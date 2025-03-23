The Skinny: Flames 4, Islanders 3 OT

Game 69

Calgary 4, Isles 3 (OT)

Nazem Kadri scored 3:53 into overtime as the Calgary Flames rallied from a late 3-2 deficit to defeat the Islanders, 4-3, before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

Long Island native Matt Coronato scored two goals to reach 20 on the season and also went +4 in his first game at UBS Arena, against the team that he and his family rooted for as a youth. However, it was a goal by Jonathan Huberdeau at 17:38 of the third period that offset a go-ahead goal 29 seconds earlier by Kyle MacLean and forced overtime. Bo Horvat and Marc Gatcomb had the other goals for the Isles.

The Isles are 32-28-9 as they remain a season high four games over NHL-.500 (also 24-20-7, 25-21-7, 32-28-8). The homestand continues against Columbus at 7:30pm on Monday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Matt Coronato (19) Jonathan Huberdeau (27) 00:36 CGY 1,NYI 0

Bo Horvat (24) Tony DeAngelo (11), Simon Holmstrom (21) 10:46 CGY 1,NYI 1

Marc Gatcomb (5) Maxim Tsyplakov (21), Noah Dobson (25) 17:41 CGY 1,NYI 2

2nd Period

Matt Coronato (20) Jonathan Huberdeau (28), Rasmus Andersson (16) 06:03 CGY 2,NYI 2

3rd Period

Kyle MacLean (4) Maxim Tsyplakov (22), Noah Dobson (26) 17:09 CGY 2,NYI 3

Jonathan Huberdeau (27) Rasmus Andersson (17), Kevin Bahl (15) 17:38 CGY 3,NYI 3

OT

Nazem Kadri (26) Rasmus Andersson (18) 03:53 CGY 4,NYI 3

The Skinny

The Isles are 3-0-2 in the last five games and 7-3-2 in the last twelve games …The Isles are 4-0-2 in their last six home games and 10-2-2 in their last fourteen home games (which started with a 6-0-0 stretch)… The Isles have been outscored 84-75 in the third period and overtime, although they have outscored their opponents 38-27 in those periods over the last 26 games…The Isles have scored 138 goals and allowed 125 goals at 5-on-5 but have been outscored 79-50 in all other situations… The Isles went 0-1 on the power play; the Isles have been outscored 21-10 on the power play over the last 38 games… Ilya Sorokin had the day off; he has now started five of the last six and 18 of the last 21; he has appeared in 21 of the last 24 games…Sorokin is the first goalie to appear in at least 52 games four times as an Islander; he is 7-2-1 in his last ten games, and his 27 wins are the second -highest total of his career… Simon Holmstrom extended his point streak to four games, which is a new career high… The Isles remain 23-2-2 when leading after two periods, including an active 18-0-0 streak, but are only 4-5-5 when tied after two periods… Rasmus Andersson had his second career three-assist game as he recorded his seventh career three point game….Jonathan Huberdeau had three points, giving him 775 in 900 career games…Bo Horvat took over the team lead in points (48) while playing his 800th game; Noah Dobson had two assists, giving him 2-5-7 in the last four games and now leads the team with 26 assists; the Isles have seven players on the active roster with between 21 and 26 points…The Flames swept the three games in the Metro Area, with all three wins being comeback wins…Matt Coronato's goal was the earliest allowed by the Isles in nearly two years…With his two assists today, Max Tsyplakov is the 6th NHL rookie with 30 points this season; he is tied-fourth with his 22 assists.…Casey Cizikas won 12 of 13 face-offs in the best face-off percentage game (min eight draws) of his career.

First Time in a Long Time

Noah Dobson is the first Islander this season to record three consecutive multi-point games; Borck Nelson (3x) and Bo Horvat did so last season. Dobson is the first Islander defenseman since Nick Leddy (3/6 – 3/9/2016) to do so.

Milestone Men

• Noah Dobson had two assists, passing Kenny Jonsson for 5th place in club history among defensemen and for 25th overall.

• Bo Horvat played his 800th NHL game.

