The Skinny: Devils 4, Islanders 3 OT

Game 15

New Jersey 4, Isles 3 (OT)

Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 2:35 into overtime as the New Jersey Devils rallied from a 3-1 deficit with 4 ½ minutes to play and defeat the Islanders 4-3 before a sellout crowd of 17,255 at UBS Arena.

For the second time this season against New Jersey, the Isles never trailed but allowed the Devils to tie the game multiple times and force overtime Stefan Noesen knotted the game in the final minute when his pass went into the net off the skate of Grant Hutton.

The Isles are 6-6-3 on the season and begin a five-game road trip in Edmonton on Tuesday.

The Scoring:

1st Period

Simon Holmstrom (2) Kyle MacLean (2) 13:09 NJD 0,NYI 1

2nd Period

Jack Hughes (6) Dougie Hamilton (9), Jesper Bratt (14) 05:57 NJD 1,NYI 1 PPG

3rd Period

Dennis Cholowski (2) Simon Holmstrom (5), Pierre Engvall (2) 10:30 NJD 1,NYI 2

Brock Nelson (6) Kyle Palmieri (6), Maxim Tsyplakov (7) 12:26 NJD 1,NYI 3

Dawson Mercer (4) Paul Cotter (5), Jonas Siegenthaler (5) 15:33 NJD 2,NYI 3

Stefan Noesen (7) Jack Hughes (11), Dougie Hamilton (10) 19:10 NJD 3,NYI 3

OT

Jack Hughes (7) Dougie Hamilton (11) 02:35 NJD 4,NYI 3

The Skinny

The Isles are 3-1-1 in their last five games…. Scott Mayfield went +1 and now leads the team with a +6 rating…Maxim Tsyplakov had an assist and three hits; he leads both the team and all NHL rookies with those 42 hits…Bo Horvat had six hits, one shy of his career high, set 3/5/2015 in Arizona (as a Canuck)…The Isles had lost three games this season in overtime, allowing a goal in the third minute of overtime in each game…Dennis Cholowski has both goals by Islander defensemen this season…The Isles did not have a power play for the first time since March 5, 2024, in St. Louis…Dougie Hamilton had three assists, giving him 18 assists in 28 games against the Isles…Brock Nelson scored for the 15th time in 48 games against the Devils…Jack Hughes scored his 2nd overtime goal at UBS Arena (also October 20, 2023); he is 11-6-17 in 19 career games against the Isles…Hughes is the first opponent with multiple overtime goals at UBS; it was his seventh career overtime goal, tying Zach Parise for 3rd place in Devil history…The Isles have allowed only 22 goals in the first and second periods, but have allowed 24 goals in the third period and overtime… The Isles have allowed eight goals in 15 times short at home (46.7%)…The Devil comeback deprived Ilya Sorokin of his 100th victory.…Anders Lee's assist streak ended at four games

By George

Isaiah George played 24:07 in his third NHL game after playing four games in Bridgeport. George is the 20th-youngest player in the NHL; he will not turn 21 until February 15th. His ice-time was the most by any Islander in his first two NHL games (ice-time official since 1997-98). Montreal's Lane Hutson is the only rookie to play more in a game than George.

Chasing 200

Two Islander defensemen are approaching 200 points; Noah Dobson has 197 and Ryan Pulock has 196. Denis Potvin, Stefan Persson and Tomas Jonsson are the only defensemen to record their first 200 points as Islanders.

For the History Books

The Isles extended their franchise-record streak by winning the majority of draws for the 14th straight games. It is only the 15th time in the real time era that a team has had a streak of at least that length; only nine were able to extend the streak to fifteen game.

The Road Ahead

The Isles are in a stretch where they play nine of eleven games on the road. So far, the Isles are 3-2-1 (2-2-0 on the road and 1-0-1 at home):

• 30-Oct-24 @ Columbus L 0-2

• 1-Nov-24 @ Buffalo W 4-3

• 3-Nov-24 @ New York L 2-5

• 5-Nov-24 Vs Pittsburgh W 4-3 (SO)

• 7-Nov-24 @ Ottawa W 4-2

• 9-Nov-24 Vs New Jersey L 3-4 (OT)

• 12-Nov-24 @ Edmonton

• 14-Nov-24 @ Vancouver

• 16-Nov-24 @ Seattle

• 19-Nov-24 @ Calgary

• 21-Nov-24 @ Detroit

Overtime is Our Time

The Isles have played 6 overtime games. They are 1-3 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 2-0 in shootouts. Ilya Sorokin is 1-2 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts, while Semyon Varlamov is 0-1 in overtime and 1-0 in shootouts.

Empty Netters

The Isles have scored 2 empty-net goals and allowed 5.

Killing Their Own PP

The Isles have taken a penalty to interrupt their power play three times this season.

Building on a Lead

The Islanders have had a two-goal lead 11 times this season:

• Score the next goal: 4 times

• Allowed the next goal: 6 times

• Game ended with 2-goal difference: 1 times

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2024-25 6-6-3 for 15 points in 15 games

• 2023-24 5-6-4 for 14 points in 15 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 1-0-1

• Season: 2-19-21

• Last Season (Final) 33-137-170

The 137 assists were the most since 2006-07, when they also had 137.

Varly, Varly

Semyon Varlamov has 41 career shutouts and 288 career wins. Among active NHL goalies (and excluding Carey Price, who is technically still active), Varlamov is seventh in wins and fourth in shutouts.

All-time Goalie Wins

47. Ed Giacomin 290

48. Semyon Varlamov 288

49. Jose Theodore 286

Dan Bouchard 286

Home and Road

The Isles are 6-6-3 overall; they are 2-3-2 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.

New Jersey is 10-5-2 overall; they are 4-2-2 at home and 6-3-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 5-4-1 against the East (2-2-1 vs. Metropolitan and 3-2-0 vs. Atlantic) and 1-2-2 against the West (1-1-2 vs. Central and 0-1-0 vs. Pacific).

Home is Where the Fans Are

The Isles have played 129 games at UBS Arena and recorded 91 sellouts of 17,255.

Sweet Lou

Lou Lamoriello has the second-highest win total for any general manager in NHL history:

1. David Poile 1,531

2. Lou Lamoriello 1,450

3. Glen Sather 1,319

Leaders of the Pack

Lou Lamoriello (1,450) and Patrick Roy (156) have combined for 1,606 career wins as general manager and coach. That is the highest in the NHL among active combinations by a wide margin.

First Things First

The Isles are 3-1-2 when scoring first and are 3-5-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 5-6-10-1=22

New Jersey 10-10-12-1=33

The Isles are 3-3-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-1-0 when the shots are even and 3-2-1 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves; he is 4-3-2 this season and 7-6-1 vs. New Jersey.

Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves; he is 7-4-1 this season and 8-5-2 vs the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles did not have a power play (0:00); New Jersey was 1-2 (2:40).

The Isles are 4-1-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 2-5-2 when they do not. The Isles are 4-3-2 when they allow at least one power play goal and 2-3-1 when they do not.

Three is (Usually) a Magic Number

The Isles are 6-1-2 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-5-1 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 4-1-3 in games decided by a single goal including 1-1 in regulation. They are 1-3 in games decided in overtime and are 2-0 in shootouts. The Isles are 1-2 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 1-1-0 on the front end and 0-2-0 on the back end this season. The next back-to-back will be on November 29th in Washington and November 30th vs. Buffalo.

Fewest Wins on Back-end

0 1972-73 (0-22-3)

1 2023-24 (1-6-3)

2 2012-13 (1-5-1; 48-game schedule)

3 1994-95 (2-3-3; 48-game schedule)

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Noah Dobson (29:48); New Jersey: Dawson Mercer (22:34)

Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau led Islander forwards with 19:36.

Isles record by ice-time leaders: Noah Dobson (4-4-2), Alex Romanov (0-1-0), Ryan Pulock (1-1-0), Adam Pelech (0-0-1)

Face-offs

Isles 30, New Jersey 24 (56%)

Brock Nelson won 7 of 11 for the Isles; Erik Haula won 8 of 12 for New Jersey.

Hit Count

Isles 34 (Bo Horvat -6)

New Jersey 24 (Stefan Noesen -6)

Fights

None. Season total: 2 (Mayfield, Wahlstrom)

Blocked Shots

Isles 13 (Ryan Pulock and Noah Dobson -3)

New Jersey 10 (Dougie Hamilton -3)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 47, New Jersey 62

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 44, New Jersey 49

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Maxim Tsyplakov +7

New Jersey: Jack Hughes +9

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 13, New Jersey 16

5-on-5: Isles 11, New Jersey 11

Scratches

(Mathew Barzal – LTIR), (Anthony Duclair-LTIR), (Adam Pelech – IR), (Alex Romanov-INJ), (Mike Reilly-INJ),Hudson Fasching

Games Lost to injury: 30. (Last season's total: 181)

The Ironmen

Brock Nelson is the Islanders' ironman, having played 181 consecutive games. Kyle Palmieri (131) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (111) have also played every game since the start of last season.

Most Overtime Goals, Season (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 4 (2014-15)

2. Bo Horvat 3 (2023-24)

Brock Nelson 3 (2019-20)

John Tavares 3 (2010-11)

Most Overtime Assists, Career (Islanders)

1. Mathew Barzal 16

2. John Tavares 12

Most Overtime Points, Career (Islanders)

1. John Tavares 23

2. Mathew Barzal 21

3. Brock Nelson 18

Barzal has a point on 21 of the 40 overtime goals that the Isles have scored since he became a regular in 2016-17.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-0-0 in games that air on one of the NHL's US national broadcast partners, with ten games remaining. The first national game will stream on December 5th on ESPN+/Hulu, as the Isles host Seattle. The Isles have five national telecasts scheduled through the end of March, with the other five all scheduled in April.

Matinee Isles

The Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games this season, with 10 games remaining. The next matinee will be on November 16th in Seattle. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 13-14-10 in matinees.

Challenges

Isles: 0 successful, 1 failures (No offsides -PIT 11/5)

Opponents: 0 successful, 1 failures (No Goalie Interference -UTA 10/10)

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (0):

Vs (0):

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of other team)

Isles responses (1): BUF 11/1

Opponent responses (2): UTA 10/10 (2)

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (1): Vs. PIT 11/5 (Trailed 3-1, won 4-3 (SO))

Vs (1): Vs. NJ 11/9 (Led 3-1, Lost 4-3 (OT))

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (1): Maxim Tsyplakov 10/10 vs. UTA (17:53, go-ahead goal but lost in OT)

Vs (4): Josh Doan 10/10 vs. UTA (18:06- GTG; UTA won in OT); Cole Caufield 10/19 vs MTL (17:50-GTG; NYI won in SO); Jesper Bratt 10/25 at NJD (18:31-GTG; NYI won in OT); Stefan Noesen 11/9 vs NJ (19:10-GTG; NJD won in OT)

OT Winners

For (1): Bo Horvat 10/25 at NJD (1:09)

Vs (2): Dylan Guenther 10/10 vs. UTA (2:18); Jake Neighbours 10/17 @ STL (2:04); Jack Hughes 11/9 vs NJD (2:35)

Shootout Winners

For (1): Noah Dobson 10/19 vs MTL, Bo Horvat 11/5 vs PIT

Vs (0):

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 * 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 * 3. Josh Bailey 1,057…

5. Clark Gillies 872 * 6. Brock Nelson 855 * 7. Casey Cizikas 830 * 8. Matt Martin 827 * 9. Bob Bourne 814 * 10. Anders Lee 774 …

31. Dave Lewis 514 * 32. Adam Pelech 511 * 33. Mathew Barzal 510 * 34. Rich Pilon and Mick Vukota 509 * 36. Ryan Pulock 501 * 37. Ed Westfall 493 * 38. Scott Mayfield 483

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 * 2. Bryan Trottier 500 * 3. Denis Potvin 310 …

5. Pat LaFontaine and Brent Sutter 287 * 7. Brock Nelson 281 * John Tavares 272 * 9. Anders Lee 264 …

20. Kyle Okposo 139 *21. Mathew Barzal 130…

29. Ray Ferraro 116 * 30. Casey Cizikas 108

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 * 2. Denis Potvin 742 * 3. Mike Bossy 553 …

8. Patrick Flatley 328 * 9. Brent Sutter 323 * 10. Stefan Persson and Mathew Barzal 317…

14. Pat LaFontaine 279 * 15. Bobby Nystrom 278 * 16. Billy Harris 259 * 17. Brock Nelson 258…

19. Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo 230 * 21. Nick Leddy and Anders Lee 198…

30. Ziggy Palffy 163 * 31. Noah Dobson 157 * 32. David Volek 154 * 33. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 * 34. Ryan Pulock 148 * 35. Travis Green 145 * 36. Steve Thomas 140 * 37. Mark Streit and Casey Cizikas 139

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 * 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 * 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. John Tonelli 544 * 10. Bob Bourne 542 * 11. Brock Nelson 539 * 12. Bob Nystrom 513 * 13. Derek King 499 * 14. Patrick Flatley 488 * 15. Anders Lee 462 * 16. Mathew Barzal 447…

30. David Volek 249 * 31. Casey Cizikas 247

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 * 2. Denis Potvin +456 * 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 * 16. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\\17. Garry Howatt +75 \\\ 18. Adam Pelech +73 * 19. Pat Price +70 * 20. JP Parise +67 * 21. Jude Drouin +58 * 22. Patrick Flatley +57 * 23. Ryan Pulock +57 * 24. Greg Gilbert +54 * 25. Gord Lane +48

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 * 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 * 3. Kenny Jonsson 57…

4. Stefan Persson 52 * 5. Ryan Pulock 48 * 6. Jean Potvin 46 * 7. Nick Leddy 45 * 8. Roman Hamrlik 43 * 9. Mark Streit and Noah Dobson 40…

14. Vladimir Malakhov 27 * 15. Adam Pelech and four others 26 * 20. Scott Mayfield 25

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742 * 2. Stefan Persson 317 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 249…

7. Jeff Norton 166 * 8. Noah Dobson 157 * 9. Ryan Pulock 148…

11. Travis Hamonic 120 * 12. Adam Pelech 118…

20. Dave Langevin and Thomas Hickey 95 * 22. Scott Mayfield 92

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 * 2. Stefan Persson 369 * 3. Tomas Jonsson 333…

6. Jean Potvin 213 * 7. Noah Dobson 197 * 8. Ryan Pulock 196…

11. Roman Hamrlik 153 * 12. Travis Hamonic 146 * 13. Adam Pelech 144 …

19. Vladimir Malakhov 125 * 20. Thomas Hickey and Scott Mayfield 117

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 * 2. Rick DiPietro 318 * 3. Glenn Resch 282 …

4. Kelly Hrudey 241 * 5. Ilya Sorokin 201 * 6. Thomas Greiss 193 * 7. Tommy Salo 187 * 8. Jaroslav Halak 177 * 9. Glenn Healy 176 * 10. Semyon Varlamov 169

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 * 2. Glenn Resch 157 * 3. Rick DiPietro 130…

5. Thomas Greiss 101 * 6. Ilya Sorokin 99 * 7. Jaroslav Halak 88 * 8. Roland Melanson 77 * 9. Semyon Varlamov 75

Shutouts

1. Glenn Resch 25 * 2. Billy Smith 22 * 3. Ilya Sorokin 18 *

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

Bridgeport is 2-8-1-1 after dropping a home-and-home series to Providence morning in Springfield. Bridgeport hosts Hershey on Tuesday morning to begin a home-and-home series.

Season Series Stats

The season series is tied, 1 game to 1 (and 3 points to 3); the teams will decide the season series on April 13th in New Jersey, which is the final Sunday of the regular season.

The Isles are 3-1-3 against the Devils at UBS Arena.

UP NEXT

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12th –ISLES AT EDMONTON 9:00pm

[MSGSN (pre-game at 8:30], WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The long road trip begins on Tuesday in Edmonton. Rogers Place has been a difficult stop for the Isles since it opened in 2016; the Isles won in their first trip there but are 0-3-2 in their last five trips, including regulation losses in their last three visits. Since 2004, the Isles are 1-8-3 in Edmonton.

The teams split a pair of games last season; it was the third straight season that happened, with the home team winning all six games.