Travis Konecny (NG) / Bo Horvat (NG)

Matvei Michkov (NG) / Maxim Tsyplakov (NG)

Tyson Foerster (NG) / Simon Holmstrom (NG)

Owen Tippett (NG) / Tony DeAngelo (NG)

Bobby Brink (G/GDG) / Kyle Palmieri (NG)

The Isles are 2-3 in the shootout while Philadelphia is 6-3… Samuel Ersson improves to 8-3 in shootouts while Marcus Hogberg falls to 1-5 in his career…The Isles are 6-20 in their last 26 shootouts… Bobby Brink is now 2-7 in shootouts with both goals being game deciding goals…Ersson has stopped 32 of 41 career shootout attempts (78.0%), which is the fourth-highest save percentage of any goalie who has faced at least 40 attempts.

The Skinny

The Isles are 2-5-4 in the last eleven games…The Isles are 6-3-3 in their last twelve home games and 12-5-3 in their last nineteen home games (which started with a 6-0-0 stretch)… The Isles have been outscored 99-85 in the third period and overtime….The Isles have scored 160 goals and allowed 155 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 93-59 in all other situations… The Isles went 1-4 on the power play; the Isles have been outscored 27-15 on the power play over the last 48 games… Ilya Sorokin did not dress for the second straight game; other than the season’s first two games, there had been only one other two-game stretch (1/11-1/14) where he did not play in a two-game span… The Isles allowed the first goal for the 50th time this season … Matvei Michkov reached the 60-point mark, which is something no Flyer rookie had done since Mikael Renberg in 1993-94….The Isles are 16-25-5 when scoring first; the only time Isles lost more games that they scored first was in 1988-89 (12-27-2) when they visited next-to-last…Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat each had an assist to remain tied for club lead with 29, one ahead of Jean-Gabriel Pageau… Ryan Poehling has a point in five straight games…The Flyers tied a club record with their seventh win when trailing after two periods (7-30-1)…This was the 20th time this season that the Isles played a scoreless first period; it is the third straight season and sixth time in club history that has happened…After having at least 40 shots only once in the first 77 games, the Isles have had at least 40 in consecutive games.

First Time in a Long Time

Noah Dobson is the third Islander defenseman to score ten goals in four seasons; nobody else has done so since Denis Potvin (14x) and Tomas Jonsson (4x).

Milestone Man

Noah Dobson is the sixth defenseman in Islander history to reach fifty career goals.

The Injury

Pierre Engvall left the game with a non-contact injury with 3:04 to play; he did not return.

Simon Says 20

Simon Holmstrom is the first Swedish-born Islander to record 20 goals since the 1981-82 season, when Bobby Nystrom had 22 goals. Nystrom (7x) and Anders Kallur (2x) are the only Swedes with more goals in a season than Holmstrom.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 80, Opponents 92

Tying Goals: Isles 11, Opponents 18 (in 17 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 14 (in 13 games), Opponents 11

Empty Net Goals: Isles 13, Opponents 22

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 46 of their 79 games. In the 33 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (5-26-2), they have been within one goal at some point in all but nine of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have sixteen come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win eighteen times this season, including eleven times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 5-9 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-3 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 5-5 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, and Marcus Hogberg is 0-2 in overtime and 0-1 in shootouts.

Bo Knows Overtime

Bo Horvat has three overtime goals this season, six as an Islander, and eleven in his NHL career. All six of his overtime goals have come in the last two seasons; John Tavares is the only other Islander with multiple seasons with at least three overtime goals.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

John Tavares 11

Brock Nelson 9

Bo Horvat, Kyle Okposo, and Josh Bailey 6

Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Bo Horvat 3 (2024-25)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 13 empty-net goals and allowed 22.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 55 times this season:

Score the next goal: 20 times

Allowed the next goal: 26 times

Game ended with 2-goal difference: 9 times

Last Year vs. This Year

2024-25 34-33-12 for 80 points in 79 games

2023-24 37-27-15 for 89 points in 79 games

Offense from Defense

Today: 1-4-5

Season: 32-129-161

Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 27 goals in the last 52 games; Islander defensemen have earned 36.0% of the team’s assists, which is 2nd in the NHL (Buffalo 37.0%).

Home and Road

The Isles are 34-33-12 overall; they are 19-16-5 at home and 15-17-7 on the road.

Philadelphia is 33-37-9 overall; they are 20-19-1 at home and 13-18-8 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 21-21-5 against the East (10-9-4 vs. Metropolitan and 11-12-1 vs. Atlantic) and 13-12-7 against the West (8-5-3 vs. Central and 5-7-4 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,478

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,478) and Patrick Roy (184) have combined for 1,662 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 18-5-6 when scoring first and are 15-29-6 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 12-14-11-3=40

Philadelphia 8-4-9-1=22

The Isles are 16-25-4 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 17-8-7 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Marcus Hogberg made 19 saves; he is 2-5-2 this season and 0-0-2 vs. Philadelphia.

Samuel Ersson made 37 saves; he is 22-16-5 this season and 3-0-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-4 (5:54); Philadelphia was 1-4 (4:19) .

The Isles are 14-6-2 when they score at least one power play goal and 20-27-10 when they do not. The Isles are 15-16-8 when they allow at least one power play goal and 19-17-4 when they do not.

