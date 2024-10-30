The Skinny: Ducks 3, Islanders 1

Game 9

Anaheim 3, Isles 1

Troy Terry's 100th NHL goal was Anaheim's second power play goal of the night, and it turned out to be the game-winner as the Ducks defeated the Isles 3-1 before a crowd of 14,234 at UBS Arena.

Mathew Barzal's third period goal cut the deficit in half, but Frank Vatrano hit the empty-net in the final minute to hand the Isles their third straight regulation loss on home ice.

The Isles are 3-4-2 on the season and head to Columbus for a game on Wednesday that begins three-game road and a stretch where they will play 9 of 11 on the road.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Leo Carlsson (4) Frank Vatrano (3), Mason McTavish (4) 14:05 ANA 1,NYI 0 PPG

2nd Period

Troy Terry (5) Mason McTavish (5), Olen Zellweger (2) 14:07 ANA 2,NYI 0 PPG

3rd Period

Mathew Barzal (2) Bo Horvat (2), Noah Dobson (6) 05:31 ANA 2,NYI 1 PPG

Frank Vatrano (1)EN Alex Killorn (1) 19:00 ANA 3,NYI 1

The Skinny

The Isles, who have points in three straight road games (2-0-1), have lost three straight games at home… The Isles have been held to one goal or fewer four times this season (0-3-1) …The Isles were shorthanded three times, allowing two goals; this ends the longest stretch to start an Islander season of being short two times or fewer.…This was the first time that the Isles have scored in a game, but never led.. …At least one Isles defenseman had earned a point on 12 of the last 13 goals (1-12-13) …Troy Terry has earned a single point in eight straight games (5-3-8). ….The Isles have scored only three second period goals this season – all on the road…The Isles allowed an empty-net goal for the third straight game…The Isles set season highs in shots for both a periods (18) and game (41)…The Isles are 1-3-1 at home (3 points). Other than the COVID-compromised season of 2020-21 (0-4-1), the Isles have been over NHL-.500 after five games in every season since 2013-14…Troy Terry is the 11th player to score 100 goals for the Ducks.

First Time in a Long Time

The Isles have lost three straight home games, all in regulation. It is only the second time this has happened at UBS Arena, where they lost the first four games played there in November 2021.

What a Start

Ilya Sorokin has allowed only nine goals in his first five games (1.80 GAA, .932 save percentage). It is the first time he has allowed fewer than eleven goals.

End of the Chase

The Isles were only the 2nd team since penalty killing opportunities became official in 1977-78 to not be shorthanded three times in any of their first eight games. The longest streak (10 games) belongs to the 2019-20 Winnipeg Jets.

It is only the 4th time in that span that the Isles have had an 8-game streak at any point in a single season; the club record of 15 was set in 2022:

• 15 1/21/2022 – 2/24/2022

• 9 3/27/2023-10/14/2023 (single season streak – 8)

• 9 4/17/2024- 10/26/2024 (single season streak -8)

• 8 12/31/2019-1/14/2020

Brock-Tober

Brock Nelson has 40 October goals, good for 5th place in club history (Mike Bossy 80, Bryan Trottier 56, Brent Sutter 46, John Tavares 45).

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 4 overtime games. They are 1-2 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 1-0 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 1-1 in overtime and 0-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-1 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 1 empty-net goal and allowed 3.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play 0 times this season.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 5 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 3 times

• Allowed the next goal: 2 time

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 0 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 3-4-2 for 8 points in 9 games

• 2023-24 5-2-2 for 12 points in 9 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-1-1

• Season: 1-16-17

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The 137 assists were the most since 2006-07, when they also had 137.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 287 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Semyon Varlamov 287

49. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Home and Road

The Isles are 3-4-2 overall; they are 1-3-1 at home and 2-1-1 on the road.

Anaheim is 4-4-1 overall; they are 2-1-0 at home and 2-3-1 on the road

East and West

The Isles are 2-2-0 against the East (1-0-0 vs. Metropolitan and 1-2-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-2-2 against the West (1-1-2 vs. Central and 0-1-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 127 games at UBS Arena and recorded 90 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,447

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,447) and Patrick Roy (153) have combined for 1,600 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 2-1-1 when scoring first and are 1-3-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 13-10-18=41

Anaheim 9-7-6=22

The Isles are 2-3-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 1-1-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves; he is 2-2-1 this season and 4-1-0 vs. Anaheim.

Lukas Dostal made 40 saves; he is 4-2-1 this season and 1-1-0 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 1-4 on the power play (6:02, including 1:21 of 5-on-3 time); Anaheim was 2-3 on the power play (4:44).

The Isles are 2-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 1-3-1 when they do not. The Isles are 1-2-1 when they allow at least one power play goal and 2-2-1 when they do not.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles are 3-1-1 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-3-1 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 2-1-2 in games decided by a single goal including 0-1 in regulation. They are 1-2 in games decided in overtime and are 1-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-1 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

Including tonight, the Isles are 1-1-0 on the front end and 0-1-0 on the back end this season. This back-to-back concludes on Wednesday in Columbus. The next back-to-back will be on November 29th in Washington and November 30th vs. Buffalo.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (23:41); Anaheim: Cam Fowler (24:06)

Mathew Barzal led Islander forwards with 21:02.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Noah Dobson (2-3-1), Alex Romanov (0-1-0), Ryan Pulock (1-0-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-1)

Face-offs

Isles 39, Anaheim 19 (67%)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau won 8 of 10 for the Isles; Ryan Strome won 5 of 8 for Anaheim.

Hit Count

Isles 16 (Jean-Gabriel Pageau -6)

Anaheim 22 (Two with 4)

Fights

None. Season total: 1 (Mayfield)

Blocked Shots

Isles 14 (Scott Mayfield -3)

Anaheim 25 (Radko Gudas -4)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 90, Anaheim 51

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 67, Anaheim 41

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Adam Pelech +17

Anaheim: Alex Killorn +3

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 16, Anaheim 7

5-on-5: Isles 13, Anaheim 5

Scratches

(Alex Romanov – INJ), (Anthony Duclair-LTIR), Oliver Wahlstrom, Matt Martin

Games Lost to injury: 6. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 175 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (125) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (105) also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 40 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with ten games remaining. The first national game will stream on December 5th on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host Seattle. The Isles have five national telecasts scheduled through the end of March, with the other five all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-0-0 in matinee games this season, with 11 games remaining. The first matinee will be on November 3rd at MSG. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-13-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 0 failures

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (0):

Opponent responses (2): UTA 10/10 (2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, go-ahead goal but lost in OT)

Vs (3): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT)

OT Winners

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/25 at NJD (1:09)

Vs (2): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04)

Shootout Winners

For (1): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 849 * 7. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin 824 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 768 …

31. Dave Lewis 514 * 32. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota, Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech 509 * 36. Ryan Pulock 495 * 37. Ed Westfall 493 * 38. Radek Martinek 479 * 39. Scott Mayfield 477

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 279 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 263 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 *21. Mathew Barzal 130…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 107

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

8. Patrick Flatley 328 * 9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson and Mathew Barzal 317…

14. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 * 16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 258…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Nick Leddy 198 * 22. Pierre Turgeon and Anders Lee 193…

30. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 31. Noah Dobson 157 * 32. David Volek 154 * 33. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 34. Ryan Pulock 146 * 35. Travis Green 145 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit and Casey Cizikas 139

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. John Tonelli 544 * 10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 537 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 456 * 16. Mathew Barzal 447…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 246

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +74 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Ryan Pulock +57 * 24. Greg Gilbert 54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40…

14. Vladimir Malakhov 27 * 15. Adam Pelech and four others 26 * 20. Scott Mayfield 25

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 157 * 9. Ryan Pulock 146…

11. Travis Hamonic 120 * 12. Adam Pelech 118…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 92

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 197 * 8. Ryan Pulock 194…

11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Travis Hamonic 146 * 13. Adam Pelech 144 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey and Scott Mayfield 117

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 197 * 6. Thomas Greiss 193 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 167

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 97 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 74

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 1-5-1 heading into a home game with Wilkes Barre-Scranton on Wednesday.

Season Series Stats

Anaheim leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0); the teams will meet on March 9th in Anaheim to complete the season series.

The loss tonight snapped a six-game Islander winning streak against the Ducks.

UP NEXT

WENDESDAY, OCTOBER 30th -ISLES AT COLUMBUS 7:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 6:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles begin their three-game road trip as they head to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets.

The Isles swept the three-game season series last year by a combined total of 13-5; they have outscored the Jackets 41-21 over the last ten meetings, going 9-0-1.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since 1982. Information contained in "The Skinny" has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.