About That Kid From Greenlawn

Matt Coronato is the fourth Long Islander with a two-goal game against the Islanders, joining Chris Higgins (2/28/06 @ Montreal), Matt Gilroy (12/27/10 for the Rangers at the Coliseum), and Kyle Palmieri (2/24/18 @ New Jersey). Coronato is the first opponent, regardless of birthplace, to score at least two goals and go +4 or better at UBS Arena; Alex Ovechkin was the last to do so in an Islander home game, going 3-0-3 and +4, on January 18, 2020, at the Coliseum.

Late Leads Lost

This was the third time this season that the Isles scored a go-ahead goal in the last three minutes of regulation; however, they are only 1-0-2 in those three games. Max Tsyplakov's first NHL goal gave the Isles the lead on Opening Night against Utah, but the Hockey Club won in overtime; the Isles did secure a win after Mathew Barzal scored the go-ahead goal at 18:35 of the third period on January 11th in Utah.

Bo Knows Overtime

Bo Horvat has three overtime goals this season, six as an Islander, and eleven in his NHL career. All six of his overtime goals have come in the last two seasons; John Tavares is the only other Islander with multiple seasons with at least three overtime goals.

Most Overtime Goals, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 11

2. Brock Nelson 9

3. Bo Horvat, Kyle Okposo, and Josh Bailey 6

6. Mathew Barzal, Thomas Hickey, and Anthony Beauvillier 5

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Bo Horvat 3 (2024-25)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Quite the Numbers

Marcus Hogberg has now played 453 minutes for the Isles, allowing 15 goals on 213 shots for a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Both the GAA and save percentage are the best in Islander history for any goalie who has played at least six games. He is the 44th goalie to win multiple games for the Isles.

Swede 17

Simon Holmstrom is the first Swedish-born Islander to record 17 goals since the 1981-82 season, when Bobby Nystrom had 22 goals and Anders Kallur had 18 goals. Nystrom (8x) and Kallur (3x) are the only Swedes with more goals in a season than Holmstrom.

Third Periods

Goals: Isles 70, Opponents 77

Tying Goals: Isles 9, Opponents 15 (in 14 games)

Go Ahead Goals: Isles 13 (in 12 games), Opponents 9

Empty Net Goals: Isles 13, Opponents 19

The Isles have either been ahead or tied after two periods in 41 of their 69 games. In the 28 games that they have trailed through 40 minutes (5-21-2), they have been within one goal at some point in all but seven of them.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have fifteen come-from behind wins this season, including five when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win thirteen times this season, including eight times in the third period.

Overtime

The Isles are 5-8 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-1 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 5-5 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, Semyon Varlamov is 0-2 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts, and Marcus Hogberg is 0-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts

Sorokin has 35 OT/SO losses, extending his club record (Rick DiPietro had 28).

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 13 empty-net goals and allowed 19.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 50 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 19 times

• Allowed the next goal: 23 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 8 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 32-28-9 for 73 points in 69 games

• 2023-24 29-25-15 for 73 points in 69 games

It is the first time since game 17 that the Isles are at or above last season's pace.

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-3-3

• Season: 26-107-133

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The Islander defense scored only four times in the first 26 games but have 22 goals in the last 43 games.

Home and Road

The Isles are 32-28-9 overall; they are 17-13-4 at home and 15-15-5 on the road.

Calgary is 33-25-11 overall; they are 18-11-5 at home and 15-14-6 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 20-17-3 against the East (9-7-2 vs. Metropolitan and 11-10-1 vs. Atlantic) and 12-11-6 against the West (7-5-2 vs. Central and 5-6-4 vs. Pacific).

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,476

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,476) and Patrick Roy (182) have combined for 1,658 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 17-5-4 when scoring first and are 15-23-5 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 11-6-9-3=29

Calgary 13-13-7-2=35

The Isles are 16-19-3 when they outshoot their opponents, 1-1-0 when the shots are even and 15-8-6 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves; he is 2-3-1 this season and 1-1-1 vs. Calgary.

Dan Vladar made 26 saves; he is 10-11-6 this season and 1-0-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-1 (2:00); Calgary was 0-2 (4:00).

The Isles are 13-3-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 19-25-8 when they do not. The Isles are 14-14-6 when they allow at least one power play goal and 18-14-3 when they do not.

The Isles are 9-2-0 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 6-15-5 when they are outscored, and 17-11-4 when special team goals are equal.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 29-8-5 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 3-20-4 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 14-7-9 in games decided by a single goal including 7-7 in regulation. They are 5-8 in games decided in overtime and are 2-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 5-8 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 6-3-1 on the front end and 4-6-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be March 29th-30th in Tampa Bay and Carolina.

The Isles are 9-6-1 when the opponent is on the back end, including 2-2-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Tony DeAngelo (23:45); Calgary: Rasmus Andersson (26:57)

Bo Horvat led Isles forwards (20:45).

Face-offs

Isles 40, Calgary 21 (66%)

Casey Cizikas won 12 of 13 for the Isles; Kevin Rooney won 4 of 6 for Calgary.

Hit Count

Isles 19 (Marc Gatcomb -4)

Calgary 18 (Two with 3)

Fights

None. Season total: 9 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom, Martin-2, Pageau, Tsyplakov, Gatcomb, Cizikas, Lee)

Blocked Shots

Isles 16 (Alex Romanov and Mike Reilly -3)

Calgary 13 (Four with 2)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 64, Calgary 63

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 58, Calgary 51

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Tony DeAngelo +19

Calgary: Lane Hutson +17

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 11, Calgary 5

5-on-5: Isles 11, Calgary 5

Scratches

(Semyon Varlamov-LTIR), (Mathew Barzal – IR), Matt Martin, (Adam Boqvist-INJ),Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich

Games Lost to injury: 273. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Kyle Palmieri is the Islanders' ironman, having played 185 consecutive games. Casey Cizikas (959 and Anders Lee (68) are the only other Isles to have also played every game this season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 2-3-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with four games remaining. The next national game will stream April 1st on ESPN+/Hulu as the Isles host the Lightning; four of the last nine games will be nationally-televised.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 1-4-2 in matinee games this season, with four games remaining. The next matinee will be on March 29th in Tampa Bay. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-16-12 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 7 successful, 5 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5, No goalie interference – SEA 11/16, Goalie Interference- WAS 11/29, goalie interference – TOR 12/31, no goalie interference – BOS 1/5, offsides-VEG 1/9, goalie interference – OTT 1/14, goalie interference – COL 1/28, goalie interference – PHI 1/30, no goalie interference – PIT 3/18, offside -MTL 3/20, no goalie interference – MTL 3/20)

Opponents: 8 successful, 3 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10, Offside-VAN 11/14, Goalie Interference-STL 11/23, Offside -BUF 11/30, No Goalie Interference-CHI 12/15, Goalie Interference – PIT 12/28. Offside 12/31, No goalie interference – NSH 3/1, goalie interference – NYR 3/3, goalie interference x2 – LA 3/11)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (3): CHI 12/12, PHI 1/24, FLA 3/16

Vs (2): CHI 12/15, MIN 2/8

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (7): BUF 11/1, CAR 12/7, BOS 1/5, SJ 1/18, MIN 2/8, DAL 2/23, NAS 3/1

Opponent responses (9): UTA 10/10 (2), SEA 11/16, CHI 12/15, TOR 12/31, BOS 1/5, NAS 3/1, LA 3/11, CGY 3/22

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (3): PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO), FLA 3/16 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2), PIT 3/18 (Trailed 2-0, won 4-2).

Vs (2): NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT), WSH 11/29 Led 4-2, Lost 5-4 (SO))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (4): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, GAG but lost in OT); Anders Lee 11/12 @ EDM (17:20-GTG; EDM won in OT); Mathew Barzal 1/11 @ UTA (18:35-GAG), Kyle MacLean 3/22 vs. CGY (17:09, GAG, but lost in OT)

Vs (9: Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT); Lucas Raymond 11/21 at DET (19:09-GAG); 12/15 Connor Bedard at CHI (19:06-GAG); Bobby McMann 1/2 vs. TOR (17:01- GAG); Nikita Kucherov 2/1 at TB (19:13-GTG; NYI won in OT); Jonathan Huberdeau 3/22 vs. CGY (17:38- GTG; CGY won in OT)

OT Winners

For (5): Bo Horvat 10/25 @ NJD (1:09), Bo Horvat 1/5 @ BOS (3:10), Brock Nelson 1/25 vs CAR (2:03), Tony DeAngelo 2/1 @ TB (0:32), Bo Horvat 3/20 vs MTL (3:37)

Vs (8): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35); Leon Draisaitl 11/12 @ EDM (1:52); Jakub Chychrun 11/29 @ WAS (1:20); Nick Suzuki 12/3 @ MTL (2:39); Leon Draisaitl 3/14 vs. EDM (3:52); Nazem Kadri 3/22 vs CGY (3:51)

Shootout Winners

For (2): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (1): Andrei Kuzmenko 11/19 @ CGY

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 **

4. Brock Nelson 901 * 5. Bobby Nystrom 900 6. Casey Cizikas 884 7. Clark Gillies 872 8. Matt Martin 848 ** 9. Anders Lee 828 …

23. Ken Morrow 550 * 24. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock 548 26. Duane Sutter 547 27. Lorne Henning 543 28. Claude Lapointe 535 29. Tomas Jonsson 532 30. Mathew Barzal 531 31. Pat LaFontaine 530 32. Kyle Okposo 529 ** 33. Scott Mayfield 527

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Brock Nelson 295 * 6. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 8. Anders Lee 285 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 * 21. Mathew Barzal 134…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 112

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

7. John Tonelli 338 * 8. Patrick Flatley and Mathew Barzal 328…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Anders Lee 215…

24. Ed Westfall 181 * 25. Noah Dobson 177 26. Kenny Jonsson 175 27. Alexei Yashin and Duane Sutter 171 29. Jean Potvin 167 30. Jeff Norton 166 31. Ziggy Palffy 163 ** 32. Ryan Pulock 158…

34. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 35. Travis Green and Casey Cizikas 145

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

12. Bob Bourne 542 * 13. Anders Lee 500…

15. Patrick Flatley 488 * 16. Mathew Barzal 462…

27. Ed Westfall 286 * 28. Jason Blake and Steve Thomas 258 * 30. Casey Cizikas 257

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Adam Pelech +81 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 18. Garry Howatt +75 19. Pat Price +70 20. JP Parise +67 21. Ryan Pulock +63 21. Jude Drouin +58 23. Patrick Flatley +57 ** 24. Greg Gilbert +54

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 **

4. Stefan Persson and Ryan Pulock 52 * 6. Noah Dobson 48…

13. Bryan Berard 31 * 14. Vladimir Malakhov and Scott Mayfield 27 * 16. Adam Pelech and four others 26

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742* 2. Stefan Persson 317 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 **

4. Nick Leddy 198 * 5. Noah Dobson 177…

7. Jean Potvin 167 * 8. Jeff Norton 166 9. Ryan Pulock 157 \\\10. Mark Streit 139 \\* 11. Adam Pelech 131…

17. Bryan Berard 100 * 18. Vladimir Malakhov 98 * 19. Johnny Boychuk and Scott Mayfield 96

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

5. Kenny Jonsson 232 * 6. Noah Dobson 225 7. Jean Potvin 213 ** 8. Ryan Pulock 209…

10. Mark Streit 179 * 11. Adam Pelech 157…

18. Gerry Hart 128 * 19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Scott Mayfield 123

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 3. Glenn Resch 282 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 244 …

8. Jaroslav Halak 177* 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 173

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 3. Rick DiPietro 130 **

4. Ilya Sorokin 122 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 76

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 3. Ilya Sorokin 21 **

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport improved to 14-40-4-3 with a 4-1 victory on Saturday over Springfield. Adam Beckman scored twice for the Islanders, who won at home for the fourth time this season.

Brian Pinho has a team-leading (and career-high) 22 goals, three ahead of Chris Terry. Terry's 40 assists and 59 points both are tied- 2nd in the AHL.

The Baby Isles will host Wilkes Barre-Scranton on Sunday afternoon.

Season Series Stats

Calgary wins the season series, 2 games to 0 (and 4 points to 2), winning once in overtime and once in a shootout.

The last Isles regulation win over Calgary came on March 18, 2018 - a 5-2 win behind 50 Christopher Gibson saves at the Scotiabank Saddledome; the Isles are 2-6-2 against the Flames since.

UP NEXT

MONDAY, MARCH 24th – COLUMBUS AT ISLES 7:30pm

[MSGSN (Pre-game at 7:00), WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles will once again look to move into a tie for the final playoff spot as they host Columbus on Monday.

It is the third meeting of the teams this season, with each team holding a 2-goal win at home. The Isles have an active six-game home winning streak (outscoring the Jackets 27-10), which encompasses Columbus' only six games at UBS Arena.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.