The Isles are 10-5-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 7-16-7 when they are outscored, and 17-12-5 when special team goals are equal.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 31-10-8 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-23-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-7-12 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 5-9 in games decided in overtime and are 2-3 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-9 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including today, the Isles are 6-4-2 on the front end and 4-7-0 on the back end this season. This back-to-back ends on Sunday in New Jersey.

The Isles are 9-7-1 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-2-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Tony DeAngelo (26:47); Philadelphia: Travis Sanheim (25:49)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (21:45).

Face-offs

Isles 30, Philadelphia 25 (55%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 12 of 17 for the Isles; Ryan Poehling won 12 of 18 for Philadelphia.

Hit Count

Isles 19 (Marc Gatcomb and Tony DeAngelo -4)

Philadelphia 16 (Garnet Hathaway -4)

Fights

None. Season total: 10 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas-2, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 13 (Noah Dobson -4)

Philadelphia 18 (Nick Seeler -6)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 66, Philadelphia 50

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 48, Philadelphia 35

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Alex Romanov +16

Philadelphia: Two with +3

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 15, Philadelphia 11

5-on-5: Isles 10, Philadelphia 8

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), (Ilya Sorokin- INJ), Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Scott Perunovich, Mike Reilly

Games Lost to injury: 296. (Last season’s total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders’ ironman, having played 195 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (105) and Anders Lee (79) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 3-4-0 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners, with one game remaining. The final national game will be on TNT on April 13th as the Isles visit the Devils; the Tuesday game vs. Washington will no longer be shown on ESPN.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 2-5-3 in matinee games this season, with one game remaining. The final matinee will be April 13 vs. the Devils. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 14-17-13 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 7 successful, 5 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30, no goalie interference – PIT 3/18, offside -MTL 3/20, no goalie interference – MTL 3/20)

Opponents: 8 successful, 4 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11, No goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 1 unfavorable (Goalie interference – CBJ 3/24)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (4): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24, FLA 3/16, NAS 4/8

Vs (3): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8, CAR 3/30

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (8): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1, MIN 4/4

Opponent responses (9): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11, CGY 3/22

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (3): PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO), FLA 3/16 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2), PIT 3/18 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2).

Vs (3): NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO), NAS 4/8, Led 6-4, Lost 7-6 (OT))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (5): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 @ UTA (18:35-GAG), Kyle MacLean 3/22 vs. CGY (17:09, GAG, but lost in OT, Bo Horvat 4/12 @ PHI 18:59 – GTG: PHI won in SO)

Vs (10): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT); Jonathan Huberdeau 3/22 vs. CGY (17:38- GTG; CGY won in OT), Michael Bunting 4/8 at NAS (19:20- GTG; NAS won in OT)

OT Winners

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32), Bo Horvat 3/20 vs MTL (3:37)

Vs (9): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39); Leon Draisaitl 3/14 vs. EDM (3:52); Nazem Kadri 3/22 vs CGY (3:51); Fedor Svechkov 4/8 vs NAS (1:56)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (3): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY, Adam Fantilli 3/24 vs CBJ, Bobby Brink 4/12 @ PHI

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 894 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 852 ** 9. Anders Lee 838 …

22. John Tonelli 594 * 23. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 558 25. Ken Morrow 550 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson and Scott Mayfield 532 ** 31. Mathew Barzal and Pat LaFontaine 530

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Anders Lee 289 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 114

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 218…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25. Noah Dobson 180 26. Kenny Jonsson 175 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 ** 32. Ryan Pulock 161…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Casey Cizikas 147

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 506…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Casey Cizikas 261

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +80 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +58 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Ryan Pulock 53 * 5. Stefan Persson 52 * 6. Noah Dobson 50…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Scott Mayfield 28 15. Vladimir Malakhov 27 ** 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 180…

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 161 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 135…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Scott Mayfield 97

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 230 * 7. Ryan Pulock 214…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 161…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 125

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 251 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 124 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 15-47-4-3 after dropping a 5-3 decision to Hartford on Saturday.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 25 goals, five ahead of Liam Foudy. Chris Terry’s 47 assists and 65 points both lead the team and are tied for 1st and tied for 3rd in the AHL, respectively.

The Baby Isles host Wilkes Barre-Scranton in the home finale on Sunday afternoon.

Season Series Stats

The teams split the season series, 2 games to 2 (the Isles earned 5 points to Philadelphia’s 4).

The Isles had won three straight games in Philadelphia and are now 9-2-3 in their last fourteen road games against the Flyers.

UP NEXT

SUNDAY, APRIL 13th – ISLES AT NEW JERSEY 1:00pm

[TNT, WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

It has been a long time since the Isles faced New Jersey; the teams met twice in the first 15 games of the Isles’ season and have not played in over five months but will complete their season series on Sunday at The Rock.

Each team has an overtime win on the road with Bo Horvat scoring in New Jersey and Jack Hughes scoring at UBS. The Isles are 4-1-0 in their last five games in New Jersey and 7-3-2 in their last twelve games against the Devils.

Brendan Burke, Darren Pang, and Kathryn Tappen will have the national call.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources.